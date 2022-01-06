U.S. markets open in 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,693.50
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,363.00
    +72.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,703.50
    -63.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,196.80
    +6.20 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.14
    +2.29 (+2.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.80
    -38.30 (-2.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.08
    -1.09 (-4.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1317
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7280
    +0.0230 (+1.35%)
     

  • Vix

    20.03
    +3.12 (+18.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3529
    -0.0023 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7930
    -0.3370 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,084.31
    -3,337.89 (-7.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,084.94
    -97.65 (-8.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,457.32
    -59.55 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,487.87
    -844.29 (-2.88%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: Another 207,000 Americans filed new claims last week

New unemployment claims remained near a 52-year low

Elements Global Services Doubles Revenue and Customer Growth in 2021, Supported by the Launch of Two Cloud-Based Solutions

·7 min read

Record-breaking growth was driven by Elements' direct Employer of Record model and solutions, including the launch of GoGlobalGov and Venture Global. The HR technology firm is now operating in more than 160 countries, a 12% increase in its global footprint.

CHICAGO, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elements Global Services, a global HR technology firm and direct Employer of Record (EOR), doubled its revenue and customer base in 2021, leading to a record-breaking year. The rapid momentum is supported by the company's recent global expansion, now offering its EOR solutions in more than 160 countries, as well as the launch of two new solutions: Venture Global and GoGlobalGov.

These milestones have translated to a successful year and solidified Elements' position as the premier direct EOR solution provider, simplifying global expansion through HR technology solutions that break down the barriers to entering new markets. Additionally, Elements' expanded C-suite team in 2021 will play a significant role in continuing growth in 2022.

New Cloud-Based Solutions Support Industry Demand

The direct correlation between globalization and remote work, coupled with the need for centralized global payroll solutions, has positioned Elements to further influence and drive change in the HR tech market worldwide. In 2021, Elements continued its commitment to simplifying global expansion with solutions tailored to support the unique needs of government contractors, along with venture capital (VC) and private equity (PE) firms.

Venture Global is designed to alleviate the human capital challenges that arise from mergers and acquisitions, restructuring and investment deals. The solution assists with business planning and global expansion by simplifying the human aspect of international and local deals as well as divestitures.

"Venture Global allows VCs, PEs and any organizations considering a restructure to focus on financial and investment goals, rather than the HR risks that stem from major deals, like an M&A," said Rick Hammell, Elements' founder and chief executive officer. "Often, these types of deals fail to achieve their planned goals, and part of that can be attributed to HR-related factors. Venture Global ensures the human aspect of such restructuring is prioritized and supported throughout the entire process."

Elements designed GoGlobalGov to help prime and sub-contractors looking to win and successfully execute on overseas government contracts. By providing one global workforce solution partner, GoGlobalGov offers speed-to-market within the growing government contracting space by navigating the complexities surrounding this line of work, including managing compliance of local labor laws and regulations.

GoGlobalGov is designed to help government services clients – primes, subcontractors and subrecipients – succeed on global bid-to-win projects and implement overseas programs funded by any government department, agency or entity worldwide. Through its best-in-class technology and solutions, GoGlobalGov helps clients manage projects at any stage of the lifecycle and reduce operating risks by managing compliance with local country labor laws and regulations as well as any funding agency requirements. By partnering with GoGlobalGov during the procurement stage, clients can position themselves as a contractor ready to implement projects in any part of world, compliantly and efficiently on day one.

"Government services must abide by changing regulations from the Federal Government and local governments, said Chelsey Griggs, Elements chief strategy officer. "This requires local knowledge to mitigate the risks associated with operating in a new environment, often in heavily regulated or politically unstable places. GoGlobalGov partners with contractors before, during and after procurement to ensure compliance and risk management."

Each new solution is supported by Elements' award-winning, HR technology platforms which enable users to fast-track global compliance and automate and streamline global payroll and other HR functions when entering new markets.

Leadership Expansion Supports Elements' Growth Strategy

An expanded leadership team played a key role in Elements' growth during 2021. Strengthening the team is part of the company's broader plans to simplify global expansion through the seamless delivery of innovative software and value-added services for companies across all industries.

Effective December 15, 2021, Elements appointed Doug Olds as chief financial officer (CFO). With over 20 years of investment banking and CFO experience, Olds brings strong international business acumen and a proven track record to the role.

Effective January 1, 2022, Anthony Smith was promoted to chief operating officer (COO), previously serving as chief human resources officer. As COO, Smith will lead HR and payroll operations, global mobility and people & culture.

In September 2021, Elements expanded the company's C-suite team with the additions of Will Carter as chief revenue officer, Chelsey Griggs as chief strategy officer and Adil Shabbir as chief technology officer. Earlier last year, JoHannah Harrington was promoted to chief legal officer, previously serving as vice president of compliance, data protection and government relations.

"Elements was founded on the belief that people are what make a company successful, and that was a driving force behind our growth this year," said Hammell. "Not only did we invest in the people we already employ, but we strengthened our C-suite. Many of our leaders come from tech backgrounds, which will be invaluable as Elements seeks to evolve its best-in-class technology solution to meet the demands of our customers and help launch us into our next phase of growth."

Increased Global Reach Reinforces Localized Expertise

In October 2021, Elements expanded its direct EOR solutions to 25 additional countries to address the multi-billion-dollar remote work marketplace. The company's increased global footprint now spans more than 160 countries, positioning it as one of the largest HR technology and solution providers to support companies hiring and managing a global workforce. Additionally, Elements' employees are fluent in more than 90 languages to further support its growing client base.

In addition to expanding its direct EOR solutions globally, Elements opened five new office locations. Elements opened its APAC Headquarters in Shanghai, which supports the rapid growth of business in the region. Elements' new San Francisco location supports the company's growing West Coast-based technology clients, while relocating its global headquarters back to Chicago reinforces support for US-based clients. The company's international footprint was further enhanced with the opening of a new office in London, which continued to solidify the company's work in the UK.

Industry Impact and Community Commitment

Elements' team rounds out the year thankful for recognition in HR solutions, innovation and entrepreneurship. The company remains committed to changing lives in both global and local communities through business and social initiatives.

Elements' industry impact starts at the top with the company's CEO and founder. Hammell was recognized as a winner of the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year® 2021 Midwest Award.

Hammell's innovative spirit is embedded into the vision of Elements and, as such, the company was honored several times throughout 2021. Elements won a Prism Award for Shared Services, presented by the American Payroll Association, demonstrating excellence through effective leadership. Excellence in all areas of business ushered Elements into Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 List and Inc.'s 5,000 of 2021 list.

As a testament to Elements' work in Asia, the company received six accolades from the HRM Asia awards in the categories of mobility & relocation, outsourcing solutions, HR data & analytics solutions, payroll solutions, cloud solutions and human resource information systems.

Additionally, Elements' dedication towards changing lives comes closer to home through a partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. The organization's focus aligns with Elements' values which aims to positively impact the communities it serves.

About Elements Global Services
Elements Global Services is a global tech firm, focused on software that is built to go beyond country borders and simplify a company's ability to expand its business, onboard employees, manage compliance and pay globally. Headquartered in Chicago, Elements offers customers 100% direct Employer of Record solutions in more than 160 countries, powered by proprietary HR technology that simplifies everything from payroll, benefits and human capital management to HR outsourcing, local compliance and visa & mobility.

Visit elementsgs.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. Download the high-resolution image here.

Media Contact Information
Jackie Dadas-Kraper, Senior PR Director
327047@email4pr.com
248.842.0597

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elements-global-services-doubles-revenue-and-customer-growth-in-2021-supported-by-the-launch-of-two-cloud-based-solutions-301455297.html

SOURCE Elements Global Services

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer: 2022 is the year to invest in companies that actually make money — and these 3 stocks fit the bill

    It's time to abandon today’s obsession with empty growth, the CNBC host says.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Disappoints, but This Nasdaq Stock Took the Biggest Hit Thursday

    The stock market has been turbulent lately, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has been the worst performer among major market benchmarks. On Thursday morning, it seemed likely that the Nasdaq's downward streak would continue, with futures on the index falling 87 points to 15,679 as of 8 a.m. ET. Earnings season won't start for another week or two, but a few companies are already getting a jump on things, and Bed Bath & Beyond's (NASDAQ: BBBY) report on its most recent results proved to be extremely disappointing to shareholders.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    While looking for stocks to quadruple over the next eight years may sound overwhelming, the 19% annualized growth rate that this equates to makes it seem much more reasonable. Furthermore, by exploring the intersection of solid moats, high sales growth rates, and budding profitability, we can find companies that have positioned themselves beautifully for the long term. Led by its founder Anthony Wood, streaming juggernaut Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has seen its share price tumble around 50% in the last six months.

  • Why Palantir Technologies Stock Tumbled Again Today

    Shares of software-company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) has been a darling among retail investors since its publicly traded debut in late 2020, but the company has plenty of skeptics on Wall Street. Palantir stock was down 6.7% today as of market close, caught up in yet another steep slide for high-growth but richly valued stocks. Palantir is now nearly 60% below its all-time high, reached in early 2021.

  • An Intrinsic Calculation For Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Suggests It's 49% Undervalued

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( NYSE:CLF ) by taking the...

  • Why Intel Popped, but AMD and Nvidia Dropped Today

    It's Jan. 5 and at long last, the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022) is underway in Las Vegas. As chipmakers demo their wares today, shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) (a "featured exhibitor" at CES 2022) are enjoying a nice 2.4% pop in afternoon trading, as of 2:22 p.m. ET. In contrast, Intel rivals Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are moving in the opposite direction -- down 4.3% and 4.6%, respectively.

  • 5 Red Flags for Sea Limited's Future

    Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) has generated massive returns since its IPO in Oct. 2017. On Jan. 4, Chinese tech giant Tencent (OTC: TCEHY) sold 14.5 million shares of Sea at an average price of $208 to $212 per share. The $3 billion sale reduced Tencent's stake from 21.3% to 18.7%.

  • Nvidia Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    Investors need to look out for a potential development that could send Nvidia stock into a tailspin.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 3 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • Nvidia Stock Faces Short-Term Pressures. Why It’s Still a Buy.

    Truist cut its price target on Nvidia, but remained optimistic on the stock's long-term performance .

  • 10 Real Estate Dividend Stocks with High Yields

    In this article, we will discuss 10 real estate dividend stocks with high yields. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the real estate market, you can go directly to 5 Real Estate Dividend Stocks with High Yields. According to McKinsey, the dollar volume of commercial real estate transactions in the United States […]

  • Rivian Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone. Blame Amazon.

    Rivian shares dropped TK% in early Wednesday. News regarding Amazon.com, a Rivian customer and investor, has other Rivian investors vexed.

  • Walgreens raises full year guidance, creates new healthcare reporting segment

    Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. shares rose 2.6% in Thursday premarket trading after the pharmacy retailer reported fiscal first-quarter results that beat expectations and raised its full-year guidance. Net income totaled $3.58 billion, or $4.13 per share, after a loss of $308 million, or 36 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.68 beat the FactSet consensus for $1.36. Sales of $33.9 billion were up from $31.44 billion and also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $32.88 billion. U.S. retai

  • Tesla Stock Is Falling Again. Why Shares Are Giving Back Big Delivery Gains.

    Tesla opened the year with strong fourth-quarter delivery numbers, sending shares up 13.5% on the first trading day of the new year. Analysts boosted their earnings estimates and stock price targets for Tesla. It’s harder to lose a lot of money quickly in a less volatile stock.

  • Novavax Stock Could Hit $315, Says Analyst

    Novavax (NVAX) shares have been volatile recently. News the EUA filing with the FDA for its Covid-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373 has been further delayed – the company only submitted data concerning the manufacturing processes, suggesting the EUA filing is still a way off – has not helped matters. However, B. Riley analyst Mayank Mamtani notes that the fact the final data package has been submitted and it includes Serum Institute of India (SII) generated CMC data that only recently formed the backbone f

  • Bitcoin and Other Cryptos Tumble. The Fed May Not Be the Only Factor.

    The price of Bitcoin was more than 7% down early Thursday as cryptocurrencies fell in the aftermath of the Federal Reserve’s December minutes.

  • Rivian Falls Most Since November After Amazon’s Stellantis Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc. fell the most since mid-November after Amazon.com Inc., one of its biggest backers and customers, agreed to buy battery-electric delivery vans from rival automaker Stellantis NV.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapHeaviest Tech Selling in a D

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can’t buy happiness directly, but it seems like paying a financial advisor sure can help. A new survey found people with more than $1.2 million in household assets report higher levels of happiness when working with a financial advisor … Continue reading → The post If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett is ready to ride out 2022 with these dividend stocks — 3 picks to help you prioritize safety this year

    The majority of Berkshire Hathaway’s holdings are now dividend stocks.

  • 2022 Market Prediction: These 5 Stocks Will Be Winners

    Fortunately, Disney (NYSE: DIS) closed its fiscal year 2021 on a solid note. The year-over-year improvement was especially true for its segment that includes theme parks, which saw revenue almost double in its fourth quarter ended Oct. 3, to $5.45 billion from $2.7 billion in the year-ago period. With its theme parks open, and a robust and growing streaming segment, 2022 could be the year Disney's business returns to full strength.