Element Fleet Management CEO, President & Director Acquires 26% More Stock

Potential Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) shareholders may wish to note that the CEO, President & Director, Laura Dottori-Attanasio, recently bought CA$492k worth of stock, paying CA$20.95 for each share. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 26%.

View our latest analysis for Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Jay Forbes bought CA$1.8m worth of shares at a price of CA$18.50 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (CA$21.11), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

While Element Fleet Management insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does Element Fleet Management Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Element Fleet Management insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about CA$20m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Element Fleet Management Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Element Fleet Management insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Element Fleet Management. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Element Fleet Management you should be aware of.

Story continues

Of course Element Fleet Management may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.