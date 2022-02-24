U.S. markets open in 5 hours 2 minutes

Elekta: Interim report, May-January 2021/22

·3 min read
In this article:
  • EKTAF
  • EKTAY

Strong demand, and supply chain challenges

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand for Elekta's solutions continued to be strong in the third quarter, the fifth consecutive quarter with underlying order growth, resulting in Elekta's strongest order backlog ever. However, the global supply chain challenges remained, and revenue and margins came in lower than last year. We are fully committed to returning to revenue growth and margin expansion.

Gustaf Salford
President and CEO

Third quarter

  • Gross order intake amounted to SEK 4,441 M (3,954), corresponding to an 8 percent increase in constant currency.

  • Net sales were SEK 3,602 M (3,581), corresponding to a 3 percent decrease in constant currency

  • Gross margin amounted to 36.7 percent (38.7)

  • EBIT amounted to SEK 340 M (468), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 9.4 percent (13.1). Excluding the contribution to Elekta Foundation, EBIT was SEK 375 M, corresponding to a margin of 10.4 per-cent.

  • Earnings per share was SEK 0.60 (0.84) before/after dilution

  • Cash flow after continuous investments amounted to SEK 187 M (496)

First nine months

  • Gross order intake amounted to SEK 12,467 M (12,032), corresponding to a 5 percent growth in constant currency

  • Net sales were SEK 10,309 M (10,096), corre-sponding to a 4 percent increase in constant currency

  • Gross margin amounted to 37.5 percent (41.6)

  • EBIT amounted to SEK 1,074 M (1,361), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 10.4 percent (13.5).

  • Earnings per share was SEK 1.93 (2.39) before/after dilution

  • Cash flow after continuous investments amounted to SEK -173 M (886)

Significant events after the quarter

  • On 14 February, Elekta published preliminary results for the third quarter.

Group summary










Q3



First nine months


SEK M

2021/22


2020/21

Δ


2021/22


2020/21

Δ

Gross order intake

4,441


3,954

8%4


12,467


12,032

5%4

Net sales

3,602


3,581

-3%4


10,309


10,096

4%4

Gross margin

36.7%


38.7%

-2 ppts


37.5%


41.6%

-4,1 ppts

EBIT 1

340


468

-27%


1,074


1,361

-21%

EBIT margin

9.4%


13.1%

-3,6 ppts


10.4%


13.5%

-3,1 ppts

Cash flow 2

187


496

-62%


-173


886

-120%

Earnings per share, SEK 3

0.60


0.84

-29%


1.93


2.39

-19%











1Including the contribution to Elekta Foundation of SEK 35 M reported in Q3 2021/22.




2After continuous investments.








3Before/after dilution.









4Based on constant currency.








For further information, please contact:
Cecilia Ketels, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +46 76 611 76 25, e-mail: cecilia.ketels@elekta.com
Time zone: CET: Central European Time

Tobias Hägglöv, CFO
Tel: +46 76 107 47 99, e-mail: tobias.hagglov@elekta.com
Time zone: CET: Central European Time

This is information that Elekta AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 07:30 CET on February 24, 2022. (REGMAR)

About Elekta
As a leader in precision radiation therapy, Elekta is committed to ensuring every patient has access to the best cancer care possible. We openly collaborate with customers to advance sustainable, outcome-driven and cost-efficient solutions to meet evolving patient needs, improve lives and bring hope to everyone dealing with cancer. To us, it's personal, and our global team of 4,700 employees combine passion, science, and imagination to profoundly change cancer care. We don't just build technology, we build hope. Elekta is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with offices in more than 120 countries and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/elekta/r/interim-report--may-january-2021-22,c3513327

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/35/3513327/1540009.pdf

Elekta Q3 Report 21_22

https://news.cision.com/elekta/i/group-summary-q3-2021-22,c3016428

Group summary Q3 2021-22

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elekta-interim-report-mayjanuary-202122-301489401.html

SOURCE Elekta

