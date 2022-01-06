U.S. markets closed

Electronics Repair Shop uBreakiFix® by Asurion Opens in Corona

·3 min read

uBreakiFix Rescues Tech with Fast Fixes on Phones, Tablets, Laptops, and More

CORONA, Calif., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading tech repair provider uBreakiFix® by Asurion has opened its newest franchise location in Corona at 434 North Main St. Suite 103, near Starbucks and Petsitter Norco. The store offers professional repair services for anything with a power button, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to game consoles, smart speakers, and drones—and everything in between. The new store will host a grand opening celebration on January 15 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., featuring discounts, giveaways, refreshments, and more.

uBreakiFix Corona
uBreakiFix Corona

While common repairs include cracked screens, battery issues, and water damage, uBreakiFix repair experts have fixed more than 13 million devices and can help with most any tech mishaps, with most basic repairs completed in two hours or less.

"uBreakiFix is the leader in electronics repair," said Damon Madison, uBreakiFix District Manager. "Broken devices are more than just an inconvenience when so much of our customers' work and daily lives revolve around technology. We have an experienced team of professionals who are well-versed in customer service which allows us to provide an excellent repair experience we can be proud of."

uBreakiFix repair experts fix all types of electronics, regardless of make or model, and uBreakiFix is an authorized repair provider for some devices, including Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel smartphones. Customers can book a repair appointment online or stop by the store for walk-in service. uBreakiFix offers free, no-obligation diagnostics on all gadgets, as well as a low-price guarantee and 90-day warranty on all repairs.

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 after Co-founder Justin Wetherill dropped and shattered his own smartphone, sparking the idea for a convenient, affordable repair option. Wetherill partnered with David Reiff and Eddie Trujillo to bring the concept to life, and it has since grown from a single storefront in Orlando, Florida, to more than 700 locations across the U.S. and Canada. uBreakiFix joined the Asurion® family in 2019 and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company.

"We are excited to serve more people in Corona with fast and affordable tech repair," said uBreakiFix CEO Dave Barbuto. "We all rely on our phones and laptops more than ever before, and at uBreakiFix our mission is bigger than repairing shattered screens and broken charge ports. We fix tech because people rely on tech to stay connected to things that are important to them. I look forward to serving this community through our new Corona location."

For more information, to view a service menu, or to book a repair appointment, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/corona. uBreakiFix Corona is located at:

uBreakiFix
434 N Main St Suite 103, Corona, CA 92880
(951) 393-6770

About uBreakiFix® by Asurion
uBreakiFix® by Asurion specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion® family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

uBreakiFix San Bernandino (PRNewsfoto/uBreakiFix)
uBreakiFix San Bernandino (PRNewsfoto/uBreakiFix)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electronics-repair-shop-ubreakifix-by-asurion-opens-in-corona-301455845.html

SOURCE uBreakiFix by Asurion

