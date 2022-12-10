U.S. markets closed

Electroplating market: Growth opportunities led by Aalberts NV and Allied Finishing Inc. - Technavio

·18 min read

'NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The electroplating market size is forecasted to increase by USD 6,133.61 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 6.97%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rising demand for electroplating applications in the automotive industry, economic growth in China and India, and the increasing demand for electroplating in industrial applications.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electroplating Market 2023-2027
Technavio categorizes the global electroplating market as a part of the industrial machinery market, which covers companies engaged in the manufacturing of industrial machinery and components, including presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, elevators, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications.

Charts and data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download the sample report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Aalberts NV, Allied Finishing Inc., Bajaj Electroplaters, Birmingham Plating Co. Ltd., Dr.Ing. Max Schlotter GmbH and Co. KG, Interplex Holdings Pte. Ltd., J and N Metal Products LLC, Jing Mei Industrial Ltd., Klein Plating Works Inc., Kuntz Electroplating Inc., L. Possehl and Co. mbH, MKS Instruments Inc., Peninsula Metal Finishing Inc., Pioneer Metal Finishing LLC, Sharretts Plating Co. Inc., Sheen Electroplaters Pvt Ltd., Summit Plating, Tanaka Holdings Co. Ltd., and Toho Zinc Co. Ltd.

Key benefits for industry players and stakeholders –

  • The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

  • It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

  • The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category focused, industry focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage. 

  • Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and NEUTRAL.

  • Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Download the sample to get a holistic overview of the electroplating market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies.

The market is segmented by type (barrel plating, rack plating, continuous plating, and line plating) and end-user (automotive, electrical and electronics, aerospace and defense, jewelry, and others).

Segmentation by type (inclusion/exclusion)

  • Inclusion:

The barrel plating segment grew gradually by USD 6,039.46 million between 2017 and 2021. Barrel plating is used to coat a large number of small metal items at once. The items are placed in a non-conductive barrel-shaped cage before being placed into the chemical bath, where they undergo plating. For the barrel plating process to be successful, the group of modules must make bipolar contact with each other. These factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy report.

Related reports -

Abrasive blasting equipment market by end-user, type, and geography - Forecast and analysis 2023-2027 – size is estimated to increase by USD 131.56 million from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 5.02%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (manufacturing, construction and maintenance, and others), type (semi-automatic, automatic, and manual), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America).

Industrial chain drives market by end-user, product type, and geography - Forecast and analysis 2023-2027 – size is estimated to increase by USD 824.75 million from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 3.59%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growing end-user investments in APAC are driving the market growth.

What are the key data covered in the electroplating market?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the electroplating market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the electroplating market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the electroplating market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of electroplating market vendors

Electroplating Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

160

Base year

2022

Historic Period

2017 -2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.97%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 6,133.61 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.89

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing contribution

APAC at 36%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Companies profiled

Aalberts NV, Allied Finishing Inc., Bajaj Electroplaters, Birmingham Plating Co. Ltd., Dr.Ing. Max Schlotter GmbH and Co. KG, Interplex Holdings Pte. Ltd., J and N Metal Products LLC, Jing Mei Industrial Ltd., Klein Plating Works Inc., Kuntz Electroplating Inc., L. Possehl and Co. mbH, MKS Instruments Inc., Peninsula Metal Finishing Inc., Pioneer Metal Finishing LLC, Sharretts Plating Co. Inc., Sheen Electroplaters Pvt Ltd., Summit Plating, Tanaka Holdings Co. Ltd., and Toho Zinc Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's industrials market reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global electroplating market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Barrel Plating - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Rack Plating - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Continuous plating - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Line plating - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Jewelry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Aalberts NV

  • 12.4 Allied Finishing Inc.

  • 12.5 Bajaj Electroplaters

  • 12.6 Birmingham Plating Co. Ltd.

  • 12.7 Dr.Ing. Max Schlotter GmbH and Co. KG

  • 12.8 J and N Metal Products LLC

  • 12.9 Klein Plating Works Inc.

  • 12.10 Kuntz Electroplating Inc.

  • 12.11 MKS Instruments Inc.

  • 12.12 Peninsula Metal Finishing Inc.

  • 12.13 Pioneer Metal Finishing LLC

  • 12.14 Sharretts Plating Co. Inc.

  • 12.15 Sheen Electroplaters Pvt Ltd.

  • 12.16 Summit Plating

  • 12.17 Tanaka Holdings Co. Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Corporate Compliance Training Market 2022-2026 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Global Corporate Compliance Training Market 2022-2026 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electroplating-market-growth-opportunities-led-by-aalberts-nv-and-allied-finishing-inc---technavio-301699034.html

SOURCE Technavio

