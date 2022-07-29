U.S. markets open in 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,092.00
    +18.50 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,511.00
    +21.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,832.00
    +94.50 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,874.20
    +1.40 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.12
    +1.70 (+1.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.70
    +4.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    19.87
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0185
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7050
    +0.0240 (+0.90%)
     

  • Vix

    22.04
    -1.20 (-5.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2118
    -0.0061 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9460
    -0.3740 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,590.23
    +773.44 (+3.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    541.31
    +10.55 (+1.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,388.34
    +43.09 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,801.64
    -13.84 (-0.05%)
     

The Electronics Parts Forward Logistics Market is expected to grow by $ 1.47 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Electronics Parts Forward Logistics Market in APAC 2022-2026. The analyst has been monitoring the electronics parts forward logistics market in APAC and it is poised to grow by $ 1. 47 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 8.

New York, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electronics Parts Forward Logistics Market in APAC 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05401860/?utm_source=GNW
5% during the forecast period. Our report on the electronics parts forward logistics market in APAC provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing electronic parts trade between China and India, increasing hardware spending in APAC, and growing government support for the logistics industry in China.
The electronics parts forward logistics market in APAC analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.

The electronics parts forward logistics market in APAC is segmented as below:
By End-user
• Industrial
• Consumer electronics
• Others

By Geographical Landscape
• China
• Japan
• Rest of APAC

This study identifies the penetration of blockchain technology in logistics supply chains as one of the prime reasons driving the electronics parts forward logistics market growth in APAC during the next few years. Also, the growing requirement for green logistics and an increase in mergers and acquisitions activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the electronics parts forward logistics market in APAC covers the following areas:
• Electronics parts forward logistics market sizing
• Electronics parts forward logistics market forecast
• Electronics parts forward logistics market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electronics parts forward logistics market vendors in APAC that include AP Moller Maersk AS, CMA CGM Group, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., Hitachi Transport System Ltd., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Seashell Logistics Pvt Ltd, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Also, the electronics parts forward logistics market in APAC analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05401860/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • 80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks

    Diversification isn't necessary if you know what you're doing, according to the Oracle of Omaha.

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Director of 9/11 Fund Picked to Estimate Cost of J&J Talc Claims

    (Bloomberg) -- The lawyer who oversaw payments to victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks will be appointed by a federal judge to estimate the total liability that Johnson & Johnson faces for claims that talc in its baby powder causes cancer.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting StartedBiden Considers Ne

  • Congress May Soon Pass RMD Age Hikes And Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers

    The House of Representatives has passed the SECURE Act 2.0, otherwise known as the Securing a Strong Retirement Act. This bill tweaks the laws around tax-advantaged retirement accounts in several different ways, but it's particularly good news for two groups: … Continue reading → The post Congress May Soon Pass RMD Age Hikes And Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Denver natural gas giant's profits skyrocket

    A Denver-based natural gas giant’s decision to let financial hedges on its sale expire this year paid off big this spring, reversing its losses with a $765 million quarterly profit. Antero Resources (NYSE: AR), the fifth-largest U.S. natural gas producer and second-biggest exporter of liquified natural gas, ended a string of regular quarterly losses Thursday with a very profitable quarter benefitting from high natural gas prices. “Antero is in the strongest financial position in its history,” said Paul Rady, the company’s chairman, CEO and president, on the company’s earnings call Thursday.

  • Exxon posts record-breaking second-quarter profit

    Exxon Mobil Corp on Friday posted its biggest quarterly profit ever on the back of soaring energy prices and as it kept a tight rein on spending. The top U.S. oil producer reported second-quarter net income of $17.9 billion, or $4.21 per share, an almost four-fold increase over the $4.69 billion, or $1.10 per share, it earned in the same period last year. Exxon's results also beat its best quarter of 2008, when Brent crude oil prices peaked at $147 per barrel, and its best-ever quarter reached in 2012, when the company earned $15.9 billion, largely due to asset sales in Japan and tax-related items.

  • Oil rally to stall as recession risks counter tight supplies: Reuters poll

    A rally in oil prices could stall as recession fears and COVID flare-ups in China slow demand and counter supply risks from sanctions on Russia and OPEC+ output constraints, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. A survey of 35 economists and analysts forecast Brent crude would average $105.75 a barrel in 2022, down from a forecast of $106.82 in June marking the first downward revision to the monthly poll since April. The global benchmark has averaged about $105 a barrel this year.

  • Exxon Mobil, Chevron Stock Up On Record Profits, Earnings Beat

    Exxon Mobil and Chevron will be reporting second-quarter earnings early Friday. Investors are watching for oil field inflation impact.

  • U.S. Bank workers opened fake accounts to meet sales goals, feds say

    For more than a decade, U.S. Bank pressured its employees to open fake accounts in their customers' names in order to meet unrealistic sales goals, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Thursday, in a case that is deeply similar to the sales practices scandal uncovered at Wells Fargo last decade.

  • Brazil's Petrobras smashes profit estimates amid divestments, Ukraine War

    RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -Brazil's Petrobras smashed second quarter profit and margin estimates, boosted by divestments and higher margins in its fuel and natural gas businesses, the company said on Thursday. In a securities filing, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the state-run oil firm is formally known, reported a net income of 54.33 billion reais ($10.5 billion). In comments accompanying the figures, Petrobras attributed its results to strong Brent prices, as well as improved margins in its natural gas and fuels business, which includes gasoline, diesel and various other petroleum derivatives.

  • Amazon warns of hiring slowdown after second consecutive loss

    Amazon is putting the brakes on its global recruitment spree after reporting its second loss in a row.

  • Inside Climate Bill, a Broad Energy Push

    The $369 billion measure has tax incentives to spur clean energy, but also guarantees for oil and gas drilling in what Sen. Joe Manchin calls an “all-in energy policy.’’

  • Ford ‘changing every part of our business’ in EV push, CFO says

    Ford CFO John Lawler joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss company earnings, transitioning to a digitally-connected electric world, product expansion, consumer spending, laying off up to 8,000 employees to help fund EVs, EV profitability, reshaping Ford, and the outlook for the auto industry.

  • Job switchers saw a greater increase in salary than people who decided to stay put. Here’s what’s at stake.

    The number of job switchers reporting wage gains has expanded while the number of job stayers reporting wage gains actually contracted as inflation exacts its toll, according to Thursday findings from the Pew Research Center. “Most workers who switched employers continued to experience an increase in real earnings, and amid a surge in demand for new hires, their advantage over other workers in this respect appears to be widening,” researchers Rakesh Kochhar, Kim Parker and Ruth Igielnik wrote.

  • Wall Street watchdog 'not willing' to send auditors to China, Hong Kong before complete audit deal

    The head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said Wednesday that he will not send public accounting inspectors to China or Hong Kong unless Washington and Beijing can agree on complete audit access. SEC Chair Gary Gensler, in an address before an accounting industry audience, said the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) would need to be able to bring "specificity and accountability" in audits of foreign companies listed on Wall Street. "We are not willing to have PCAOB inspectors sent to China and Hong Kong unless there is an agreement on a framework allowing the PCAOB to inspect and investigate audit firms completely," Gensler said.

  • Walbridge says Ford's Blue Oval City could see 10,000-plus workers on-site during construction

    “One of the things that we're working on is to recommend these employees to Ford so as this evolves from a construction site to a manufacturing site, these employees can transition into work at Ford based on a recommendation from us."

  • Ford posts Q2 profit, expects to produce 14,000 EVs this month

    Ford Motor has dodged some of the pain and losses that rival General Motors experienced in the second quarter. Ford reported Wednesday $40.2 billion in revenue, a 50% increase from the same period last year and an adjusted operating income that tripled to $3.7 billion. Analysts polled by Yahoo Finance expected Ford to hit $34.78 billion in revenue and earnings per share of $0.45 on average.

  • Target-date funds are showing why they can shine when inflation and economic uncertainty is high

    Rising inflation and the sharpest increase in U.S. interest rates since 1994 have contributed to a widespread sense of unease as many retirement fund participants watch their savings dissolve. Uncertainty is an ideal market environment for investors to consider how a target-date fund — equipped with professional management and low maintenance — might fit into their retirement plan. While many employees end up contributing to a target-date fund because it’s the default option of their 401(k) plans, others consciously select it as a comprehensive strategy to managing retirement savings while rebalancing risk.

  • Porsche listing plans on track, Volkswagen CFO says

    Preparation for a listing of Volkswagen's sportscar brand Porsche later this year is continuing, with a decision expected in late summer, the carmaker's chief financial officer said on Thursday. "Oliver Blume in his capacity as CEO of both companies, Volkswagen and Porsche, stands for an independent Porsche with access to Volkswagen synergies," he added.

  • West Virginia bars five financial firms for deemed fossil fuel 'boycotts'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -West Virginia has barred five major financial institutions, including Blackrock Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co , from new state business after determining that they were boycotting the fossil fuel industry. Goldman Sachs , Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co are also barred on similar grounds, according to State Treasurer Riley Moore. Spokespeople for Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley said the banks disagreed with the decision, and a spokesperson for JPMorgan called it "disconnected from the facts."