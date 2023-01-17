U.S. markets closed

ELEVAI LABS RETURNS TO INDUSTRY-LEADING OCTANE AESTHETICS TECH FORUM

·2 min read

"People's Choice Award" Winner Presents Groundbreaking Exosome Technology

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEVAI LABS, INC., a medical aesthetic biotechnology company specializing in regenerative skincare, returns to the prestigious Octane Aesthetics Tech Forum on January 27 at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, CA. Known for fueling innovation in the aesthetic industry, the Octane Aesthetics Tech Forum is a curation of the best ideas, experts, startups, and education.

The two-day summit unites hundreds of leaders in medicine, industry, and the business world to discuss medical aesthetic technologies, as well as unmet clinical needs and novel business opportunities. Last year, ELEVAI co-founder Jordan R. Plews, Ph.D. elevated ELEVAI's skincare expertise to the global stage with an award-winning presentation, culminating in ELEVAI being honored as the 2022 "People's Choice Award" winner by plastic surgeons, dermatologists, and other industry leaders.

In 2022, Octane also recognized ELEVAI as a top medical aesthetics innovator and selected the company for its LaunchPad Small Business Development Center ("SBDC") business accelerator, a rigorous program developed to help companies seeking Series A funding, which ultimately raised a combined total of $50 million among participants.

This year ELEVAI returns as a success story to celebrate its first commercial year. Dr. Plews shares, "We are honored to return to Octane Aesthetics Tech Forum to share with colleagues and other industry innovators how ELEVAI is leading the way in regenerative aesthetics with our science-first skincare product line. We look forward to sharing the ELEVAI E-Series post-procedure products globally with the professional aesthetics community."

Don't miss ELEVAI's participation in the panel, "Unmet Innovations in Medical Aesthetics," taking place on January 26 at 2:45 PM. Brenda Buechler, ELEVAI Labs' Chief Marketing Officer, will discuss advancing aesthetic technology leveraging the power of patent pending ELEVAI Exosomes™ and its proprietary nanotechnology for skin repair and rejuvenation.

The Octane Aesthetics Tech Forum is sponsored by Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company. Be sure to stop and see ELEVAI in the exhibit hall.

For more information visit elevailabs.com

To find an authorized ELEVAI Skincare Professional follow this link

ABOUT ELEVAI

ELEVAI LABS, INC. is a biotechnology company developing cutting-edge regenerative skincare applications. The company solves unmet needs in the regenerative aesthetics space through a combination of cutting-edge science and next-generation consumer applications. ELEVAI Labs develops state-of-the-art topical aesthetic and medical-grade skin care for the physician-dispensed market, with a focus on leveraging a proprietary stem cell exosome technology.

Media Contact
Brenda Buechler
Chief Marketing Officer
contact@elevailabs.com

Investor Relations Contact
Tyler Troup
IR@elevailabs.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elevai-labs-returns-to-industry-leading-octane-aesthetics-tech-forum-301723876.html

SOURCE Elevai Labs Inc.

