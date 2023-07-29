Is Elevance Health, Inc.'s (NYSE:ELV) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that Elevance Health's (NYSE:ELV) stock increased significantly by 6.8% over the past month. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Elevance Health's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Elevance Health is:

17% = US$6.5b ÷ US$38b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.17 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Elevance Health's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

To start with, Elevance Health's ROE looks acceptable. Especially when compared to the industry average of 11% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This probably laid the ground for Elevance Health's moderate 9.6% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then performed a comparison between Elevance Health's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 11% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Elevance Health's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Elevance Health Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

In Elevance Health's case, its respectable earnings growth can probably be explained by its low three-year median payout ratio of 19% (or a retention ratio of 81%), which suggests that the company is investing most of its profits to grow its business.

Additionally, Elevance Health has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 17%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Elevance Health's future ROE will be 20% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Elevance Health's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

