U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,121.43
    +12.89 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,915.78
    +16.08 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,061.37
    +48.64 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,889.89
    +6.83 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.89
    +0.39 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.40
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.07
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0696
    -0.0024 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0380
    +0.0810 (+2.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2529
    +0.0036 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.9100
    +1.0500 (+0.80%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,404.64
    +1,503.71 (+5.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    677.20
    -0.36 (-0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.22
    +75.27 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,915.89
    +154.32 (+0.56%)
     

Elevar Therapeutics Shares Results of Phase 2 Rivoceranib Trial in Patients with Progressive Recurrent or Metastatic Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma

Elevar Therapeutics
·5 min read
Elevar Therapeutics
Elevar Therapeutics

CHICAGO, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elevar Therapeutics, Inc., a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company dedicated to elevating treatment experiences and outcomes for patients who have limited or inadequate therapeutic options, today detailed the results of its Phase 2 clinical trial (Study RM-202) of rivoceranib, an orally administered tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI), in patients with progressive recurrent or metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma (R/M ACC).

As shared in a poster presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting, the results of Study RM-202 demonstrate the clinical effectiveness of rivoceranib for the treatment of patients with progressive R/M ACC, as indicated by substantially reduced tumor progression during the 6 months after rivoceranib treatment compared to that during the 6 months prior to rivoceranib treatment [-7.0 (-43 to 35) mm vs. 20.5 (5 to 180) mm].

The open-label study (NCT04119453) was conducted at 11 sites in the U.S. and South Korea to investigate the efficacy and safety of rivoceranib in patients with progressive R/M ACC. With 80 patients, including 53 (66.3%) based in the U.S., Study RM-202 is the largest to date involving a TKI in ACC patients.

All 80 participants demonstrated tumor progression within 6 months prior to the trial (by requirement). The study found an overall response rate (ORR) of 15.1% (a 30% reduction based on RECIST), and though not a study endpoint, the remaining 85% of patients had a reduction of tumor size.

“With every participant exhibiting a recent growing lesion upon entering this Phase 2 trial of rivoceranib, these results demonstrate significant clinical effectiveness and rivoceranib’s promise as a potential new treatment for patients with R/M ACC,” said Saeho Chong, chief executive officer of Elevar. “Our entire Elevar team is greatly encouraged by these results, and we are fully focused on advancing rivoceranib through the regulatory process.”

Other Study RM-202 key findings:

  • 52% of patients had a response according to CHOI (size or density); CHOI is believed to be more correlated with median overall survival (mOS) than RECIST v1.1 (size only)

    • CHOI for Response: >10% reduction in tumor size or >15% reduction in tumor density

  • Median duration of response (mDoR) of 14.9 months

  • Median progression-free survival (mPFS) of 9 months versus published data of a baseline of 2.8 months for R/M ACC, and disease control for ≥ 3 months in over 60% of patients, regardless of prior vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGFR) therapy

  • Rivoceranib adverse event profile similar to other TKIs

“There is no approved standard of care for R/M ACC, so as we investigate rivoceranib’s potential as a treatment option we remain steadfastly focused on the many patients who now have or someday will be diagnosed with this disease,” said Dr. Hyunseok Kang, medical oncologist at the University of California San Francisco and the primary investigator for Study RM-202. “The positive results demonstrated in this Phase 2 trial of rivoceranib represent a vitally important step forward for them.”

Rivoceranib, which has been given orphan drug designation in the U.S., is a small molecule anti-angiogenic, with more than 6,000 patients studied in multiple cancers. Elevar has worldwide commercialization rights for rivoceranib, excluding China.

About ACC
Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma (ACC) is a rare malignancy that occurs within the secretory glands, most commonly in the major and minor salivary glands of the head and neck, but also found in the breast, skin and elsewhere. It is diagnosed in about 4 of every 1 million people each year – representing a combined 3,100 annual cases in the U.S., EU and Japan – and it afflicts more than 200,000 patients throughout the world, accounting for 5 percent to 7 percent of all head and neck malignancies, according to the Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Research Foundation. There is no approved standard of care for R/M ACC patients. A previous study showed a baseline progression-free survival (PFS) of 2.8 months for ACC (Kang EJ, et al. Clin Cancer Res. 2021;27:5272-5279).

About Rivoceranib
Rivoceranib is the first small-molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) to be approved in gastric cancer in China (December 2014). Rivoceranib is a highly potent inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 2 (VEGFR-2), a primary pathway for tumor angiogenesis. VEGFR-2 inhibition is a clinically validated approach to limit tumor growth and disease progression. Rivoceranib, co-developed by Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (JHP) in China and Elevar Therapeutics globally, with the exception of China. It has been studied in more than 6,000 patients worldwide and was well tolerated in clinical trials with a comparable safety profile to other TKIs and VEGF inhibitors. Rivoceranib is currently being studied as a monotherapy and in combination with chemotherapy and immunotherapy. Clinical studies are underway in multiple tumor types including gastric cancer (as a monotherapy and in combination with paclitaxel), hepatocellular carcinoma (combination with camrelizumab), adenoid cystic carcinoma and colorectal cancer (combination with Lonsurf®). Orphan drug designations have been granted in gastric cancer (U.S., EU and South Korea), adenoid cystic carcinoma (U.S.) and hepatocellular carcinoma (U.S.). Elevar holds the global rights (excluding China) and has partnered for the development and marketing of rivoceranib with HLB-LS in South Korea. Apatinib is currently approved in China for advanced gastric cancer and in second-line advanced HCC by the Chinese-territory license-holder, JHP, under the brand name Aitan®.

About Elevar Therapeutics
Elevar Therapeutics (Elevar) is a rapidly growing, fully integrated biopharmaceutical company built on the promise of elevating treatment experiences and outcomes for patients who have limited or inadequate therapeutic options. Elevar’s lead proprietary drug candidates include rivoceranib (apatinib) and Apealea® (paclitaxel micellar). Rivoceranib, under the name apatinib in China, was developed by Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. in China and approved in China as a single agent for treatment of gastric cancer in 2014 and second-line advanced HCC in 2020. It has been granted orphan drug designation in the U.S., Europe and South Korea and has been clinically tested in more than 1,000 patients worldwide in numerous cancer indications. Apealea® (paclitaxel micellar) is a non-Cremophor EL based formulation of paclitaxel that received marketing authorization by the European Commission in November 2018, making it Europe’s first non-Cremophor EL formulation of paclitaxel approved for use in ovarian cancer. Elevar has offices in Utah, California, Ireland and South Korea. Additional information is available at www.elevartherapeutics.com.

Media Contact
Rosemary Ostmann
Phone: 201-615-7751
Email: rostmann@rosecomm.com


Recommended Stories

  • Eli Lilly Flirts With Buy Point On A 'Flawless' Update For Its Diabetes-Turned-Obesity Drug

    Eli Lilly delivered a promising update for its experimental obesity treatment over the weekend, leading LLY stock to pop Monday.

  • Curis Shares Gain On Encouraging Data Presentation From Blood Cancer Trials At ASCO Meeting

    Curis Inc (NASDAQ: CRIS) presented clinical data from the TakeAim Lymphoma and TakeAim Leukemia studies at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting. The TakeAim Lymphoma Phase 1/2 study is investigating emavusertib as monotherapy and in combination with ibrutinib in patients with R/R hematologic malignancies. The combination appeared to be well tolerated, with no dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs) at 200mg of emavusertib. Two DLTs were observed at 300mg (stomatitis and syncope)

  • FDA approves GlaxoSmithKline's measles, mumps and rubella vaccine

    The Food and Drug Administration on Monday granted marketing approval to GlaxoSmithKline for Priorix, a vaccine to prevent measles, mumps and rubella in individuals a year or older. Priorix is currently licensed in more than 100 countries worldwide, including all European countries, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. More than 800 million doses of the vaccine have been distributed to date.

  • A Cancer Trial's Unexpected Result: Remission in Every Patient

    It was a small trial, just 18 rectal cancer patients, every one of whom took the same drug. But the results were astonishing. The cancer vanished in every single patient, undetectable by physical exam; endoscopy; positron emission tomography, or PET scans; or MRI scans. Dr. Luis A. Diaz Jr. of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, an author of a paper published Sunday in the New England Journal of Medicine describing the results, which were sponsored by drug company GlaxoSmithKline, said he kn

  • Eli Lilly Stock Gains On Impressive Data From Jardiance Diabetes Drug Trial

    "These five-year results ... showing empagliflozin was associated with a decreased risk of hospitalization for heart failure and for death, are encouraging data for adults with type 2 diabetes," said co-lead investigator Dr. Elisabetta Patorno.

  • Why Novavax Stock Dipped, Then Soared, on Tuesday

    Just after the market opened on Monday, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares were hit by an investor sell-off. This was an immediate, sharply negative reaction to a set of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) briefing documents concerning the company's NVX-CoV2373 coronavirus vaccine. The source of investor concern was the FDA's citing of four cases of myocarditis, a heart inflammation, recorded among the patients of a phase 3 clinical trial of the vaccine.

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Healthcare Stocks That Age Well

    Within the next 15 years, people 65 or older are expected outnumber those under 18, for the first time in U.S. history.

  • Johnson & Johnson-AbbVie Partnered Lymphoma Drug Slows Disease Progression, Data Shows

    Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) announced primary results from the Phase 3 SHINE study of Imbruvica (ibrutinib) plus bendamustine-rituximab (BR) and rituximab maintenance in older patients with newly diagnosed mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). The combination regime significantly reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 25% compared to placebo plus BR and rituximab maintenance. Median progression-free survival (PFS) was 80.6 months with ibrutinib combined with bend

  • How Newcomer Arcellx Is Looking To Rival Johnson & Johnson In Cancer

    Newcomer Arcellx could rival Johnson & Johnson in multiple myeloma, an analyst said as the biotech popped to a two-month high.

  • My Family Got COVID. So Why Did We Test Negative?

    As a science journalist, I’ve read dozens of research papers about COVID-19, and I’ve interviewed so many virologists, infectious disease physicians and immunologists over the past two years that I’ve lost count. But nothing prepared me for what happened after my 7-year-old daughter tested positive for COVID-19 nearly two weeks ago. It started the way you might expect: On a Sunday evening, my daughter spiked a fever. The next morning, we got an email informing us that she’d been exposed to the c

  • AstraZeneca-Daiichi Breast Cancer Drug Cuts Disease Progression Or Death Risk By Almost 50%

    AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) and Daiichi Sankyo's (OTC: DSKYF) Enhertu extended survival by more than six months in patients with a form of advanced breast cancer compared to standard chemotherapy. Financial Times wrote 'oncologists are hopeful a drug developed by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo will change how doctors treat the most common type of late-stage breast cancer." Detailed results from the DESTINY-Breast04 Phase 3 trial showed that Enhertu reduced the risk of disease progression or de

  • Drinking This Improved Memory in Dementia Patients, Study Says

    What we choose to drink—or not drink—can have a powerful effect on our brains. Did you know, for example, that drinking tea can lower your risk of dementia? On the other hand, consuming diet soda can increase that risk significantly. And plain old water increases blood flow and oxygen to the brain. "[This] improves concentration and cognition … and helps balance moods and emotions, reducing stress and headaches," according to the Women's Brain Health Initiative.One drink in particular, however,

  • The FDA Just Released a New Warning About This COVID Vaccine Side Effect

    It's been more than a year since the first COVID vaccines were made available to all adults in the U.S. Since then, both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have been working to get shots into the arms of all Americans. According to the latest data from the CDC, 77.9 percent of the total U.S. population has received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, but just 66.7 percent has been fully vaccinated so far. And the rate of vaccine

  • 10 Biggest Hospital Companies in the World

    In this article, we take a look at the 10 biggest hospital companies in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of the healthcare industry and go directly to 5 Biggest Hospital Companies in the World. The healthcare sector is growing faster than the overall global economy, with healthcare making 10% of the global […]

  • Column: How DeSantis bullied the Special Olympics into betraying their own athletes

    The Special Olympics capitulated to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, dropping a vaccine mandate in hopes of escaping a $27.5-million fine.

  • Abortion rights protester locks neck to U.S. Supreme Court fence

    An abortion rights protester on Monday chained himself to a perimeter fence set up outside the U.S. Supreme Court to protest its expected decision overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade ruling that legalized the procedure nationwide. In a video on the group's Twitter feed, the man identified himself as Guido Reichstadter of Miami and said he was there because Americans' rights were coming under attack. "I'm doing this as the first step, kind of like throwing down the gauntlet, the first step in a call to the people of America who support abortion rights - and that's the vast majority of us - to step out of inaction and passivity and sitting back and to enter nonviolent resistance," he said.

  • Millions of sleep apnea machines are still recalled. What should patients do now?

    Some people are using the machines in spite of the health risks that got them recalled in the first place.

  • FDA Approves GSK's Measles Vaccine

    The FDA has approved GSK Plc's (NYSE: GSK) Priorix vaccine to prevent measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) in those aged one year and above. The vaccine can be given in two doses. It may also be administered as a second shot to previously vaccinated individuals with the first dose of another MMR-containing vaccine. According to a government study released last month, child vaccination rates in the U.S. fell during the COVID-19 pandemic as many children skipped doctor appointments and states eased v

  • Lump woman squeezed thinking it was a spot turns out to be breast cancer tumour

    Siobhan Harrison was diagnosed with breast cancer at just 23 and is now raising awareness about the signs and symptoms in young people.

  • Jeff Bridges reflects on his cancer, COVID-19 battle and how he pushed himself to walk his daughter down the aisle

    Now in remission, the Oscar winner says he set a goal to walk his youngest daughter down the aisle.