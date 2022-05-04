Electronic Warfare Market Size Worth $27.79Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 6.2% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners

The global electronic warfare market size is projected to reach $27.79 billion by 2028 from $18.19 billion in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028.

New York, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Electronic Warfare Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Application (Electronic Attack, Electronic Protection, and Electronic Warfare Support), and Product Type (Countermeasure Systems, Jammers, Sensor Systems, Weapons Systems, and Others)”, the global electronic warfare market growth is driven by the increasing procurement of electronic warfare systems across developed and developing countries, deployment of electronic warfare systems on unmanned vehicles. The hardware segment led the market with a market share of 64.5% in 2020; it is expected to account for 61.6% of the total market in 2028. North America dominated the market in 2020 with a share of 32.8%; it would continue to dominate the market during the forecast period and account for 31.5% share by 2028. APAC is the second-largest contributor to the global market, followed by Europe.





Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 18.19 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 27.79 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 163 No. Tables 85 No. of Charts & Figures 78 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Component, Application, and Product Type Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Electronic Warfare Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

The key players profiled in the electronic warfare market are Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Technologies, L3Harris Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and BAE Systems Plc. Several other electronic warfare market players were also analyzed to get a holistic view of the electronic warfare market and its ecosystem.





In September 2021, Lockheed Martin received a contract worth US$ 9.6 million to enhance the US Army’s integrated electronic warfare, signals intelligence, and cyber platform. The company is working on manufacturing a prototype of a Terrestrial Layer System-Brigade Combat Team, or TLS-BCT. The system TLS-BCT will be mounted on a Stryker vehicle.

In December 2021, Lockheed Martin granted BAE Systems a US$ 493 million contract modification to significantly upgrade and modernize the F-35 Lightning II's electronic warfare (EW) system, allowing the fifth-generation fighter to detect and address evolving electromagnetic threats in contested battlespaces quickly.

Modern technology relies on the electromagnetic spectrum. The battle for electrical mastery is waged on the frequencies. For example, the Iranian Army Ground Force's Research and Self-Sufficiency Jihad Organization deployed many electronic warfare systems and other electronic equipment in April 2021 in a bid to protect Iranian drones in enemy territory while also disrupting enemy drones.

Increased investments in electronic warfare equipment for defense have emerged from the threat of hostile drones and remotely triggered improvised explosive devices (IEDs). For instance, Edge Group introduced NavControl-G, a specialist counter-drone capability, and V-Protect, a radio frequency communication jamming technology. These factors are expected to drive the electronic warfare market over the forthcoming years.





In APAC, the surge in economies and technological advancements support the growth of diversified industries and markets, including the military. India, China, South Korea, and Japan are countries with greater military strength. These countries invest huge resources in military operations, which allows them to deploy advanced systems and technologies, including electronic warfare systems.

Furthermore, in 2020, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia allocated US$ 252.3 billion, US$ 72.8 billion, US$ 49.1 billion, US$ 45.7 billion, and US$ 27.5 billion, respectively, to strengthen their military operations. Thus, these initiatives are further expected to contribute to the growth of the electronic warfare market size over the forecast period. The growing concern for electronic protection capabilities is further supporting the electronic warfare market.

The COVID-19 pandemic drastically affected India and China, the two most developing economies in this region. Uncertainties related to the pandemic negatively impact electronic warfare companies’ businesses in this region, such as long-term viability, financial condition, operating results, and cash flows. However, as per insight partner research market analysis, in the pre-COVID-19 crisis the electronic warfare market is showing an exponential growth due rising awareness of advanced electronic warfare system. Many governments and companies are investing massive capital in the defense industry. All these factors are positively impacting the electronic warfare market growth.





Increased Investments in Development of New Electronic Warfare Fuel Electronic Warfare Market Growth:

The rising instability across various regions due to various controversial laws and legislations enacted by several governments has increased the need for weapons with a low risk of casualties. Human rights legislators and governments have created regulations requiring multiple security and defense organizations to acquire weapons that pose a lower risk of killing a suspect. This rise in demand for less lethal weapons has increased the development of new and advanced electronic warfare. A few major players operating in the global electronic warfare market are FN HERSTAL; Lamperd Less Lethal; Combined Systems, Inc.; Pepperball; and Rheinmetall AG. A few of the major developments are mentioned below:

On March 29, 2022, Bharat Electronics Ltd received a US$ 144.89 million (Rs 1,109 crore)-contract from the India Ministry of Defense to develop electronic warfare equipment for the Indian Air Force. India Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) have designed Advanced Electronic Warfare (EW) system ‘Shakti’ the electronic warfare system is specially designed for the Indian Navy.

On November 12, 2021, Israel introduced their new electronic warfare system, "Scorpius." The Scorpius electronic warfare system scans the sky with active electronically scanned array (AESA) technology. It sends narrowly targeted beams "at any wavelength, frequency, directed against specific targets without interfering with anyone else" to disrupt enemy electronic sensors, data communications, navigation, and radar. Furthermore, it is the first system capable of detecting anything in the sky and simultaneously addressing multiple targets in various directions and frequencies.

Such high investments by market players in the development of advanced electronic warfare for enhancing national defense security are further boosting the growth of the global electronic warfare market.





Electronic Warfare Market: Component Overview

Based on component, the electronic warfare market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment led the electronic warfare market share in 2020. The electronic warfare hardware is the collection of components, such as electronic sensors, antenna (8230AJ GPS/GNSS Anti-Jam Outdoor Antenna), voltage-controlled oscillator, tuning circuit, noise generator, RF amplification (gain stage), and power supply (Battery), that are assembled in applications, such as jammer, sensor systems, weapon system, and radars. Stripline and waveguide antennas for CW Doppler, Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW), fixed beam pulse, and reflectometer arrays have been developed by Cobham Antenna Systems, Microwave Antennas. BAE systems commission these companies. The antenna characteristics are critical to the system's performance in resolving the target image. The hardware is used in anti-jam/electronic protection, multispectral EW, cognitive EW, and EW demonstration systems to help mitigate security risks. Advanced and upgraded hardware systems improve aircraft survivability and mission capability by providing superior situational awareness, even in the most complex battlespaces.

















