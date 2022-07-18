U.S. markets close in 4 hours 56 minutes

Element451 Achieves Record Growth as Colleges Adopt its Student-Centric Engagement Tech

·2 min read

Higher ed marketing and admissions teams seize opportunity to proactively
engage students and keep them on track

College admissions teams from across the U.S. to gather at the Element451 Engage
Summit to enhance skills and learn from innovative peers

RALEIGH, N.C., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  Element451 today announced that customer growth has resulted in the company doing as much business in the first half of 2022 as it did in all of 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Element451)
(PRNewsfoto/Element451)

This record success represents a diverse mix of colleges — from large community colleges like Wake Tech in North Carolina to online programs at San Jose State University to public universities like Texas A&M San Antonio to faith-based institutions like Appalachian Bible College in West Virginia.

Each has committed to elevating the student experience and keeping learners engaged and feeling valued in a digital world.

Barriers like limited budget, staff, and deeply entrenched, reactive ways of communicating are all factors behind why many colleges fall short on their effort to meaningfully connect with students. In the U.S., drop-out rates are roughly 40% for undergraduate students; this segment of the higher ed student population is largely low-income and first-generation, four times higher than second-generation students.

To open more doors to previously unreachable students, colleges are using AI and behavioral intelligence to facilitate a highly personalized, student-led engagement experience.

"We're seeing more and more schools make strategic shifts to be out in front of students with communications that are based on students' individual preferences and needs, not the school's," explains Todd Heilman, chief customer success officer for Element451 who led enrollment and student success operations for over two decades before joining the company.

"Our clients are seeing higher engagement with prospects because our vast, proprietary database of student engagement behavior is optimizing their efforts," said Ardis Kadiu, CEO of Element451. "That intelligence combined with advanced marketing automation and communication tools is changing the game for how schools can anticipate and meet student needs."

Element451 clients and the larger higher education community will gather in person and virtually next week for the Engage Summit. The free conference will focus on personalizing the enrollment journey for today's ultra-savvy, time-constrained learner. Registration is open to all.

About Element451

Element451 is a leading higher ed marketing technology provider that leverages AI, behavioral intelligence and marketing automation to help colleges easily and effectively engage today's students with hyper-personalized communications that increase engagement and admissions success. With Element451, institutions of all sizes can reach, recruit and retain more students by delivering the right message at the right time on the right channels.

