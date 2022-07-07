ELECTRYON POWER INC. WELCOMES NEW COLOMBIA PRESIDENT GUSTAVO PETRO AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

TORONTO, July 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Electryon Power Inc. ("Electryon" or the "Company") is pleased to welcome the election of Gustavo Petro as the next President of Colombia. Electryon looks forward to the Petro Administration and its stated mission of advancing Colombia's commitment to energy transition and development of renewable energy capabilities and seeks to support that critical effort.

"We welcome President Petro and his administration and offer our expertise and support in bringing world class innovation and execution in developing renewable energy in Colombia" said CEO, Dr. Alvaro Torres.

Electryon is also pleased to announce that it continues to advance its portfolio of solar power generation and green hydrogen projects, including engineering designs, technical feasibility studies, land agreements, environmental impact studies and interconnection studies, which are all advancing on schedule.

About Electryon Power Inc.

Electryon Power Inc. is a private Canadian corporation with a Latin American-focus on renewable energy development. With current ownership of a project portfolio with 1,000MW of projects at feasibility stage and beyond, Electryon has an extensive pipeline of potential projects and a proprietary value-add process for screening and advancing its pipeline. Electryon's stated mission is to create a scalable and investable platform to own and operate a 2,000MW portfolio across Latin American countries such as Colombia, Panama, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Guyana with projects ranging from Solar Photovoltaic, Wind, Biomass and Green Hydrogen.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that any such expectations will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking information include general economic and market conditions, competition, political and social unrest, changes in applicable laws and the delay or failure to receive all applicable regulatory and third-party approvals. The forward-looking information contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by law.

