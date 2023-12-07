Is Elevance Health, Inc.'s (NYSE:ELV) Recent Performance Tethered To Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Most readers would already know that Elevance Health's (NYSE:ELV) stock increased by 6.6% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Elevance Health's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Elevance Health is:

16% = US$6.2b ÷ US$39b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.16.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Elevance Health's Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

At first glance, Elevance Health seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 11%. This probably laid the ground for Elevance Health's moderate 9.6% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Elevance Health's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 9.0% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Elevance Health fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Elevance Health Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

In Elevance Health's case, its respectable earnings growth can probably be explained by its low three-year median payout ratio of 20% (or a retention ratio of 80%), which suggests that the company is investing most of its profits to grow its business.

Besides, Elevance Health has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 16% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in Elevance Health's payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 20%, over the same period.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Elevance Health's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

