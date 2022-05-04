U.S. markets open in 43 minutes

Electronic Warfare Market Size Worth $27.79Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 6.2% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners
·9 min read
The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners

The global electronic warfare market size is projected to reach $27.79 billion by 2028 from $18.19 billion in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028.

New York, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “Electronic Warfare Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Application (Electronic Attack, Electronic Protection, and Electronic Warfare Support), and Product Type (Countermeasure Systems, Jammers, Sensor Systems, Weapons Systems, and Others)”, the global electronic warfare market growth is driven by the increasing procurement of electronic warfare systems across developed and developing countries, deployment of electronic warfare systems on unmanned vehicles. The hardware segment led the market with a market share of 64.5% in 2020; it is expected to account for 61.6% of the total market in 2028. North America dominated the market in 2020 with a share of 32.8%; it would continue to dominate the market during the forecast period and account for 31.5% share by 2028. APAC is the second-largest contributor to the global market, followed by Europe.


The Sample Pages Showcases Content Structure and Nature of Information Included in This Research Study Which Presents A Qualitative and Quantitative Analysis: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000942/


Report Coverage

Details

Market Size Value in

US$ 18.19 Billion in 2021

Market Size Value by

US$ 27.79 Billion by 2028

Growth rate

CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Base Year

2021

No. of Pages

163

No. Tables

85

No. of Charts & Figures

78

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Component, Application, and Product Type

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends


Electronic Warfare Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
The key players profiled in the electronic warfare market are Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Technologies, L3Harris Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and BAE Systems Plc. Several other electronic warfare market players were also analyzed to get a holistic view of the electronic warfare market and its ecosystem.


Schedule A Pre-Sale Discussion with The Author Team in A Slot That You Prefer to Address Queries on Scope of The Study, Customization, Introduction to Research Methodology, Assistance on Technologies and Market Definitions: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPTE100000942/


In September 2021, Lockheed Martin received a contract worth US$ 9.6 million to enhance the US Army’s integrated electronic warfare, signals intelligence, and cyber platform. The company is working on manufacturing a prototype of a Terrestrial Layer System-Brigade Combat Team, or TLS-BCT. The system TLS-BCT will be mounted on a Stryker vehicle.

In December 2021, Lockheed Martin granted BAE Systems a US$ 493 million contract modification to significantly upgrade and modernize the F-35 Lightning II's electronic warfare (EW) system, allowing the fifth-generation fighter to detect and address evolving electromagnetic threats in contested battlespaces quickly.

Modern technology relies on the electromagnetic spectrum. The battle for electrical mastery is waged on the frequencies. For example, the Iranian Army Ground Force's Research and Self-Sufficiency Jihad Organization deployed many electronic warfare systems and other electronic equipment in April 2021 in a bid to protect Iranian drones in enemy territory while also disrupting enemy drones.

Increased investments in electronic warfare equipment for defense have emerged from the threat of hostile drones and remotely triggered improvised explosive devices (IEDs). For instance, Edge Group introduced NavControl-G, a specialist counter-drone capability, and V-Protect, a radio frequency communication jamming technology. These factors are expected to drive the electronic warfare market over the forthcoming years.


Click Here to Avail Lucrative DISCOUNTS on Our Latest Research Reports. We Offer Student, Enterprise, and Special Periodic Discounts to Our Clientele. Please Fill the Form to Know DISCOUNTED PRICE


In APAC, the surge in economies and technological advancements support the growth of diversified industries and markets, including the military. India, China, South Korea, and Japan are countries with greater military strength. These countries invest huge resources in military operations, which allows them to deploy advanced systems and technologies, including electronic warfare systems.

Furthermore, in 2020, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia allocated US$ 252.3 billion, US$ 72.8 billion, US$ 49.1 billion, US$ 45.7 billion, and US$ 27.5 billion, respectively, to strengthen their military operations. Thus, these initiatives are further expected to contribute to the growth of the electronic warfare market size over the forecast period. The growing concern for electronic protection capabilities is further supporting the electronic warfare market.

The COVID-19 pandemic drastically affected India and China, the two most developing economies in this region. Uncertainties related to the pandemic negatively impact electronic warfare companies’ businesses in this region, such as long-term viability, financial condition, operating results, and cash flows. However, as per insight partner research market analysis, in the pre-COVID-19 crisis the electronic warfare market is showing an exponential growth due rising awareness of advanced electronic warfare system. Many governments and companies are investing massive capital in the defense industry. All these factors are positively impacting the electronic warfare market growth.


Have A 15-Minute-Long Discussion with The Lead Research Analyst and Author of The Report in A Time Slot Decided by You. You Will Be Briefed About the Contents of The Report and Queries Regarding the Scope of The Document Will Be Addressed as Well: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPTE100000942


Increased Investments in Development of New Electronic Warfare Fuel Electronic Warfare Market Growth:
The rising instability across various regions due to various controversial laws and legislations enacted by several governments has increased the need for weapons with a low risk of casualties. Human rights legislators and governments have created regulations requiring multiple security and defense organizations to acquire weapons that pose a lower risk of killing a suspect. This rise in demand for less lethal weapons has increased the development of new and advanced electronic warfare. A few major players operating in the global electronic warfare market are FN HERSTAL; Lamperd Less Lethal; Combined Systems, Inc.; Pepperball; and Rheinmetall AG. A few of the major developments are mentioned below:

  • On March 29, 2022, Bharat Electronics Ltd received a US$ 144.89 million (Rs 1,109 crore)-contract from the India Ministry of Defense to develop electronic warfare equipment for the Indian Air Force. India Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) have designed Advanced Electronic Warfare (EW) system ‘Shakti’ the electronic warfare system is specially designed for the Indian Navy.

  • On November 12, 2021, Israel introduced their new electronic warfare system, "Scorpius." The Scorpius electronic warfare system scans the sky with active electronically scanned array (AESA) technology. It sends narrowly targeted beams "at any wavelength, frequency, directed against specific targets without interfering with anyone else" to disrupt enemy electronic sensors, data communications, navigation, and radar. Furthermore, it is the first system capable of detecting anything in the sky and simultaneously addressing multiple targets in various directions and frequencies.

Such high investments by market players in the development of advanced electronic warfare for enhancing national defense security are further boosting the growth of the global electronic warfare market.


Immediate Delivery of Our Off-The-Shelf Reports and Latest Research Studies, Through Flexible and Convenient Payment Methods: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000942/


Electronic Warfare Market: Component Overview
Based on component, the electronic warfare market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment led the electronic warfare market share in 2020. The electronic warfare hardware is the collection of components, such as electronic sensors, antenna (8230AJ GPS/GNSS Anti-Jam Outdoor Antenna), voltage-controlled oscillator, tuning circuit, noise generator, RF amplification (gain stage), and power supply (Battery), that are assembled in applications, such as jammer, sensor systems, weapon system, and radars. Stripline and waveguide antennas for CW Doppler, Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW), fixed beam pulse, and reflectometer arrays have been developed by Cobham Antenna Systems, Microwave Antennas. BAE systems commission these companies. The antenna characteristics are critical to the system's performance in resolving the target image. The hardware is used in anti-jam/electronic protection, multispectral EW, cognitive EW, and EW demonstration systems to help mitigate security risks. Advanced and upgraded hardware systems improve aircraft survivability and mission capability by providing superior situational awareness, even in the most complex battlespaces.





Browse Adjoining Reports:
Unmanned Electronic Warfare Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Platform (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Unmanned Ground Vehicles, Unmanned Marine Vehicles); Capability (Electronic Support, Electronic Attack, Electronic Protection); Operation (Semi-Autonomous, Fully Autonomous) and Geography

Airborne Electronic Warfare Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Manned Aircraft, Unmanned Aircraft); Capability (Electronic Attack, Electronic Protection, Electronic Support) and Geography

Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Capability (Electronic Attack, Electronic Protection, Electronic Support, Electronic Intelligence); Platform (Naval, Airborne, Land, Space) and Geography

Electronic Countermeasure Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Explosive Ordnance Device, ECM Force Protection ECM); Platform (Air, Land, Naval); Products (Jammers, Radio Warning Systems, Electronic Security, Directed Energy Weapons, Others) and Geography

Active Blast Countermeasure Systems Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Soft Armor, Ballistic Shields, Hard Body Armor Plates, Others); Application (Land, Naval, Aircraft) and Geography

Armored Unmanned Underwater Vehicle Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV), Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV)); Application (ISR, Mine Countermeasures, Anti-Submarine Warfare, Security and Detection, Inspection, Navigation and Accident Investigation) and Geography

Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Technology (Artificial Intelligence, 3D Printing, Internet of Things, Wearable Devices); Components (Hardware, Software); Application (Cybersecurity, Surveillance, Data Warfare, Logistics and Transportation, Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD), Health Monitoring, Combat Simulation and Training, Others) and Geography

Aircraft Survivability Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Fit (Line Fit, Retro Fit); Subsystem (Electronic Support, Electronic Attack); Platform (Combat Aircraft, Combat Helicopter, Special Mission Aircraft, UAV) and Geography

Military Electronics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Systems (C4ISR, Electronic Warfare, Radar, Sonar, EO/IR Sensors, Others); Platform (Land, Naval, Airborne) and Geography

Submarine Combat System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By System (Electronic Warfare, Armaments, Torpedoes, Cruise Missiles, Ballistic Missile, Mines); Submarine Type (SSK, SSN, SSBN, SSGN) and Geography





About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/electronic-warfare-market


