Electrophoresis Market to be valued over USD 5.87 Bn by 2030 - MDC Research Study

Electrophoresis Market by Product (Electrophoresis Systems, Electrophoresis Reagents, Electrophoresis Software and Gel Documentation Systems), Application (Quality Control & Process Validation, Research and Diagnostic) and End Users (Academic and Research Institutes, Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, and Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies) - Global Analysis & Forecast 2022-2030

Pune, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electrophoresis market is driven by rapid growth of geriatric population, and increasing infectious diseases, cancer and genetic disorders worldwide. Moreover, increasing use of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), growing number of laboratories for the purpose of forensic, clinical and research studies, coupled with increasing funding for research in the fields of proteomics and genomics have been crucial in contributing to the growth of this market. However, limited sample analysis and time-consuming operations are likely to restrain the market to a certain extent.

Electrophoresis Market by Regions

The global electrophoresis market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World (ROW). North America dominated this market , followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. North America will continue to dominate the global market in the forecast period owing to factors such as increasing incidences of infectious diseases, cancer and genetic disorders, growing research projects involving genes, biomolecules & proteins, and rising focus on drug development. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with the growth in this market centered at China, Korea, Japan and India. Factors such as favorable government regulations, increasing funding in the field of R&D and improving research infrastructure is anticipated to be critical in the development of the global market in this region.





COMPANY PROFILES (Business Overview, Products Offered, Financial Performance, R&D Intensity, Marketing & Sales Intensity, Recent Developments, Analyst Corner)*

SEBIA Harvard Bioscience Merck KGaA QIAGEN PerkinElmer Inc. Danaher Agilent Technologies, Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Table of contents:

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Ecosystem Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study Historical Years – 2017 & 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Methodology Bottoms Up Approach Top Down Approach Data Validation and Triangulation Market Forecasting Model Limitations/Assumptions of the Study ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities UNIQUE SELLING PROPOSITIONS (USPs) Regulatory Landscape Assessment Epidemiological Assessment: Arthritis Technological Advancements GLOBAL ELECTROPHORESIS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Electrophoresis Systems Gel Electrophoresis Systems Agarose Gel Electrophoresis Polyacrylamide Gel Electrophoresis Capillary Electrophoresis Capillary Zone Electrophoresis Capillary Isoelectric Focusing Capillary Isotachophoresis Capillary Gel Electrophoresis Micellar Electrokinetic Capillary Chromatography Capillary Electrochromatography Electrophoresis Reagents Electrophoresis Software Gel Documentation Systems

Vendor assessment includes a deep analysis of how vendors are addressing the demand in the Electrophoresis Market. The MDC CompetetiveScape model was used to assess qualitative and quantitative insights in this assessment. MDC's CompetitiveScape is a structured method for identifying key players and outlining their strengths, relevant characteristics, and outreach strategy. MDC's CompetitiveScape allows organizations to analyze the environmental factors that influence their business, set goals, and identify new marketing strategies. MDC Research analysts conduct a thorough investigation of vendors' solutions, services, programs, marketing, organization size, geographic focus, type of organization and strategies.

Technology dramatically impacts business productivity, growth and efficiency.Technologies can help companies develop competitive advantages, but choosing them can be one of the most demanding decisions for businesses. Technology assessment helps organizations to understand their current situation with respect to technology and offer a roadmap where they might want to go and scale their business. A well-defined process to assess and select technology solutions can help organizations reduce risk, achieve objectives, identify the problem, and solve it in the right way. Technology assessment can help businesses identify which technologies to invest in, meet industry standards, compete against competitors.





Advancements in technology and digitalization have changed the way companies do business; the concept of a business ecosystem helps businesses understand how to thrive in this changing environment. Business ecosystems provide organizations with opportunities to integrate technology in their daily business operations and improve research and business competency. The business ecosystem includes a network of interlinked companies that compete and cooperate to increase sales, improve profitability, and succeed in their markets. An ecosystem analysis is a business network analysis that includes the relationships amongst suppliers, distributors, and end-users in delivering a product or service.

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW)

Electrophoresis Market Dynamics, Covid-19 Impact on the Electrophoresis Market, Vendor Profiles, Vendor Assessment, Strategies, Technology Assessment, Product Mapping, Industry Outlook, Economic Analysis, Segmental Analysis, Electrophoresis Market Sizing, Analysis Tables





All Major Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 companies are covered in this Electrophoresis Market report (25 Vendor Profiles)

What is the potential of the Electrophoresis Market?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global Electrophoresis Market?

What are the top strategies that companies adopting in Electrophoresis Market?

What are the challenges faced by SME’s and prominent vendors in Electrophoresis Market?

Which region has the highest investments in Electrophoresis Market?

What are the latest research and activities in Electrophoresis Market?

Who are the prominent players in Electrophoresis Market?

