U.S. markets open in 4 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,060.25
    -15.25 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,347.00
    -112.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,976.75
    -33.50 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,888.00
    -6.40 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.30
    +1.32 (+1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.10
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.26
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0559
    +0.0028 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.28
    +0.44 (+2.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2275
    -0.0021 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2690
    +0.9980 (+0.74%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,315.60
    +287.29 (+1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    410.64
    +9.22 (+2.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.35
    +2.12 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.40
    +42.50 (+0.15%)
     

Electronics manufacturing services market size to increase by USD 167.02 billion: APAC to contribute 59% of market growth - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electronics Manufacturing Services Market by End-user, Service Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. The market size is forecast to grow by USD 167.02 billion at a CAGR of 6.6% between 2022 and 2027. The report provides a comprehensive analysis on growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electronics Manufacturing Services Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electronics Manufacturing Services Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global electronics manufacturing services market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC is estimated to contribute 59% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The availability of low-cost labor, supportive government policies, and capacity expansion of electronics manufacturing facilities are driving the growth of the regional market.

Get detailed insights into the market behavior across different regions. Buy the report!

Company Profiles

The electronics manufacturing services market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • Celestica Inc.: The company offers electronics manufacturing services to develop specialized solutions, drive product innovation, cost savings, supply chain efficiencies, and improved time-to-market.

  • Compal Electronics Inc.: The company offers electronics manufacturing services such as laptop, desktop PCs, IoT, wearables, smartphones, healthcare, and auto electronics.

  • Data I/O Corp.: The company offers electronics manufacturing services for automotive, Internet of Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls, and other markets.

  • Elbit Systems Ltd.: The company offers electronics manufacturing services through its subsidiary Sparton Corp.

  • Creation Technologies LLC

  • ESCATEC Sdn. Bhd.

  • First International Computer Inc.

  • Flex Ltd.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing number of electronics manufacturing services providers in economies with low hourly wages, reduced time to market and improved access to emerging markets, and the growing focus on core competencies or on compensating for lack of in-house expertise. However, the risk of intellectual property theft and misuse is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

  • By end-user, the market is segmented into computing and consumer appliances, telecommunication, industrial, automotive, and others. The computing and consumer electronics segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

  • By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Related Reports:

  • The wafer-level manufacturing equipment market share is expected to increase by USD 27.08 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.49%. The growing demand for IoT devices is notably driving the wafer-level manufacturing equipment market's growth, although factors such as the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry may impede the market growth.

  • The system-on-chip (SoC) test equipment market share is expected to increase to USD 1.81 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.03%. The increasing demand for SoCs due to their benefits is notably driving the system-on-chip (SoC) test equipment market growth, although factors such as the growing risk of cyber security threat from foreign electronic OEMs may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging
technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to
Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this electronics manufacturing services market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the electronics manufacturing services market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the electronics manufacturing services market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of electronics manufacturing services market vendors

Electronics Manufacturing Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

179

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.6%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 167.02 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.55

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 59%

Key countries

US, China, Taiwan, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Accton Technology Corp., Benchmark Electronics Inc., Celestica Inc., Compal Electronics Inc., Creation Technologies LLC, Data I/O Corp., Elbit Systems Ltd., ESCATEC Sdn. Bhd., First International Computer Inc., Flex Ltd., Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., Integrated Micro Electronics Inc, Jabil Inc., Key Tronic Corp, and Kimball Electronics Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global electronics manufacturing services market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Service Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Computing and consumer appliances - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Service Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Service Type

  • 7.3 Electronics design and engineering - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Electronics assembly - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Electronics manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by Service Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Benchmark Electronics Inc.

  • 12.4 Celestica Inc.

  • 12.5 Compal Electronics Inc.

  • 12.6 Creation Technologies LLC

  • 12.7 Data IO Corp.

  • 12.8 Elbit Systems Ltd.

  • 12.9 ESCATEC Sdn. Bhd.

  • 12.10 First International Computer Inc.

  • 12.11 Flex Ltd.

  • 12.12 Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd.

  • 12.13 Integrated Micro Electronics Inc

  • 12.14 Jabil Inc.

  • 12.15 Plexus Corp.

  • 12.16 Sanmina Corp.

  • 12.17 Venture Corp. Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Electronics Manufacturing Services Market 2023-2027
Global Electronics Manufacturing Services Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electronics-manufacturing-services-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-167-02-billion-apac-to-contribute-59-of-market-growth---technavio-301692441.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Climbs as China Loosens Curbs and OPEC+ Keeps Output Steady

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced after China made more progress toward reopening, OPEC+ kept output steady, and sanctions on Russian crude kicked in.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedElon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ Advertising on Twitter AgainThis Stock Strategist Says We’ll See 5% Inflation for the Next DecadeWest Texas

  • Why Starbucks Workers May Not Even Give You a Chance to Tip

    Starbucks is world renowned in the coffee and drinks industry, but has been under scrutiny for a while with the company opposing its employees because some workers have wanted to unionize. Starbucks decided to offer financial education for its non-union employees as a benefit back in September. Whether a Starbucks is run as corporate or a licensee location, much of the same rules and regulations apply when it comes to working with its employees, union or not.

  • Apple and Amazon resume advertising on Twitter - reports

    The developments follow an email sent by Twitter on Thursday to advertising agencies offering advertisers incentives to increase their spending on the platform, an effort to jump-start its business after Elon Musk's takeover prompted many companies to pull back. Twitter billed the offer as the "biggest advertiser incentive ever on Twitter," according to the email reviewed by Reuters.

  • Coinbase CEO Rejects FTX ‘Accounting Error,’ Says Funds Were Obviously ‘Stolen’

    Brian Armstrong says only the “most gullible person” would believe an $8 billion hole was due to lackluster accounting.

  • I have no problem hiring ex-offenders. But they’re being let down

    I don’t care if a candidate for my company’s open position has a criminal record. But I do care about something more important

  • Empty Nester? This Avoidable Mistake Could Jeopardize Your Retirement

    Saving for retirement is a lifelong undertaking. It involves keeping your retirement goals in mind as you have children, get different jobs and move from place to place. However, a recent study from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College … Continue reading → The post Empty Nester? This Avoidable Mistake Could Jeopardize Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Kuwait Says Oil Buyers Don’t Want to Boost Imports Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Kuwait’s state energy company said customers are reluctant to increase oil imports next year, signaling that the market’s being suppressed by global economic weakness.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedElon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ Advertising on Twitter AgainThis Stock Strategist Says We’ll See 5% In

  • Komatsu CEO: no immediate plan to withdraw from Russia

    Komatsu Ltd, the world's second-largest construction machinery maker after Caterpillar Inc, has no immediate plan to withdraw from its Russian operations, it said on Monday, but did not rule out exiting the country in the future. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, Komatsu, which also competes with Sany Heavy Industry and Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd, halted shipments to Russia as well as local production but still offers maintenance services for its machinery already in the country. Komatsu has a manufacturing plant in Yaroslavl, Russia.

  • Meet Yahoo Finance's 2022 Company of the Year: Costco

    Costco wins Yahoo Finance's coveted 'Company of the Year' award. Here are the biggest reasons why.

  • How we chose Costco as Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year

    The retail giant helped consumers battled inflation and performed well as a result.

  • Opec cartel warns of immediate action on oil output ahead of Russia sanctions

    The Opec cartel has warned it could take immediate action on adjusting oil output as the group of producing nations braces for the fallout of fresh Western sanctions on Russia.

  • Explainer-Why U.S. airline pilot wages are outpacing global rises

    Delta Air Lines has offered a 34% cumulative pay increase to its pilots over three years in a new contract, in a deal widely expected to become a benchmark for negotiations at rivals United Airlines and American Airlines. But the proposed Delta contract is unlikely to set a global precedent of inflation-beating pay rises for pilots, analysts say, because of factors unique to the U.S. market. The U.S. domestic aviation market has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels far more quickly than markets in other parts of the world, according to data from airline industry group IATA.

  • Court Rules Man Shouldn't Be Fired for Not Being 'Fun' at Work

    Not having to make small talk at one's desk or go to "happy hours" when you just want to get home is a major reason more and more people are opting for remote work. The number of remote workers feeling "not connected" to their colleagues is, counterintuitevely to what some CEOs will argue, lower for remote workers than it is for those coming in to a physical office. In November, a Paris court determined that a consulting firm was incorrect in firing a man who refused to participate in them.

  • Warren Buffett Bought This 1 Stock to Start 2022, Should You Buy It Before the Year's End?

    Warren Buffett is considered the greatest investor of all time for having done that with Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), and dramatically outperforming the S&P 500 by two-to-one over several decades. Earlier this year, he established a position in a tech stock that, while it didn't match his heavy bets on oil giant Occidental Petroleum made around the same time, is likely to become a long-term core holding for him. The personal computer market is not quite the same as it was a decade or more ago, but HP (NYSE: HPQ) is the largest U.S.-based manufacturer and the second-biggest worldwide behind Chinese PC maker Lenovo, with an 18.7% share of the global market.

  • Oil prices rise after OPEC+ keeps output cut targets, China eases COVID curbs

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices edged up on Monday after OPEC+ nations held their output targets steady ahead of a European Union ban and a price cap kicking in on Russian crude. While prices rose as much as 2% earlier in the day, both the Brent and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) contracts have since pared some gains. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, together called OPEC+, agreed on Sunday to stick to their October plan to cut output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) from November through 2023.

  • US manufacturing orders in China drop 40% amid COVID-19 lockdowns: report

    U.S. manufacturing orders are reportedly down 40% in China as the country grapples with the latest round of stringent COVID-19 lockdowns.

  • OPEC+ Keeps Oil Curbs Despite Russia Price Cap

    OPEC+ agreed to stick to its oil output targets two days after the Group of Seven nations agreed to a price cap on Russian oil, delegates said.

  • From CNN to Paramount, Media Companies Cut Jobs as Pressures Mount

    An advertising slowdown, economic worries and strains of the shift to streaming have many major media companies in cost-cutting mode.

  • Should I Use An HSA as a Backup for My 401(k)?

    Two of the most common vehicles for building savings are the 401(k) and the health savings account, or HSA. While the HSA isn't a traditional retirement account, at least not formally, it can provide you with significant value when your … Continue reading → The post HSA vs. 401(k) appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Meta faces lawsuit for harvesting financial data from tax prep websites

    A group of anonymous plaintiffs who filed their taxes online in 2020 using H&R Block has sued Meta, accusing the company of violating users' trust and privacy.