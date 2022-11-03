U.S. markets open in 1 hour 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,738.75
    -30.00 (-0.80%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,999.00
    -179.00 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,827.25
    -117.25 (-1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,778.30
    -15.00 (-0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.88
    -1.12 (-1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,620.40
    -29.60 (-1.79%)
     

  • Silver

    18.86
    -0.73 (-3.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9744
    -0.0076 (-0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0590
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.51
    +0.70 (+2.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1206
    -0.0185 (-1.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.2710
    +0.5690 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,135.87
    -300.61 (-1.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    478.37
    -12.77 (-2.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.29
    -57.85 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Electrovaya Announces C$14.8 Million Private Placement

Electrovaya, Inc.
·3 min read

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2022 / Electrovaya Inc., (TSX:EFL)(OTCQB:EFLVF) (the "Company"), a leading lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing company, has entered into securities purchase agreements with existing institutional investors, new institutional investors and insiders for a private placement of the Company's common shares (a "Common Share" and, collectively, the "CommonShares") and warrants to purchase common shares ("Warrants") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately C$14.8 million (the "Private Placement"). The Company agreed with purchasers to use its best efforts to complete a listing of its Common Shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market by April 30, 2023. Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company will issue 17,543,402 Common Shares and Warrants exercisable to purchase up to 8,771,700 Common Shares at a purchase price of C$0.8461 per Common Share and associated Warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of C$1.06 per Common Share, subject to adjustment in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Warrants, at any time prior to the three-year anniversary of the closing date of the Private Placement. In addition, if the Common Shares are not listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market by April 30, 2023, the exercise price of the Warrants by such date will be adjusted to C$0.94 per Common Share, subject to adjustment in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Warrants. The Private Placement is anticipated to close on or about November 7, 2022, and is subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions, including the receipt of all necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Electrovaya, Inc., Thursday, November 3, 2022, Press release picture
Electrovaya, Inc., Thursday, November 3, 2022, Press release picture

Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC is acting as exclusive placement agent for the Private Placement in the United States.

The Common Shares, Warrants and the shares issuable upon the exercise of the Warrants will be offered on a private placement basis in the United States and Canada pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and applicable securities laws in Canada, respectively.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities of the Company; nor shall it constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities of the Company; nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This news release shall not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities have not been, nor will be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration under U.S. federal and state securities laws or an applicable exemption from such U.S. registration requirements.

About Electrovaya Inc.

Electrovaya Inc. (TSX:EFL) (OTCQB:EFLVF) is a pioneering leader in the global energy transformation, focused on contributing to the prevention of climate change by supplying safe and long-lasting lithium-ion batteries without compromising energy and power. Electrovaya is a technology-focused company with extensive IP, designs, develops, and manufactures proprietary lithium-ion batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications. Company's Infinity line of batteries is focused on commercial vehicles and its Solid State Technology under Development is focused on passenger vehicles. To learn more about how Electrovaya is powering mobility and energy storage, please explore www.electrovaya.com.

Investor Contact:

Jason Roy
Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
Electrovaya Inc.
Telephone: 905-855-4618
Email: jroy@electrovaya.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements relating to the completion of the announced offering and the timing therefor. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions, and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy.

Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, without limitation the expected closing date of the Private Placement and the ability to obtain necessary approvals for the private placement, including approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by such forward-looking
statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, that necessary approvals are not obtained in time or at all, that sufficient capital and financing cannot be obtained on reasonable terms, or at all, and that technologies will not prove as effective as expected.

Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations, and opinions of management on such date. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required under applicable securities law. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties, and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Electrovaya, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/723701/Electrovaya-Announces-C148-Million-Private-Placement

Recommended Stories

  • Wall Street Sees ‘Devil’s Bargain’ in Powell’s Rate Comments

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street had already come to terms with prospects that the Fed would again raise interest rates by 75 basis points. But Wednesday afternoon was full of drama as traders first took hope from the central bank’s statement but then slumped following stern comments by Chair Jerome Powell. Most Read from BloombergPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From W

  • Is Nio Stock a Buy Right Now?

    The China-based electric vehicle company offers a unique customer value proposition compared to other EV companies. Unsurprisingly, Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock is capturing the curiosity of stock market investors asking if the stock is a buy right now.

  • ‘Oh my gosh, why am I not in the market?’ This forecaster says investors will be shocked by what’s about to happen next

    The president of macroeconomic research firm Lamoureux & Co., Yves Lamoureux, sees up years in the medium to long-term for stocks, even if Powell threw a "short-term wrench in the engine."

  • Should Investors Buy Amazon Stock After Its Recent Drop?

    Amazon (AMZN) is down roughly 15% since its third quarter report last week and the prescient decline throughout the year might set up a better entry point for longer-term investors.

  • Jim Cramer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Be Among the New Market Leaders

    Wednesday is set to be a big day for market watchers, with the Fed expected to announce another interest rate hike, a move that will no doubt impact the stock market’s behavior. Rate hikes have been de rigueur in 2022 and this will be the fourth instance of such an act. The effort to curb soaring inflation has rocked the markets but heading into the Fed’s decision, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, thinks there could be more turbulence ahead. Or as Cramer puts it, “W

  • Amazon Stock Got Crushed, but This Number Shows Why It's Still a Buy

    It turns out Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is mortal. After years of breakneck growth, shares of the e-commerce stock plunged Friday after the company called for fourth-quarter revenue to grow just 2% to 8%, slower than the pace of inflation. Currency-exchange headwinds accounted for 460 basis points of the expected slowdown, but the forecast still shows the company struggling to grow in a difficult economic environment.

  • Qualcomm stock falls after a slight earnings beat, revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Qualcomm's fourth-quarter earnings.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    With the Federal Reserve holding its November FOMC meeting now, there’s plenty of speculation on the central bank’s next move. The conventional wisdom says the Fed will hike rates again, by another 75 basis points – the fourth such hike in a row this year. But after that, no one knows. Inflation remains above 8%, so the Fed’s tighter monetary policies have clearly not reined in high prices – yet. According to Fundstrat, however, the Fed has moved far enough in that direction, and we’ll start to

  • Why Salesforce, Snowflake, and CrowdStrike All Cratered on Wednesday

    A broad cross section of the stock market tumbled on Wednesday, as investors focused on the macro economy and the Federal Reserve Bank's ongoing campaign to battle runaway inflation, which has remained stubbornly near 40-year highs. The latest Fed rate hike and the corresponding commentary did little to calm jittery investors. With that as a backdrop, shares of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) slipped 6.1%, Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) stock was down 7.4%, and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) slipped as much as 7.8%.

  • Lincoln National (LNC) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Lincoln National (LNC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -630.05% and 5.85%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock After Its Latest Price Drop

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of Google, YouTube, and Google Cloud, was no exception, with share prices down over 13% in the last few trading days. Investors are worried about slowing growth at YouTube and expenses rising faster than revenue, among other issues. While there is clearly some short-term pressure on Alphabet's earnings, the business is still in a great spot right now.

  • Datadog Earnings Top Estimates On Large Customer Growth

    Datadog rebounded as Q3 earnings and revenue topped estimates amid mixed guidance for the December quarter.

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?

    Plug Power (PLUG) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Why did inflation surge to a 40-year high? Here are 4 causes of the worst monetary-policy mistake in years.

    Jay Powell grapples with how the Fed got inflation so wrong and lands on the MarketWatch 50 list of the most influential people in markets.

  • Fortinet (FTNT) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Fortinet (FTNT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 22.22% and 2.37%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Enbridge Declares Quarterly Dividends

    Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.860 per common share, payable on December 1, 2022 to shareholders of record on November 15, 2022. The amount of the dividend is consistent with the September 1, 2022 dividend.

  • Return Trends At Transocean Holdings Bhd (KLSE:TOCEAN) Aren't Appealing

    There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and...

  • Tesla’s Elon Musk faces trial, again—this time over his $56 billion paycheck that’s the ‘largest in human history’

    The entrepreneur’s legal problems continue and yet again his Twitter deal could come back to haunt him.

  • Albemarle (ALB) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates

    Albemarle (ALB) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 9.65% and 1.23%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Should Investors Buy the Dip on Amazon Stock?

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has delivered more than packages over the years -- it's delivered investors huge long-term gains. Rising inflation, supply chain disruptions, and excess fulfillment capacity have plagued Amazon, and this has weighed on key metrics such as operating income and free cash flow. Amazon's stock performance reflects the turmoil, but is this decline an opportunity?