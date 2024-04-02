Elevance Health (ELV) Benefitting From Continued Growth In Health Care Expenditure

Artisan Partners, an investment management company, released its “Artisan Select Equity Fund” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, Investor Class: ARTNX returned 12.84%, its Advisor Class: APDNX returned 12.92%, and Institutional Class: APHNX returned 12.88% compared to S&P 500 Index’s 11.69% return. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Artisan Select Equity Fund featured stocks like Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) is a health benefits company headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. On April 1, 2024, Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) stock closed at $516.00 per share. One-month return of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) was 3.54%, and its shares gained 8.53% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) has a market capitalization of $120.057 billion.

Artisan Select Equity Fund stated the following regarding Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Our top seven holdings are American Express (the world’s leading premium closed loop credit card network operator), Samsung Electronics (the leading global manufacturer of memory semiconductors), Berkshire Hathaway (the holding company run by Warren Buffett), Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) (a leading US health insurer), Danone (global food and nutrition), Heidelberg Materials (global cement and aggregates) and Alphabet (global Internet search). Our top seven are certainly not as dominant or as profitable collectively as their Magnificent Seven counterparts. But they are durable, attractive businesses with good growth prospects. Elevance benefits from continued growth in health care expenditures as our society ages. And so on."

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) was held by 83 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 83 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

We discussed Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) in another article and shared the list of largest insurance companies in the US by assets in 2024. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

