Electrophysiology Devices Market to Expand at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2022-2031: TMR Study

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2023 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global electrophysiology devices market was valued at USD 6.7 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 14.8 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 8.2% between 2022 and 2031.

Developing countries, including South Africa, China, India, Russia, and Brazil, are working to improve their healthcare systems. Electrophysiological devices are sold in huge quantities in these markets, where a sizable portion of the population suffers from cardiovascular problems.

Increase in unmet medical needs and rise in health consciousness in countries in Latin America are anticipated to boost the adoption of these devices in the near future. This is expected to draw a number of prominent companies, including Abbott, Siemens, and Medtronic, to expand their operations in developing countries. However, stringent regulatory guidelines and absence of reimbursement policies are expected to hamper market development during the forecast period.

The global market is projected to experience moderate growth from 2022 to 2031 owing to technological improvements, rise in prevalence of cardiac arrhythmias, increase in the elderly population, and expansion of healthcare infrastructure in developing countries. Two of the most populous countries, India and China, have large patient populations and high per capita incomes. The Government of India is funding preliminary research and development to create cutting-edge medical solutions.

Key Findings of Market Report

In terms of product type, the electrophysiology ablation catheters segment dominated the global industry in 2021. The segment is anticipated to expand rapidly between 2022 and 2031. The number of patients is likely to increase across the world due to increase in the geriatric population. Consequently, the electrophysiology ablation catheters segment is anticipated to grow significantly in the near future.

Based on indication, the atrial fibrillation (AF) segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Rise in prevalence of risk factors for AF, including cardiomyopathy, coronary artery disease, hypertension, and valvular heart disease, is expected to drive the segment in the next few years.

In terms of end-user, the hospitals segment accounted for considerable market share in 2021. Hospitals are consolidating in industrialized countries. Hence, patients are increasingly favoring hospitals. Hospitals provide free online advice and support for electrophysiology devices. This has increased patient preference for hospitals to undergo medical procedures. The hospitals segment is driven by surge in healthcare organizations' and governments' attempts to enhance healthcare services in different countries.

Global Electrophysiology Devices Market: Key Players

Microport Scientific Corporation

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Biosense Webster, Inc.

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Acutus Medical, Inc.

Global Electrophysiology Devices Market: Growth Drivers

Arrhythmias are a major indication for an electrophysiological assessment. The global market for electrophysiology devices is driven by rise in prevalence of various arrhythmias, including atrial tachycardia, ventricular tachycardia, atrial flutter, and atrial fibrillation. Arrhythmias are more likely to occur in the elderly population, as well as in those suffering from obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, and various cardiovascular illnesses. Thus, the global industry is expected to witness considerable market development in the near future.

Access to a range of medical diagnostic and therapeutic services has been enhanced as a result of beneficial healthcare reforms in a number of countries. As a result, life expectancy has grown. The elderly population is prone to a number of illnesses, including cardiovascular diseases and stomach issues. As such, these problems are diagnosed in the older population using electrophysiological equipment.

Global Electrophysiology Devices Market: Regional Landscape

North America held the largest share of the global market in 2021. The trend is anticipated to continue from 2022 to 2031. Rise in novel product approvals, growing preference for electrophysiological devices, and regional expansion by local players in Canada and the U.S. are expected to drive market demand.

Global Electrophysiology Devices Market: Segmentation

Product Type Electrophysiology Ablation Catheters

Electrophysiology Diagnostic Catheters

Electrophysiology Laboratory Devices

Access Devices Indication Atrial Fibrillation (AF)

Atrioventricular Nodal Reentry Tachycardia (AVNRT)

Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome (WPW)

Atrial Flutter End-user Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Clinics Regions North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

