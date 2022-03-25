U.S. markets closed

Electrovaya Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2022 / Electrovaya Inc.(TSX:EFL) (OTCQB:EFLVF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions that shareholders were asked to consider at its 2022 Annual and Special Meeting held on March 25th, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, were approved. The five directors named in the management information circular of the Company, being Dr. Sankar Das Gupta, Dr. Bejoy Das Gupta, Dr. James Jacobs, Dr. Carolyn Hansson and Mr. Kartick Kumar, were each elected as directors by over 98% of the votes cast for and less than 2% of the votes withheld at the Meeting for each director individually. Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Percentage of Votes For

Percentage of Votes Withheld

Dr. Sankar Das Gupta

59,606,562

743,782

98.77%

1.23%

Dr. Bejoy Das Gupta

59,601,562

748,782

98.76%

1.24%

Dr. Carolyn Hansson

59,882,966

467,378

99.23%

0.77%

Dr. James K. Jacobs

59,845,866

504,478

99.16%

0.84%

Mr. Kartick Kumar

60,031,322

319,022

99.47%

0.53%

Goodman & Associates LLP, were re-appointed as the auditors of the Company.

The ordinary resolution to amend the stock option plan was passed with 97.51% voting in favour and 2.49% voting against the resolution.

Additional details are included in the report of voting results filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For more information, please contact:
Electrovaya Inc.
Email: ir@electrovaya.com
Phone: (905) 855-4618

About Electrovaya Inc.

Electrovaya Inc. (TSX:EFL) (OTCQB:EFLVF) is a pioneering leader in the global energy transformation, focused on contributing to the prevention of climate change by supplying the safest and longest-lasting lithium-ion batteries. Electrovaya, a technology-focused company with extensive IP, designs, develops, and manufactures proprietary lithium-ion batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications. To learn more about how Electrovaya is powering mobility and energy storage, please explore www.electrovaya.com.

SOURCE: Electrovaya, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/694756/ElectrovayaAnnouncesResultsofAnnual-and-Special-Meeting-ofShareholders

