Electrosurgery Market worth $8.3 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrosurgery Market is projected to grow from USD 6.2 billion in 2022 to USD 8.3 billion by 2027 by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth in this market is driven by growing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, innovation and technological advancements in electrosurgical instruments. the risks associated with electrosurgical procedures, stringent regulatory framework, and the shortage of surgeons are some of the factors expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=142006761



Browse in-depth TOC on “Electrosurgery Market”

266 – Tables

58 – Figures

326 – Pages

In this report, the electrosurgery market has been segmented on the basis of product, surgery type, end user, and region.

“Electrosurgical instruments is expected to witness the fastest growth electrosurgery market during the forecast period.”

Based on product, the market is segmented into electrosurgical generators, electrosurgical instruments, electrosurgical accessories, and smoke evacuation systems. The electrosurgical instruments segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of cosmetic and bariatric surgeries.

“General Surgery segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period.”

Based on surgery type, the electrosurgery market is segmented into general surgery, obstetric/gynecological surgery, urological surgery, orthopedic surgery, cardiovascular surgery, cosmetic surgery, neurosurgery, oncological surgery, and other surgeries. One of the major factors driving the growth of this surgery segment is the developing healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries.

“Hospitals, clinics, and ablation centers accounted for the largest share of by electrosurgery market in 2021”

Based on end user type, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and ablation centers; ambulatory surgical centers; and research laboratories and academic institutes. Electrosurgical instruments for hospitals, clinics, and ablation centers accounted for the largest share of this market in 2021. The large share and high growth in this segment is attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

Story continues

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=142006761



“Asia Pacific region is is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period”

On the basis of region, the electrosurgery market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at a highest growth rate during the forecast period. Factors such as growing volume of surgical procedures, increasing healthcare awareness, rising healthcare expenditure are driving the growth of this regional market.

Key Market Players:

Key players in this electrosurgery market are adopting several organic and inorganic growth strategies (such as product launches, agreements, collaborations, acquisitions, and expansions). Some major players in this market are Medtronic plc (Ireland), Ethicon, Inc. (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), CONMED Corporation (US), Boston Scientific (US), Smith and Nephew Plc (UK), Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH (Germany), KLS Martin (Germany), BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), The Cooper Companies, Inc. (US), Kirwan Surgical Products LLC (US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), and Utah Medical Products Inc. (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=142006761



Browse Adjacent Market: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market by Product (Handheld Instruments, Inflation Devices, Surgical Scopes), Type of Surgery (Cardiothoracic, Gastrointestinal, Orthopedic, Urological), End User (Hospitals, ASCs), Region (2022 - 2026)





CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



