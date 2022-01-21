Electronics Recycling Firm R2 Recycling Announces its Convenient Drop-Off Container Program

R2 Recycling offers an easy solution to clients who need to dispose of a large number of computers and electronic equipment at their own pace.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2022 / As a nationwide leader in the field of electronics recycling, Boston, MA-based R2 Recycling is dedicated to making the recycling process as easy and convenient as possible for anyone who partners with them. They provide secure collection containers for their clients to use at their place of work and will then collect them when they are full.

Each container is large and can hold several tons worth of electronics. Recycling containers are the best solution for companies, municipalities, counties, schools, or organizations that dispose of large quantities of electronic equipment over the course of the year. If your company has a smaller volume of electronics to recycle, you may be better served by their pick-up service.

Many different types of companies and organizations use drop-off container services. They are convenient for schools, hospitals, and private companies alike. Organizations with their own outdoor space to store the container are encouraged to call R2 Recycling to determine whether this service is right for them.

After the equipment has been picked up, R2 Recycling begins a meticulous process of destroying all data and breaking the machines down into their component parts. They work with a nationwide network of partners that follow the R2 standard to ensure that all materials are properly disposed of.

Computers and other electronic equipment like smartphones and monitors contain significant amounts of dangerous materials like heavy metals, dust, and other environmental pollutants. They can adversely affect worker health and the health of individuals who live near the final disposal location. The R2 standard provides safety for both the environment and the workers involved in the process.

Many business leaders do not know that there are environmental regulations in place in many states that mandate recycling computers and other electronic equipment. Using a drop-off container service makes it easy to comply with these regulations, and ensure that nothing will slip through the cracks.

Choosing the right electronics recycling firm can be simple when your company has all the information it needs to make an informed decision. R2 Recycling is an excellent choice because it has over 20 years of experience in the field and operates with the highest standards of safety, security, and environmental concern.

In addition to providing electronics and computer recycling services, R2 Recycling also offers collection events, battery recycling, and lamp and ballast recycling. No matter what type of electronic equipment your company needs to recycle safely, they can help you clear space for new and better equipment while responsibly handling your discards.

We can assist your firm in properly recycling all electronic equipment: this includes anything with a plug or battery. Drop-off container programs make the process simple. Companies that consistently recycle a large volume of equipment throughout the calendar year may find that this option is the best choice for their needs.



With over 20 years of experience, R2 Recycling is prepared to help you responsibly dispose of your old electronic equipment, protecting the environment as well as worker health. Inquire about our drop-off collection services today.

