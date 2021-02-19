AutoCanada Announces Conference Call and Webcast Details for FY2020 Financial Results
EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - AutoCanada Inc. ("AutoCanada" or the "Company") (TSX: ACQ), a multi-location North American automobile dealership group, announced that it will release its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 after the close of markets. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time).
The conference call will include prepared remarks from AutoCanada's management team. After the prepared remarks, the Company will accept questions from analysts and institutional investors.
Date:
March 3, 2021
Time:
9:00 a.m. MT (11:00 a.m. ET)
Call:
1.888.231.8191 (Canada and U.S.)
Participants are asked to call at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. For those unable to participate on the live call, a replay of the call will be made available until Wednesday, March 10, 2021 by dialing 1.855.859.2056 (Canada and U.S.), passcode 6475085. The public is invited to listen to the live conference call or the replay.
This conference call will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed by all interested parties at the following URL:https://www.autocan.ca/investors/q42020-presentation/
For those unable to listen during the live webcast, an audio replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the conference call for a period of 90 days.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada is a leading North American multi-location automobile dealership group currently operating 66 franchised dealerships and one non-franchised dealership, comprised of 27 brands, in eight provinces in Canada as well as a group in Illinois, USA. AutoCanada currently sells Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT, Alfa Romeo, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Cadillac, Ford, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Subaru, Audi, Volkswagen, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, BMW, MINI, Volvo, Toyota, Lincoln, and Honda branded vehicles. In 2019, our dealerships sold approximately 71,000 vehicles and processed approximately 900,000 service and collision repair orders in our 1,047 service bays generating revenue in excess of $3 billion.
Additional information about AutoCanada Inc. is available at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.autocan.ca.
