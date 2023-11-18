Elementis (LON:ELM) investors are sitting on a loss of 33% if they invested five years ago

Elementis plc (LON:ELM) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 14% in the last month. But over the last half decade, the stock has not performed well. In fact, the share price is down 36%, which falls well short of the return you could get by buying an index fund.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that Elementis didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over half a decade Elementis reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 4.3% for each year. While far from catastrophic that is not good. The stock hasn't done well for shareholders in the last five years, falling 6%, annualized. But it doesn't surprise given the falling revenue. It might be worth watching for signs of a turnaround - buyers are probably expecting one.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Elementis' share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Elementis' TSR, which was a 33% drop over the last 5 years, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Elementis shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 22% over the last year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 6% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. Before spending more time on Elementis it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

