Elementum Announces New Personnel Appointments

CHICAGO and Bermuda, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elementum, a leading alternative investment manager specializing in collateralized natural catastrophe event reinsurance investments, today announced significant additions and promotions across its senior leadership teams.

Elementum named several new Partners, all of whom currently serve in leadership roles across various functional areas within the firm. Newly announced Partners:

Jeff Davis – Partner and Portfolio Manager, Investments

Andrew Lauer – Partner, Global Head of Operations

Adam Maloney – Partner, Head of Business Development and Investor Relations

David Panichelli – Partner, Fund Controller

Lynette Walter – Partner, Chief Legal Officer and CCO

All newly named Partners have been integral to the firm's success and evolution, and will continue to serve in their existing capacities while also contributing to the advancement of Elementum's vision and overall stewardship of the firm's business.

"We are thrilled to name these new Partners," noted John DeCaro, Founding Partner and Senior Portfolio Manager at Elementum. "These promotions are indicative of Elementum's commitment to internal advancement, as well as a hallmark of our continued dedication to strengthening our firm and endeavoring to be the global ILS partner of choice."

Additionally, Lynette Walter has been named to Elementum's Executive Committee as its fifth member. In addition to her Executive Committee role, Lynette will continue on as CCO and head of the firm's Legal and Compliance team, overseeing the legal needs of the firm and its managed portfolios as well as administering the firm's compliance program.

"These appointments underscore our commitments to building a sustainable organization and cultivating the next generation of leaders." said Tony Rettino, Founding Partner and Senior Portfolio Manager. "Lynette's counsel has been invaluable to the firm for many years and her elevation to the Executive Committee will further strengthen the firm's governance and ability to respond to changing market conditions."

Elementum Advisors, LLC is an independently-operated, alternative investment manager specializing in collateralized natural event reinsurance investments. Headquartered in Chicago with an additional office in Bermuda through affiliated subadvisor, Elementum (Bermuda) Ltd., the firm manages a wide spectrum of risk-linked investments to satisfy a large range of risk/return profiles and liquidity objectives. The Elementum team possesses a lengthy track record of portfolio management for risk-linked investments, from more liquid catastrophe bonds to higher alpha collateralized reinsurance investments.

