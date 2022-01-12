U.S. markets open in 8 hours 18 minutes

ELECTRYON POWER INC. ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF DR. ALVARO TORRES PH.D. AS CEO

·3 min read

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Electryon Power Inc. ("Electryon" or the "Company"), a private renewable energy project developer-operator focused on building a 2000 MWACC portfolio in Latin America, is very pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Alvaro Torres Ph.D., M.Eng, M.Sc. as Chief Executive Officer of Electryon. Mr. Torres is tasked with leading Electryon's operations, as well as leading strategic and investment planning and execution, including the development of key projects intended to generate new areas of growth and revenue for the Company. He will also be responsible for managing Electryon's current asset portfolio with oversight of our existing asset development pipeline to create value for our stakeholders.

Executive Chairman Mark Monaghan commented, "Dr. Torres has earned his reputation for being one of the most prolific infrastructure project developers in the Latin American region. It is with great enthusiasm we welcome Dr. Torres to lead our company with his esteemed background, reputation and qualifications in the renewable energy industry."

Dr. Torres brings to Electryon more than 30 years of leadership in Energy Engineering & Distribution business strategy and making strategic investments in transformative growth opportunities (both organic and M&A focused) across multiple technologies and jurisdictions within the renewable energy and infrastructure asset sectors, including:

  • Colombia's Regional Manager for Northland Power Inc. overseeing Northland Power's local investment in renewal energy and expanding the company's portfolio.

  • Chairman and CEO of Conalvías, where he orchestrated the debt restructuring of over US$300 Million in debentures for Colombia's largest construction company.

  • Chief Investment Officer of EEB Group, one of Latin America's largest energy companies, overseeing portfolio and project investments in the region of over US$5 Billion in power and gas generation, transmission and distribution.

  • General Manager of SNC-Lavalin's Colombia operations, leading more than 2,000 employees in the Latin American region.

  • General Manager and partner of ConCol, Colombia's largest engineering firm with over 800 employees, with important Built Operate, Own & Transfer (BOOT) projects in airports, power lines, power generation and urban transport.

"I am very excited to start working with this very accomplished team and looking forward to rapidly advancing our renewable energy portfolio and asset structuring strategy for the Latin American region. Latin America is a region that will benefit directly from the global decarbonization that is unfolding and Electryon has positioned itself to be the leader in the region" quoted Dr. Torres on his appointment.

Mr. Torres holds an Electrical Engineer Degree from Universidad Industrial de Santander, Colombia, a Master of Science in Computers and Systems Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute ("RPI") in the United States, a Master of Engineering in Electric Power Engineering from RPI, a Doctoral degree (Ph.D.) in Electric Power Engineering from RPI, and a Specialist in Power Transmission Systems from Ecole National de Electricité et Mecanique, Nancy, France.

About Electryon Power Inc.

Electryon Power Inc. is a private Canadian corporation with a Latin America focused renewable energy development strategy. With current ownership of a project portfolio with 400MW of projects at feasibility stage and beyond, Electryon has an extensive pipeline of potential projects and a proprietary value-add process for screening and advancing the pipeline. Electryon's stated mission is to create a scalable and investable platform to own and operate a 2,000 MWAC Portfolio across Latin American in countries such as Colombia, Panama, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Guyana, among others, including projects ranging from Photovoltaic, Wind Energy, Biomass and Hydrogen. Electryon is currently developing its flagship Project San Marco project of Solar PV 300MWAC, in Valle del Cauca, Colombia.

SOURCE Electryon Power Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/11/c4442.html

