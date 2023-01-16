U.S. markets closed

Electrosurgical Devices Global Market Report 2022: Technological Advancements Present Opportunities

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electrosurgical Devices Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on global electrosurgical devices market studies various products and applications.

Chronic diseases are on the rise worldwide and increasing the need for minimally invasive surgeries to be performed within short duration. Electrosurgical devices renders safe and cost effective surgeries, with early recovery period and less chances of infection after the surgery.

For the purpose of this study, the various product types studied include (electrosurgical generators, electrosurgical instrument and accessories, argon and smoke management system).

The geographic segmentation of the global electrosurgical devices market is performed for the regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa markets. The regions are also further sub-segmented on the basis of major countries.

Factors such as minimally invasive procedures, technological advancement in surgical procedures and diverse application to perform surgeries promotes the demand for the electrosurgical devices market. Electrosurgical instrument and accessories holds the largest market due to technical innovations, new product launches and increasing use of disposable accessories. Electrosurgical generators are anticipated to register faster growth as it is suitable for both bipolar and monopolar electrodes, supplies current in surgeries performed in liquid state and self-controlled by innovative operating software.

According to American Heart Association approximately 17.3 million people died due to cardiovascular disease and this number is expected to reach 23.6 million by 2030. Cardiovascular surgery dominated the application segment due to rise in cardiovascular complications, in spite of optimal pharmacological and interventional therapies still there is need for angioplasty, rising public awareness and early disease related diagnosis, stressful lifestyle etc. Cosmetic surgery will be the fastest growing market due to rise in public awareness regarding skin complications, high disposable income which propels the need for social wellbeing and demand for attractive personality.

North America was observed as the largest market for electrosurgical devices in the base year 2021. According to American Association of Retried Person (AARP) more than 70 million of Americans aged 50 and older suffer from at least one chronic disease which requires surgery. The growth is attributed mainly due to high public awareness and early disease diagnosis, evolved reimbursement scenario and technological advancement in production process of the electrosurgical devices and software.

According to the European Society of Intensive Care Medicine, 4 out of 100 people undergo surgical procedures every year. Europe is expected to be the second largest market due to increasing number of surgeries, high awareness related to early diagnosis, and government & non-government organizations initiatives to strengthen healthcare infrastructure, and supportive reimbursement policies.

Growth of Asia Pacific for electrosurgical market is attributed by factors such as rising prevalence of chronic disease that require surgical treatment, flourishing medical tourism and higher disposable income is assisting the growth in healthcare expenditure in these regions.

However, factors such as developing health infrastructure, increasing awareness and demand for minimally invasive surgeries are going to fuel the rapid growth of electrosurgical devices market in Latin America and Middle East and Africa region in the near future.

Market Segmentation
Product

  • Electrosurgical generators

  • Electrosurgical instrument and accessories

  • Argon and smoke management System

Application

  • Cardiovascular surgery

  • Oncology surgery

  • Orthopedic surgery

  • Cosmetic surgery

  • Neurology surgery

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Electrosurgical Devices Market: Competitive Analysis

4. Electrosurgical Devices Market: Macro Analysis & Market Dynamics

5. Electrosurgical Devices Market: By Product, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

6. Electrosurgical Devices Market: By Application, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

7. North America Electrosurgical Devices Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

8. UK and European Union Electrosurgical Devices Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

9. Asia Pacific Electrosurgical Devices Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

10. Latin America Electrosurgical Devices Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

11. Middle East and Africa Electrosurgical Devices Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

12. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Olympus Corporation

  • Covidien Plc (Medtronic)

  • Bovie Medical Corporation

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • ATMOS Inc.

  • Ethicon Inc.

  • Boston Scientific Corporation

  • Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

  • Johnson and Johnson

  • Stryker Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/royd63

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.

