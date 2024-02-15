Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $1.63

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 22nd of March to $1.63. This takes the annual payment to 1.3% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Elevance Health's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. However, prior to this announcement, Elevance Health's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 75.7%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 15% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Elevance Health Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was $1.50, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $6.52. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 16% over that duration. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Elevance Health has impressed us by growing EPS at 12% per year over the past five years. Elevance Health definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Elevance Health Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term.

