Electronics Repair Shop uBreakiFix® Opens in Sandy Springs

·2 min read

uBreakiFix Rescues Tech with Fast Fixes on Phones, Tablets, Laptops, and More

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading tech repair provider uBreakiFix® by Asurion has opened its newest franchise location in Sandy Springs at 5560 Roswell Road, located next to Target in The Prado Shopping Center. The store offers professional repair services for anything with a power button, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to game consoles, smart speakers, and drones—and everything in between.

uBreakiFix® by Asurion stores offer professional fixes for most consumer electronics, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to game consoles, smart speakers, drones, and more.

While common repairs include cracked screens, battery issues, and water damage, uBreakiFix repair experts have fixed more than 14 million devices and can help with most any tech mishaps, with most basic repairs completed in two hours or less.

uBreakiFix Sandy Springs is locally owned by Candice Smith, Tyler Harper, and Tyler Yancoskie, who also own stores throughout Atlanta, Athens, the Florida Panhandle, and their newest store in Chamblee.

"As both a mom and business owner in Sandy Springs, I am excited to continue growing our footprint in the community," said Smith. "With Sandy Springs and Chamblee stores opening this month, we are looking forward to bringing top-notch customer service, a family-friendly atmosphere, and expert repairs to many overlapping areas in the Atlanta area."

uBreakiFix repair experts fix all types of electronics, regardless of make or model, and uBreakiFix is an authorized repair provider for some devices, including Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel smartphones. Customers can book a repair appointment online or stop by the store for walk-in service. uBreakiFix offers free, no-obligation diagnostics on all gadgets, as well as a low-price guarantee and 1-year warranty on all repairs.

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 after Co-founder Justin Wetherill dropped and shattered his own smartphone, sparking the idea for a convenient, affordable repair option. Wetherill partnered with David Reiff and Eddie Trujillo to bring the concept to life, and it has since grown from a single storefront in Orlando, Florida, to more than 700 locations across the U.S. and Canada. uBreakiFix joined the Asurion® family in 2019 and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company.

"We are excited to serve more people in Sandy Springs with fast and affordable tech repair," said uBreakiFix CEO Dave Barbuto. "We all rely on our phones and laptops more than ever before, and at uBreakiFix our mission is bigger than repairing shattered screens and broken charge ports. We fix tech because people rely on tech to stay connected to things that are important to them. I look forward to serving this community through our new Sandy Springs location."

For more information, to view a service menu, or to book a repair appointment, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/sandysprings. uBreakiFix Sandy Springs is located at:

uBreakiFix
5560 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
(470) 826-6900

About uBreakiFix® by Asurion
uBreakiFix® by Asurion specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as a walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion® family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

uBreakiFix San Bernandino (PRNewsfoto/uBreakiFix)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electronics-repair-shop-ubreakifix-opens-in-sandy-springs-301501968.html

SOURCE uBreakiFix by Asurion

