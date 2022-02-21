U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.12
    +1.05 (+1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,895.60
    -4.20 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    -0.12 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1337
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3611
    +0.0020 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8600
    -0.1150 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,809.05
    +562.78 (+1.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    891.75
    -45.03 (-4.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,505.74
    -7.88 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,910.87
    -211.20 (-0.78%)
     

Electrophysiology Market Size to Reach USD 22,651.4 Million by 2030 at CAGR 14.4% - Valuates Reports

·8 min read

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electrophysiology Market is Segmented by Product (EP Ablation Catheters, EP Laboratory Devices, EP Diagnostic Catheters, Access Devices, and Others), Indication (Atrial Fibrillation (AF), Atrial Flutter, Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome (WPW), Atrioventricular Nodal Reentry Tachycardia (AVNRT), and Others), and End User (Hospitals & Cardiac Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Others). The report covers global opportunity analysis, regional outlook, growth potential, industry forecast from 2021 to 2030.

Valuates Reports Logo
Valuates Reports Logo

The global electrophysiology market size was valued at USD 6,499.7 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 22,651.4 Million by 2030, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Electrophysiology Market

The growing geriatric population, chronic diseases, and increasing prevalence of cardiac arrhythmias are leading to extensive usage of ablation procedures and diagnostic catheters which will propel the growth of the market. Moreover, technological advancements in electrophysiology devices have made the procedures minimally invasive thereby fueling increased acceptance across the world. This is expected to aid in the growth of the electrophysiology market in the future.

Further, growing healthcare expenditure, quick approvals, and rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical, medical industry will bolster the market growth in the coming years.

Get your sample today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Manu-1T62/Electrophysiology_Market

Trends Influencing The Growth Of The Electrophysiology Market

The growing geriatric population and increasing chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension have increased the rate of cardiac arrhythmia cases across the globe. Atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter have become widespread diseases. They require ablation procedures and catheters for proper diagnosis and treatment. These devices provide a more detailed view of the coronary arteries and help in treating irregular heartbeats or cardiac arrhythmias. This is expected to drive the growth of the electrophysiology market during the forecast period.

The rapid technological advancements in electrophysiology devices have improved the atrial fibrillation treatment outcomes. Modern devices have been developed that make the entire procedure minimally invasive leading to growing acceptance. These devices will create ample opportunities for the growth of the electrophysiology market in the future.

Moreover, increasing healthcare expenditure and quicker regulatory approvals will positively impact the market in the subsequent years. Furthermore, the expansion of the pharmaceutical and medical industry for manufacturing advanced catheters and various clinical studies on developing new devices will significantly increase the electrophysiology market during the forecast period.

Browse the Table of Contents and List of figures at: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/ALLI-Manu-1T62/electrophysiology

Electrophysiology Market Share Analysis

Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the electrophysiology market and will continue growing during the forecast period due to fully developed healthcare infrastructure, rapid technological advancements, a huge number of cardiac arrhythmia cases, and the presence of key players. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 15.1% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to an increasing prevalence of atrial fibrillation, gradual advancements in technology, high health care expenditures, and a rise in the geriatric population.

The Asia-Pacific electrophysiology market was valued at USD 1,522.2 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 5,640.2 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.1%. Japan was the highest revenue contributor with USD 684.1 Million in 2020, and is estimated to reach USD 2,538.1 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.1% . India is estimated to reach USD 710.7 Million by 2030, at a significant CAGR of 15.9%. Japan and China collectively accounted for around 68.8% share in 2020, with the former constituting around 44.9% share. India and Australia are expected to witness considerable CAGRs of 15.9% and 15.3%, respectively, during the forecast period. The cumulative share of these two regions was 24.7% in 2020, and is anticipated to reach 25.8% by 2030.

Based on the product, the EP ablation catheters segment dominated the electrophysiology market in 2020, due to the advent of innovative technologies for developing ablation catheter devices and rising ablation procedures worldwide.

Based on indication, the atrial fibrillation segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period, due to an increasing prevalence of atrial fibrillation cases, the growing geriatric population, and the development of electrophysiology diagnosis & ablation catheters by the medical device industry.

On the basis of end-user, the hospitals & cardiac segment dominated the electrophysiology market in 2020 and is expected to continue growing during the forecast period, due to an increase in the development of hospital infrastructure globally, growing government and private sector initiatives to develop hospital facilities. On the other hand, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to grow considerably during the forecast period, due to technological developments in the healthcare industry and growing demand for cardiac ablation procedures.

Report Customization Request: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/ALLI-Manu-1T62/Electrophysiology_Market

List of Key Market Players

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Biotronik SE & Co. KG

  • Boston Scientific Corporation

  • CardioFocus, Inc.

  • GE Healthcare

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.

  • Johnson & Johnson, Inc.

  • Medtronic Plc.

  • MicroPort Scientific Corporation

  • Siemens Healthineers AG

Chapter Cost Request: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/ALLI-Manu-1T62/Electrophysiology_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Manu-1T62&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- The global medical alert systems market size was valued at USD 6.47 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 20.95 billion by 2030 registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.9% from 2021 to 2030.

- In 2020, the global Heart Rate Monitors market size was USD 13030 Million and it is expected to reach USD 17970 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2027.

- The global Cardiovascular Devices market size is projected to reach USD 54140 Million by 2027, from USD 43040 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2027.

- The global Medical DVT Pumps market size is estimated to be worth USD 397.3 Million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 511.5 Million by 2028 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during the forecast period.

- In 2020, the global Medical Manifolds market size was USD 459 Million and it is expected to reach USD 681.5 Million by the end of 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during 2021-2027.

- In 2020, the global Medical Electrodes market size was USD 1031 Million and it is expected to reach USD 1265.7 Million by the end of 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.0% during 2021-2027.

- In 2020, the global Medical Guide Wire market size was USD 1218.2 Million and it is expected to reach USD 1795.7 Million by the end of 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during 2021-2027.

- The global Ablation Technology market size is projected to reach USD 6352.7 Million by 2026, from USD 3364.1 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2021-2026.

- The global Point-of-Care Diagnostics market size is projected to reach USD 35370 Million by 2027, from USD 23310 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2027.

- Global Diagnostic Electrophysiology Catheters and Ablation Catheters Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global Visual Electrophysiology Testing Devices Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global Electrophysiology Therapeutic Devices Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

To see the full list of related reports on the Electrophysiology

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports
sales@valuates.com
For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225
For IST Call +91-8040957137
WhatsApp : +91 9945648335
Website: https://reports.valuates.com
Follow on Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports
Follow on Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports
Follow on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electrophysiology-market-size-to-reach-usd-22-651-4-million-by-2030-at-cagr-14-4---valuates-reports-301486334.html

SOURCE Valuates Reports

Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Presidents Day 2022.

    Presidents Day 2022 is here. Some exchanges are closed over the long weekend. Here are the hours for the stock market today.

  • Go Ahead, Retire at 62 and Claim Social Security at 67. Your Benefit Will Climb.

    Readers had questions on full retirement age and the need to work until then; the benefits of NOT paying off a low-rate mortgages; and tax-smart investing to guard against inflation. Barron's Retirement found some answers.

  • Elon Musk Has News That Will Delight Tesla Fans

    The manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles will carry out a life-size experiment recently tested in Berlin at its new Texan production site.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • GM Discreetly Abandons Its In-House Amazon

    General Motors is doing its big spring cleaning sooner than expected. The Detroit giant, which no doubt wants to avoid being distracted in the coming months when it delivers the Cadillac Lyriq -- its competitor to Tesla's Model Y and Ford's Mustang Mach-E -- has decided to empty his drawers right now. The automotive group has decided to disconnect this app, which allowed owners of GM vehicles (Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick) to order and pay for goods and services while driving.

  • ‘I’m in dire need of help.’ I have $140K in student loans, and recently had to quit my job making $125K because I have anxiety. What should I do?

    Now I’m making nearly 50% less of what I was making before and I’m currently in a Chapter 13 bankruptcy. Please tell me how I can get assistance with my student loans. Need help with student loans or other debt?

  • Tensions Rise as Russian Security Council Meets: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said he’s considering an appeal for official recognition from separatists in east Ukraine, a move that would likely torpedo European-mediated peace talks and further escalate tensions with the West.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateStocks, U.S. Futures Fall on U.S.-Russia Tensi

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Shopify Now and Never Sell

    Fear of slowing bottom-line growth has been tough on Shopify's (NYSE: SHOP) stock price. Most of Shopify's recent plunge happened in response to forward-looking guidance outlined during the fourth-quarter earnings call management held on Feb 16, 2022. In a nutshell, the company warned investors to expect heavier than expected investments into fulfillment services.

  • Oil prices swing on hopes of easing Ukraine tension

    Oil prices tumbled and then recovered in volatile trading on Monday after French president Emmanuel Macron said the US and Russian presidents had agreed in principle to a meeting over Ukraine.

  • 3 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Shunning all software stocks is myopic, since the sector could still generate market-beating returns over the long term. ServiceNow helps companies manage their digital workflows with subscription-based cloud services. ServiceNow's business was unfazed by the pandemic.

  • Housing prices and interest rates ‘aren’t going back down,’ expert says

    Mortgage rates surged to the highest level in two years, leaving homebuyers on high alert as further increases loom.

  • 3 Undervalued EV Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Electric vehicle (EV) stocks broadly have been trading at sky-high valuations lately. Ford (NYSE: F) stock trades at a significant discount compared to some pure-play EV companies -- and it may continue to for a while. The giant automaker's ongoing transition to electric vehicles may not be easy.

  • Stocks, U.S. Futures Fall on U.S.-Russia Tensions: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks dropped with U.S. equity futures as a standoff over Ukraine hardened and hopes faltered for a summit between President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateStocks, U.S. Futures Fall on U.S.-Russia Tensions: Markets WrapEthereum Founder Buterin

  • Mohamed El-Erian details 'fundamental change to the marketplace' as the Fed moves

    The Federal Reserve shaking up of its $9 trillion balance sheet entails "a fundamental change to the marketplace," says Mohamed El-Erian.

  • 2 Reasons Shareholders Should Love GE's Annual Report

    Earlier this month, General Electric (NYSE: GE) filed its annual report with the SEC. While many investors ignore big SEC filings, due to their length and complexity, they often contain important tidbits -- if you dig far enough. GE's 2021 annual report had two pieces of very good news for shareholders.

  • Ponzi scheme behind patriotic vodka, once featured on ‘Fox & Friends,’ scammed investors out of $900,000 to pay IRS and Amex bills, prosecutors say

    A Connecticut businessman has pleaded guilty to operating an unpatriotic Ponzi scheme that pocketed $900,000 from investors looking to buy a pro-veteran vodka company. Brian Hughes, 57, of Madison, Conn., admitted raising money to buy Salute American Vodka and then expand it, then going on to use much of the money to pay his own credit-card debt and tax bill. Hughes also admitted cheating investors by purportedly raising money on behalf of another liquor company to which he had no connection.

  • fuboTV Q4 Earnings Preview: Profit Margins Will Take Center Stage

    The sports-centric streaming alternative for cable TV fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) is growing revenue and subscribers explosively. Let's take a closer look at what investors might expect on Wednesday. Interestingly, fuboTV already reported some preliminary results for Q4 on Jan. 10.

  • Cheap, Boring Advice for Retirement Savers: Minimize Taxes, Rebalance Regularly

    Wealth advisor Susan Elser thinks investors shouldn't chase hot stocks and espouses efforts to minimize taxes and invest opportunistically. She also sees Roth IRA conversions and Roth 401(k) accounts as key tools for many.

  • Tencent Leads China Tech Selloff Amid Fears of Further Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares had their worst two-day drop since July due to renewed fears Beijing may roll out more restrictions for private enterprise. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateStocks, U.S. Futures Fall on U.S.-Russia Tensions: Markets WrapEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterTe