ELEVAI LABS, INC., IS PLEASED TO ANNOUCE CO-FOUNDER AND CEO, DR. JORDAN PLEWS, INVITED TO SPEAK AS LEADING KOL ON STEMCELL EXOSOMES AT THE 2022 BEAUTY THROUGH SCIENCE AGING SYMPOSIUM IN STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN

"THE KOL MEETING FOR KOL'S"

DAVIS, Calif., June 6, 2022 /CNW/ -- ELEVAI LABS, INC., ("ELEVAI" or the "Company") a science-based, data-driven regenerative aesthetic skincare company is pleased to announce that Co-Founder and CEO Dr. Jordan Plews has been selected to speak at the world-renowned Beauty Through Sciences Symposium as a Stem Cell Exosome Key Opinion Leader (KOL).

Elevai Labs Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Elevai Labs Inc.)
Elevai Labs Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Elevai Labs Inc.)

About the Beauty Through Science (BTS) Congress

The BTS Congress (Beauty Through Science) is one of the largest aesthetic medicine symposiums in Northern Europe. The Beauty Through Science 2022 Congress is held June 2-5 in Stockholm. BTS is a boutique meeting, containing both a live show and an on-demand platform. There will be a prestigious group of KOL speakers from all over the world in a dual-track program featuring a surgical and a non-surgical track. For more information and sign up visit: https://www.beautythroughscience.com/bts-stockholm-home

Dr. Jordan Plews stated: "Stem Cell Exosome Research and technology innovation has been a passion and my life's work. I'm honored to be invited to speak at this year's BTS Congress on the science and the opportunity of topical stem cell exosomes and regenerative skin care applications. I look forward to meeting and speaking with many other talented scientists and medical aesthetic KOLs"

About ELEVAI LABS, INC.

ELEVAI LABS, INC. is a medical aesthetic biotechnology company developing cutting-edge regenerative skin care applications. The company solves the unmet needs in the regenerative aesthetics space through a combination of cutting-edge science and next-generation consumer applications. Elevai Labs develops state-of-the-art topical aesthetic and medical-grade skincare for the physician-dispensed market, with a focus on leveraging stem cell exosome technology. Learn more about Elevai Labs at www.elevaiskincare.com.

For further information: Kendra Ciardiello, Associate Director, Contact@ELEVAILabs.com, 1-866-794-4940 CO: ELEVAI Labs Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elevai-labs-inc-is-pleased-to-annouce-co-founder-and-ceo-dr-jordan-plews-invited-to-speak-as-leading-kol-on-stemcell-exosomes-at-the-2022-beauty-through-science-aging-symposium-in-stockholm-sweden-301562027.html

SOURCE Elevai Labs Inc.

