Elementis (LON:ELM) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

If we're looking to avoid a business that is in decline, what are the trends that can warn us ahead of time? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. This indicates to us that the business is not only shrinking the size of its net assets, but its returns are falling as well. In light of that, from a first glance at Elementis (LON:ELM), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Elementis, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.076 = US$103m ÷ (US$1.5b - US$137m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Elementis has an ROCE of 7.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 13%.

In the above chart we have measured Elementis' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Elementis here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Elementis' historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 10% that they were earning five years ago. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Elementis to turn into a multi-bagger.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's unfortunate that Elementis is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 21% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

