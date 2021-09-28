Electrosoft Taps Business and Cybersecurity Leader Kevin Thomas as SVP of Strategic Growth to Further Accelerate Company Growth and Momentum

RESTON, Va., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrosoft Services, Inc., an award-winning federal IT and professional services firm specializing in cybersecurity, today announced it has hired Kevin Thomas as senior vice president of strategic growth. Thomas brings to the new position both business and cybersecurity leadership experience, with nearly 20 years in the federal government market.

"Kevin is an accomplished leader with deep technical expertise, a strategic mindset and a track record of success addressing the IT and cybersecurity needs of the DoD and federal civilian government," said Dr. Sarbari Gupta, CEO of Electrosoft. "I am delighted to welcome him to our executive leadership team."

Thomas has served in operational, leadership and cybersecurity consulting roles at various IT services companies serving federal government. His business development and team-building success comes from HP, Booz Allen Hamilton, SAIC, OnPoint and Achilles Shield, a company he founded as a cybersecurity services and solutions delivery organization. He is a member of the International Information System Security Certification Consortium, or (ISC)2, ISACA and the FBI's InfraGard.

"Cybersecurity is a pressing national security concern that calls for collaborative solutions built on expert technology skills and strategy," said Thomas. "I am eager to build on Electrosoft's stellar experience, expertise and growth momentum to support even more government leaders in addressing their cybersecurity challenges."

In 2021, the Washington Business Journal named Electrosoft to its list of the 75 Fastest Growing Companies in the Greater Washington area and made the Inc. 5000 2021 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

Electrosoft delivers a comprehensive set of technology-based solutions and services with a strong focus on cybersecurity. We couple domain knowledge and experience with proven, mature management practices to deliver the right solutions on time and within budget to Federal government customers. We are an 8(a) certified Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB) and an Economically Disadvantaged Woman-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB). We implement a Quality Management System (QMS) that is ISO 9001:2015 registered and CMMI Level 3 rated for both Services (SVC) and Development (DEV). Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Electrosoft is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2021! For more information, visit www.electrosoft-inc.com.

