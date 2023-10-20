Electronics retailer chooses Augusta for its first new store since competitor's buyout

BrandsMart’s Augusta-area advertising blitz underscores the importance the appliance and consumer electronics retailer is placing on establishing its new store in Augusta.

For several days, BrandsMart has been locally promoting the Saturday opening of its new store at 216 Robert C. Daniel Jr. Parkway in Augusta Exchange. The new location marks the nation’s first new BrandsMart since the company was acquired in 2022 by lease-to-own retailer The Aaron’s Company Inc.

The Augusta Chronicle first told readers in February 2023 that the new BrandsMart was coming to the area. The new 40,000-square-foot location had been occupied by an Overstock Furniture and Mattress store that sold off its remaining inventory and moved out earlier this year.

Other retailers that operated in the space over the past few years include an Ashley Furniture HomeStore and a Goody's Family Clothing.

The grand opening will be from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, with the ribbon-cutting set for 9:45 a.m., followed by the store opening at 10 a.m.

The Augusta store will be BrandsMart’s 11th location. In addition to maintaining a strong online presence, the company operates its other locations in Georgia and Florida.

