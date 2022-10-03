U.S. markets close in 1 hour 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,689.22
    +103.60 (+2.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,582.31
    +856.80 (+2.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,846.85
    +271.23 (+2.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,707.53
    +42.81 (+2.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.67
    +4.18 (+5.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,705.00
    +33.00 (+1.97%)
     

  • Silver

    20.68
    +1.65 (+8.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9819
    +0.0018 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6570
    -0.1470 (-3.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1318
    +0.0152 (+1.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6450
    -0.0840 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,591.39
    +407.39 (+2.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.15
    +9.80 (+2.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,908.76
    +14.95 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,215.79
    +278.58 (+1.07%)
     

Electrovaya to Establish Lithium-Ion Gigafactory in New York State

Electrovaya, Inc.
·3 min read

Electrovaya's first U.S. facility adds to its existing two Canadian facilities and will produce its proprietary high-performance lithium-ion cells and batteries

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2022 / Electrovaya Inc. ("Electrovaya" or the "Company") (TSX:EFL)(OTCQB:EFLVF), a leading lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing company, is pleased to announce that it has selected New York State as the location for its first U.S. gigafactory (the "Gigafactory"), for the production of cells and batteries.

electrovaya
electrovaya

Electrovaya will set up operations at a 137,000 square foot plant on a 52-acre campus near Jamestown, NY. The Company is developing the Gigafactory due to rising demand for its lithium-ion batteries, which provide superior safety and longevity in demanding applications for e-forklifts, e-trucks, e-robots, e-buses and more.

Dr. Raj Das Gupta, CEO of Electrovaya, said: "Electrovaya is proud to build our first U.S. gigafactory in New York State to manufacture our high-performance lithium-ion battery products with 100% renewable energy. We are very pleased to have strong support from the State for this venture and expect to continue to find additional non-dilutive funding to support capital needs."

"The Gigafactory will achieve three key objectives for the Company: Increase our manufacturing capacity to meet growing demand, improve our supply chain security and overall gross margins through added vertical integration, and develop additional market opportunities given the significant U.S.-based manufacturing capacity," continued Dr. Das Gupta.

Empire State Development (ESD) is assisting the project by providing up to $4 million of tax credits through the performance-based Excelsior Jobs Program, and $2.5 million of funding through the Regional Council Capital Fund Program. The Gigafactory will be located in a former electronics manufacturing facility and is expected to create approximately 250 new jobs, with expected production of more than one GWh of battery and energy storage systems over the next five years.

Electrovaya will also be eligible for other New York State funds, as well as U.S. federal funding from various agencies and programs . In July, the New York Power Authority Board of Trustees approved an allocation of more than 1.5 megawatts of low-cost hydropower under the Power Authority's Industrial Economic Development program to meet the increased electric load resulting from the Gigafactory. The final capital cost of the facility is estimated at approximately $75 million, and it is expected to open in phases starting late 2023.

Please find below a link to the New York State announcement made earlier today: https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/governor-hochul-announces-electrovaya-establish-lithium-ion-gigafactory-chautauqua-county

For more information, please contact:

Investor and Media Contact:

Jason Roy
Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
Electrovaya Inc.
Telephone: 905-855-4618
Email: jroy@electrovaya.com

About Electrovaya Inc.

Electrovaya Inc. (TSX:EFL) (OTCQB:EFLVF) is a pioneering leader in the global energy transformation, focused on contributing to the prevention of climate change by supplying safe and long-lasting lithium-ion batteries without compromising energy and power. Electrovaya is a technology-focused company with extensive IP, designs, develops, and manufactures proprietary lithium-ion batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications. Company's Infinity line of batteries is focused on commercial vehicles and its Solid State Technology under Development is focused on passenger vehicles. To learn more about how Electrovaya is powering mobility and energy storage, please explore www.electrovaya.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to the deployment of the Company's products by the Company's customers and the timing for delivery thereof, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "likely", "possible", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "objective" and "continue" (or the negative thereof) and words and expressions of similar import. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors and assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Statements with respect to the startup and opening of the plant by late 2023, to the expectation to continue to find additional non dilutive financing for the required additional capital needs, to the estimated initial capital costs of the giga plant, to the capacity of the plant to exceed 1 GWh of cells and batteries and energy storage systems, to the expectation to create 250 jobs over the next 5 years, to the purchase and deployment of the Company's products by the Company's customers and users, and the timing for delivery thereof, and levels of expected sales and expected further purchases and demand growth are based on an assumption that the Company's customers and users will deploy its products in accordance with communicated intentions, that the Company will be able to deliver the ordered products on a basis consistent with past deliveries, and the anticipation of the Company delivering Infinity Battery Technology Products in Q4 FY2022 on the present purchase order to meet FY 2022 revenue targets, anticipated revenues in FY 2023, gross margin and ability to increase prices to help maintain gross margins, ability to have production ramps of the Infinity Battery Technology Products in Q4 FY2022 and FY2023 to meet demand, are all based on assumptions by the company and its end users. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include but are not limited to macroeconomic effects on the Company and its business and on the Company's customers, economic conditions generally and their effect on consumer demand, labour shortages, supply chain constraints, the potential effect of COVID restrictions in Canada and internationally on the Company's ability to produce and deliver products, and on its customers' and end users' demand for and use of products, which effects are not predictable and may be affected by additional regional outbreaks and variants, and other factors which may cause disruptions in the Company's supply chain and Company's capability to deliver the products. Additional information about material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations and about material factors or assumptions applied in making forward-looking statements may be found in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended September 30, 2021 under "Risk Factors", and in the Company's most recent annual Management's Discussion and Analysis under "Qualitative And Quantitative Disclosures about Risk and Uncertainties" as well as in other public disclosure documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Electrovaya, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/718552/Electrovaya-to-Establish-Lithium-Ion-Gigafactory-in-New-York-State

Recommended Stories

  • Why Tesla Stock Slammed on the Brakes Monday Morning

    The catalyst that sent the electric vehicle (EV) maker plunging was quarterly vehicle deliveries that fell short of expectations. In a press release that dropped Sunday, Tesla revealed its third-quarter production and delivery numbers, and while the growth was robust, investors wanted more. In its press release, Tesla addressed the issue, saying, "Historically, our delivery volumes have skewed toward the end of each quarter ... [but] as our production volumes continue to grow, it is becoming increasingly challenging to secure vehicle transportation capacity."

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Tapping the Brakes Today

    Shares of the electric vehicle (EV) maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) were sliding this morning on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, investors may be reacting to the fact that fellow EV maker Tesla delivered fewer vehicles in the third quarter than Wall Street was estimating. EV investors often look to other companies to gauge how well the industry is doing, and it appears that Rivian shareholders took Tesla's latest vehicle production and delivery numbers as a troubling sign for other EV companies.

  • Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Medical Properties (MPW). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Logistics Not to Blame for Tesla’s Deliveries Miss. There Is a Much Bigger Reason.

    Tesla shares are getting hammered after weaker-than-expected third-quarter delivery numbers. The reason isn't 'cars in transit.'

  • Why Petrobras and Other Brazilian Stocks Are Rocking Today

    Over the weekend, the South American nation held the first round of its 2022 presidential election, and former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was ahead in the polling -- and investors are cheering. As of 10:45 a.m. ET Monday, shares of Brazilian oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) (NYSE: PBR.A) (aka Petrobras) were up 12.4%, while electric and gas utility Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) had gained 14.6%, and water utility Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) (aka "Sabesp") was leading the whole Brazilian stock market higher with a 22.5% gain.

  • 3 Reasons You Might Want to Buy Intel Stock Despite Its Challenges

    The semiconductor industry has experienced shortages and rapid increases in demand amid the explosion of new tech applications. Current CEO Pat Gelsinger seeks to get Intel back on top with initiatives to retake the technical lead and invest heavily in new foundries. Despite the focus on the likes of Nvidia and AMD, Intel remains an industry behemoth.

  • 1 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock That Could Double Your Money by 2026

    Reinvesting all the dividend payouts you receive from this stock could double your initial investment in four short years.

  • Why Shares of New Gold, Endeavour Silver, and Coeur Mining Are Soaring Today

    Shares of precious metals stocks, however, are looking especially lustrous in investors' eyes thanks to companies receiving favorable coverage from Wall Street and silver and gold prices rising higher. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, shares of New Gold (NYSEMKT: NGD) are up 13.4%, while Endeavour Silver (NYSE: EXK) and Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) have risen 11.6% and 15.1%, respectively. Believing that New Gold's stock has room to run, Michael Siperco, an analyst at RBC Capital, raised his price target on the company's stock to $1.25 from $1.

  • Stock market: Energy stocks lead gains, Tesla stock slides

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Monday.

  • Tesla Just Missed Delivery Estimates. Here's Why It's Time To Buy

    Tesla stock fell after its latest delivery news, but sellers aren't looking at the whole picture.

  • Why Viasat Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today

    Satellite communications company Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT) has agreed to sell a large portion of its military business to L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) for nearly $2 billion. Investors are excited by the deal, sending shares of Viasat up as much as 48%. Viasat provides satellite and broadband services to a range of government, commercial, and consumer markets, including providing the in-flight Wi-Fi on Southwest Airlines flights.

  • Investors Heavily Search AT&T Inc. (T): Here is What You Need to Know

    AT&T (T) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Estimating The Fair Value Of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

    Does the October share price for MongoDB, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MDB ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate...

  • If You Invested $10,000 in AGNC Investment 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Investors who were attracted by a big yield learned a difficult lesson about mortgage REITs over the past decade with AGNC Investment.

  • Why Alcoa, Century Aluminum, and Uranium Energy Stocks Popped Today

    Stock markets flipped the page last week on a miserable third quarter of 2022, in which the S&P 500 fell 9% in September alone, bringing year-to-date losses for 2022 to 25%. Metals stocks in particular are joining the rally today, with shares of aluminum producers Alcoa (NYSE: AA) and Century Aluminum (NASDAQ: CENX) gaining 10% and 17%, respectively. On a related note, the London Metal Exchange (LME) is reportedly preparing to ban trading in Russian aluminum, curtailing global supplies of the metal at the same time as Bloomberg reports that demand for it in China is starting to revive.

  • Why Chevron, Occidental Petroleum, and Devon Energy Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of large-cap oil and gas producers Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), and Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) were in rally mode today, up 5%, 5.4%, and 7.9%, respectively, as of 11:24 a.m. ET. While many stocks were higher today, oil and gas stocks were particularly strong ahead of the upcoming OPEC+ meeting this week. Over the weekend, The Wall Street Journal reported OPEC+ participants would discuss production cuts at the upcoming meeting to offset falling prices, with the potential for a surprisingly large cut in the offing.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These Berkshire Hathaway holdings are growth stocks, and they look like better bargains on the heels of big sell-offs.

  • Elon Musk Sends Scathing Message to Tesla Investors

    Elon Musk is not a Chief Executive Officer like the others. Tesla's boss is atypical. The billionaire did not hesitate to relaunch the showdown with the U.S Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) despite a 2018 settlement with the regulator.

  • Carnival Is Taking on Water: Time to Bail?

    Cruise line operator Carnival Corp. was down 23% Friday on very heavy volume. Let's check the stock's itinerary, charts and indicators. In the daily bar chart of CCL, below, we can see that the shares have traveled lower and lower the past 12 months.

  • The Price Is Right For Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

    When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 13x, you may...