U.S. markets close in 6 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,454.66
    -33.62 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,634.09
    -87.03 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,565.48
    -145.51 (-1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,980.37
    -14.19 (-0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.99
    -4.27 (-4.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,967.50
    +21.90 (+1.13%)
     

  • Silver

    25.50
    +0.67 (+2.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0891
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7530
    +0.0400 (+1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3029
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.4120
    +1.0920 (+0.88%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,070.91
    -1,560.56 (-3.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    953.74
    -32.43 (-3.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,635.86
    -33.70 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,821.52
    -164.28 (-0.61%)
     

Electrophoresis Market to be valued over USD 5.87 Bn by 2030 - MDC Research Study

Market Data Centre
·6 min read
Market Data Centre
Market Data Centre

Electrophoresis Market by Product (Electrophoresis Systems, Electrophoresis Reagents, Electrophoresis Software and Gel Documentation Systems), Application (Quality Control & Process Validation, Research and Diagnostic) and End Users (Academic and Research Institutes, Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, and Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies) - Global Analysis & Forecast 2022-2030

Pune, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electrophoresis market is driven by rapid growth of geriatric population, and increasing infectious diseases, cancer and genetic disorders worldwide. Moreover, increasing use of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), growing number of laboratories for the purpose of forensic, clinical and research studies, coupled with increasing funding for research in the fields of proteomics and genomics have been crucial in contributing to the growth of this market. However, limited sample analysis and time-consuming operations are likely to restrain the market to a certain extent.

Electrophoresis Market by Regions

The global electrophoresis market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World (ROW). North America dominated this market , followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. North America will continue to dominate the global market in the forecast period owing to factors such as increasing incidences of infectious diseases, cancer and genetic disorders, growing research projects involving genes, biomolecules & proteins, and rising focus on drug development. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with the growth in this market centered at China, Korea, Japan and India. Factors such as favorable government regulations, increasing funding in the field of R&D and improving research infrastructure is anticipated to be critical in the development of the global market in this region.


Get a Sample Copy of the Report https://www.marketdatacentre.com/sample/64


COMPANY PROFILES (Business Overview, Products Offered, Financial Performance, R&D Intensity, Marketing & Sales Intensity, Recent Developments, Analyst Corner)*

  1. SEBIA

  2. Harvard Bioscience

  3. Merck KGaA

  4. QIAGEN

  5. PerkinElmer Inc.

  6. Danaher

  7. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

  8. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  9. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

  10. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Table of contents:

  1. INTRODUCTION

    1. Market Definition

    2. Market Ecosystem

      1. Market Classification

      2. Geographic Scope

      3. Years Considered for the Study

        1. Historical Years – 2017 & 2020

        2. Base Year – 2021

        3. Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030

    3. Currency Used

  2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    1. Research Framework

    2. Data Collection Technique

    3. Data Sources

      1. Secondary Sources

      2. Primary Sources

    4. Market Estimation Methodology

      1. Bottoms Up Approach

      2. Top Down Approach

    5. Data Validation and Triangulation

      1. Market Forecasting Model

      2. Limitations/Assumptions of the Study

  3. ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY

  4. MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESMENT

    1. Overview

    2. Drivers

    3. Barriers/Challenges

    4. Opportunities

  5. UNIQUE SELLING PROPOSITIONS (USPs)

    1. Regulatory Landscape Assessment

    2. Epidemiological Assessment: Arthritis

    3. Technological Advancements

  6. GLOBAL ELECTROPHORESIS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT

    1. Electrophoresis Systems

      1. Gel Electrophoresis Systems

        1. Agarose Gel Electrophoresis

        2. Polyacrylamide Gel Electrophoresis

      2. Capillary Electrophoresis

        1. Capillary Zone Electrophoresis

        2. Capillary Isoelectric Focusing

        3. Capillary Isotachophoresis

        4. Capillary Gel Electrophoresis

        5. Micellar Electrokinetic Capillary Chromatography

        6. Capillary Electrochromatography

    2. Electrophoresis Reagents

    3. Electrophoresis Software

    4. Gel Documentation Systems

Vendor Assessment

Vendor assessment includes a deep analysis of how vendors are addressing the demand in the Electrophoresis Market. The MDC CompetetiveScape model was used to assess qualitative and quantitative insights in this assessment. MDC's CompetitiveScape is a structured method for identifying key players and outlining their strengths, relevant characteristics, and outreach strategy. MDC's CompetitiveScape allows organizations to analyze the environmental factors that influence their business, set goals, and identify new marketing strategies. MDC Research analysts conduct a thorough investigation of vendors' solutions, services, programs, marketing, organization size, geographic focus, type of organization and strategies.

Technology Assessment

Technology dramatically impacts business productivity, growth and efficiency.Technologies can help companies develop competitive advantages, but choosing them can be one of the most demanding decisions for businesses. Technology assessment helps organizations to understand their current situation with respect to technology and offer a roadmap where they might want to go and scale their business. A well-defined process to assess and select technology solutions can help organizations reduce risk, achieve objectives, identify the problem, and solve it in the right way. Technology assessment can help businesses identify which technologies to invest in, meet industry standards, compete against competitors.


Download Sample PDF https://www.marketdatacentre.com/samplepdf/64


Business Ecosystem Analysis

Advancements in technology and digitalization have changed the way companies do business; the concept of a business ecosystem helps businesses understand how to thrive in this changing environment. Business ecosystems provide organizations with opportunities to integrate technology in their daily business operations and improve research and business competency. The business ecosystem includes a network of interlinked companies that compete and cooperate to increase sales, improve profitability, and succeed in their markets. An ecosystem analysis is a business network analysis that includes the relationships amongst suppliers, distributors, and end-users in delivering a product or service.

Regions and Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW)

Report Coverage

Electrophoresis Market Dynamics, Covid-19 Impact on the Electrophoresis Market, Vendor Profiles, Vendor Assessment, Strategies, Technology Assessment, Product Mapping, Industry Outlook, Economic Analysis, Segmental Analysis, Electrophoresis Market Sizing, Analysis Tables


Buy Now the Report https://www.marketdatacentre.com/checkout/64


Vendor Profiles Covered

All Major Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 companies are covered in this Electrophoresis Market report (25 Vendor Profiles)

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • What is the potential of the Electrophoresis Market?

  • What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global Electrophoresis Market?

  • What are the top strategies that companies adopting in Electrophoresis Market?

  • What are the challenges faced by SME’s and prominent vendors in Electrophoresis Market?

  • Which region has the highest investments in Electrophoresis Market?

  • What are the latest research and activities in Electrophoresis Market?

  • Who are the prominent players in Electrophoresis Market?

  • What is the potential of the Electrophoresis Market?

Additional vendors profiles can be added based on client business requirements

At MDC Research, we offer research solutions to help businesses break the barriers of doubt or uncertainties when they plan to expand their growth. Our researchers compile data and information that help chief executive officers decide which growth opportunities in a market to pursue.

MDC Research is known for conducting well-researched reports, and the expertise of our researchers contributes to the outstanding quality of our reports. MDC Research enables businesses to make impactful decisions by blending innovation and analytical thinking. Our unique blend of these two skills assures you access to the most complete and up-to-date information about your industry.

MDC Research has a wealth of experience using the latest methodologies to develop reports for a wide range of clients in diverse markets. Our commitment to delivering high-quality research and creating innovative reports is one of the reasons why MDC Research is such a trusted name in the business world today.


Read Overview of the Report https://www.marketdatacentre.com/electrophoresis-market-64


About MDC:

Market Data Centre (Subsidiary of Yellow Bricks Global Services Private Limited)

Market Data Centre offers complete solutions for market research reports in miscellaneous businesses.These decisions making process depend on wider and systematic extremely important information created through extensive study as well as the most recent trends going on in the industry.The company also attempts to offer much better customer-friendly services and appropriate business information to achieve our clients’ ideas.

CONTACT: Market Data Centre (Subsidiary of Yellow Bricks Global Services Private Limited) Office 808, Amar Business Park, S.No. 105, Baner Road, Pune 411045, India Email: sales@marketdatacentre.com Phone: +1-916-848-6986 (US) Website: https://www.marketdatacentre.com/


Recommended Stories

  • AT&T Stock Adjusts For Warner Bros Discovery Debut; JPMorgan Resumes Coverage With 'Overweight' Rating

    Warner Bros Discovery will begin trading today on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol 'WBD' following the $43 billion media asset merger between AT&T and Discovery.

  • AT&T Stock Jumps After Completing WarnerMedia Spinoff

    AT&T wrapped up its WarnerMedia spinoff late last week, and the stock was rising on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) in February decided to structure WarnerMedia’s divestiture as a spinoff instead of a split-off, or exchange. A split-off would have given AT&T holders the option of exchanging their holdings for shares in the new publicly traded Warner Bros. Discovery.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery opens at $24.08 a share in public debut as newly-formed company

    Newly formed streaming giant Warner Bros. Discovery officially began trading on the Nasdaq.

  • How the AT&T Spinoff Has Complicated Trading in Its Stock

    Trading in AT&T stock on Monday may confuse some investors, because the base share price has been adjusted to reflect the closing on Friday of the merger of AT&T’s WarnerMedia business with Discovery. Holders of AT&T (ticker: T) received roughly a 0.242 share of Warner Brothers Discovery (WBD), as the merged media company will be known, for each AT&T share in the spinoff. The value of that Warner Brothers Discovery stock, which stood at roughly $5.90 per AT&T share based on Discovery’s closing price of $24.43 on Friday, was deducted from the closing price of AT&T’s stock on Friday to figure out the new base level for the AT&T shares.

  • ‘It put everyone in a weird position’: Our waitress said a 20% service fee was added to cover benefits and health insurance, but that it was not a tip. Is this normal?

    ‘No one would have flinched if our meal was just $3 more, but the way it was broken out was just weird and struck us the wrong way.’

  • Warner Bros Discovery shares gain on first trading day

    Warner Bros Discovery shares were up 0.8% at $24.62, while AT&T stock climbed 2% to $18.62 before the bell. AT&T and Discovery set out to create a standalone media business in May last year and the deal closed on Friday, with the new business housing channels including HBO, CNN and the Discovery Channel as well as franchises like "Batman" and "Harry Potter". The company, which also owns streaming services HBO Max and Discovery+, faces stiff competition from the likes of Netflix and Walt Disney Co's Disney+.

  • Nvidia Stock Is Downgraded. China and Russia Are Headwinds.

    Nvidia shares were falling in premarket trading Monday after the stock was downgraded by a Baird analyst, who cited concerns over slowing consumer demand exacerbated by the Russian embargo. Nvidia (ticker: NVDA ) stock was down 4% to $221.89 in premarket trading on Monday. Analyst Tristan Gerra lowered his rating on the stock to Neutral from Outperform and slashed his price target to $225 from $360.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks -- Can They Recover?

    If so, there are plenty of beaten-down growth stocks that could use your services. Right now, shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH), Sofi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), and Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) are down to the lowest prices investors have seen in at least a year. UiPath is an up-and-coming player in the workplace automation business and its stock price isn't falling because of poor performance.

  • Are These 3 Jim Cramer’s Stock Picks a Buy? Here’s What Analysts Think

    The one good thing about a market downturn? You get lots of opportunities to load up on shares at a discount entry point. And who doesn’t like a discount? With the way the markets have performed so far this year, there are stocks in every segment which could potentially offer plenty of rewards. CNBC’s Jim Cramer thinks there are several names in the retail sector which look particularly enticing right now, ones for which the term “beaten-down” readily applies. Some rallied nicely toward the end

  • Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers

    The Baby Boomer generation is reaching retirement age in record numbers. With more Boomers retiring on a daily basis, it helps to understand how prepared they are to leave their jobs for good. In this article, we’ll discuss the average … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Double Your Money According to Wall Street

    If so, you might want to take a look at Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), Global-E Online (NASDAQ: GLBE), and Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA). The consensus price target for Upstart represents a 102% premium over recent prices. Lenders hire Upstart to evaluate individual credit risk.

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy in April

    The metaverse is an emerging concept that's expected to explode thanks to its adoption in several fields -- including gaming, education, work, and entertainment -- as it will enable the virtual avatars to interact with each other in a three-dimensional, digital world. According to a third-party estimate, the size of the global metaverse market could increase at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 43% through 2030, reaching $1.6 trillion in size. Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) are three companies that could win big from the metaverse.

  • Top 9 Stocks Billionaire Larry Robbins Just Added to His Portfolio

    In this article, we’ll check out the top 9 stocks billionaire Larry Robbins just added to his portfolio, which also happen to be the only nine stocks added to his portfolio during Q4. Click the following link to jump straight to Top 5 Stocks Billionaire Larry Robbins Just Added to His Portfolio. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), […]

  • Dow Jones Falls; Twitter Drops As Elon Musk Reverses Decision To Join Board; Nvidia Slides On Downgrade

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell Monday. Twitter dropped after Tesla CEO Elon Musk reversed his decision to join the Twitter board.

  • Pfizer’s New CFO Negotiated One of the Biggest Healthcare Deals in History. Is It a Sign of Things to Come?

    Pfizer on Monday named a new chief financial officer with a resume that hints at the company's plans to spend big with its Covid-19 vaccine windfall.

  • Twitter Shares Fall After Elon Musk Ditches Potential Board Role

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc.’s investors were left bewildered after Elon Musk decided not to join the company’s board, leading to a share price swing and increased speculation that the world’s richest person could mount a takeover of the social media platform.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warn

  • 3 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett has studied businesses for decades. With that kind of track record, it seems reasonable to expect that Buffett's portfolio includes some great ideas for investors who aren't billionaires. Here are three no-brainer Buffett stocks to buy right now.

  • Russian Oil Exports Are Forced on Longer Voyages to Find Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s crude oil exports, a key source of revenue for Vladimir Putin’s regime, are showing no signs that they are starting to crumble amid the disappearance of European buyers.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineGeothermal Powerhouse I

  • This Growth Stock Has Market-Beating Potential

    Shares of the biotech company have lost a whopping 56% this year -- while the S&P 500 has slipped about 6%. Investors lost faith in the company as it fell behind in its regulatory submissions for its coronavirus vaccine candidate. Since, Novavax has gotten back on track.

  • More Pain Ahead for Semiconductors and Big Tech

    Tech and especially semiconductor manufacturers are going through a tough time. This hard time has recently resulted in turbulent sessions on the stock market. Take manufacturers of microprocessors or chips.