Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.08

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) will pay a dividend of $0.08 on the 15th of March. The dividend yield is 1.3% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

View our latest analysis for Element Solutions

Element Solutions' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 152% of what it was earning, however the dividend was quite comfortably covered by free cash flows at a cash payout ratio of only 28%. Given that the dividend is a cash outflow, we think that cash is more important than accounting measures of profit when assessing the dividend, so this is a mitigating factor.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate that the payout ratio could reach 41%, which is in a comfortable range for us.

Element Solutions Is Still Building Its Track Record

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. The annual payment during the last 3 years was $0.20 in 2021, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.32. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 17% per annum over that time. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

Element Solutions' Dividend Might Lack Growth

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Element Solutions has grown earnings per share at 39% per year over the past five years. Although earnings per share is up nicely Element Solutions is paying out 152% of its earnings as dividends, which we feel is borderline unsustainable without extenuating circumstances.

Story continues

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We don't think Element Solutions is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Element Solutions you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.