Electrostatic Precipitator Market to Exceed US$ 13 Billion by 2032 Amid Rising Air Pollution Levels and Enforcement of New Emission Regulations | Persistence Market Research

Persistence Market Research

Rising Pollution Levels and Implementation of Stringent Emission Regulations Spurring Electrostatic Precipitator Market Demand!

New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electrostatic precipitator market size reached US$ 7.2 billion in 2022. Between 2022 and 2032, sales of electrostatic precipitators will rise at 6.1% CAGR. By the end of 2032, the global Electrostatic Precipitator Market value will exceed US$ 13.0 billion.



Adoption of electrostatic precipitators remains especially high in power generation sector. As per Persistence Market Research, power generation segment will expand at 5.7% CAGR through 2032.

Growing demand from power generation, chemicals, & several other industries is driving the market. Besides this, implementation of stringent emission regulations will boost sales.

An electrostatic precipitator is a particle control device that businesses use to cut pollutants. Rising awareness of the negative impacts of poor air quality on health is set to fuel electrostatic precipitator demand.

Since electrostatic precipitators can remove dangerous materials from the exhaust and regulate emissions, they are being increasingly used in a variety of industries. This includes manufacturing and power generation.

Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33374

The unchecked emissions and rapid industrialization have made the air unhealthy worldwide. Because of this, governments are enacting stringent measures to lower pollution levels. This will trigger electrostatic precipitator sales globally.

Key Takeaways from Electrostatic Precipitator Market Report:

Global electrostatic precipitator sales are set to increase at 6.1% CAGR through 2032.

By product type, plate wire segment is set to rise at 5.9% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

Based on end use, power generation segment will thrive at 5.7% CAGR over the next ten years.

Electrostatic precipitator demand in the USA will surge at 5.0% CAGR through 2032.

Story continues

China electrostatic precipitator is forecast to exceed a valuation of US$ 3.4 billion by 2032.

Sales of electrostatic precipitators across Korea will soar at 6.6% CAGR.

“Growing efforts of governments to reduce emission levels will boost electrostatic precipitator sales. Besides this, advancements in electrostatic precipitators will bode well for the market.” Says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Get Full Access of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33374

Who is Winning?

Few of the leading electrostatic precipitator manufacturers include Babcock & Wilcox, FLSmidth, DUCON, General Electric, John Wood Group plc, Mitsubishi Power Ltd., Hamon, Siemens AG, Thermax Ltd, and Trion IAQ.

Most of the manufacturers are expanding their portfolios by launching new products. They are also adopting strategies such as alliances, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions.

More Insights Available:

Persistence Market Research, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Electrostatic Precipitator market, presenting historical market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in the electrostatic precipitator market in terms of

Product type (plate wire, flat plate, tubular, wet, two stage)

End use (power generation, chemicals, metals, petroleum refineries, and cement)

Regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

You Can Customize this Report As per Your Requirement Click Here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33374

About the Semiconductor and Electronics Division at Persistence Market Research

Persistence Market Research's highly experienced semiconductor and electronics team aids companies from all over the world with their specific business intelligence needs through professional research, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations. With a library of over a thousand research and 1 million+ data points, the team has spent over a decade analyzing the technology business across 50+ countries. From start to end, the company provides unrivaled research and consulting services. Please get in touch with us to see how we can help.

Other Trending Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com



