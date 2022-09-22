U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,757.99
    -31.94 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,076.68
    -107.10 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,066.81
    -153.39 (-1.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,722.31
    -39.85 (-2.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.63
    +0.69 (+0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,680.30
    +4.60 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    19.66
    +0.18 (+0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9837
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7080
    +0.1980 (+5.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1255
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.3720
    -1.6640 (-1.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,324.78
    +287.93 (+1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.38
    +14.86 (+3.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.52
    -78.12 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Eledon Pharmaceuticals to Present at Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference

0
Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
·1 min read
Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eledon”) (NASDAQ: ELDN), today announced that David-Alexandre C. Gros, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. ET in New York City.

To register in advance for the fireside chat webcast, sign up here.

A webcast replay will be accessible following the live session on the Events page of the Investors section on the Company’s website at https://ir.eledon.com/events-and-presentations/events.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals and tegoprubart (formerly AT-1501)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop potential treatments for persons requiring an organ or cell-based transplant, living with autoimmune disease, or living with ALS. The company’s lead compound in development is tegoprubart, an anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 Ligand, a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential. Eledon is headquartered in Irvine, Calif. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.eledon.com.

Follow Eledon Pharmaceuticals on social media: LinkedIn; Twitter

Investor Contact:

Stephen Jasper
Gilmartin Group
(858) 525-2047
stephen@gilmartinir.com


