U.S. markets close in 3 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,380.05
    +10.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,974.03
    +103.87 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,706.66
    +4.74 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,275.36
    -4.64 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.11
    -0.45 (-0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.10
    -4.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    26.26
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1862
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3750
    +0.0190 (+1.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3881
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3740
    +0.3450 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,231.53
    -680.00 (-2.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    814.50
    -31.14 (-3.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,125.42
    +3.54 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,569.02
    +628.60 (+2.25%)
     

Elevate Brands banks $250M to roll up third-party merchants selling on Amazon's marketplace

Ingrid Lunden
·6 min read

The Amazon roll-up play -- where one company creates economies of scale by buying up and consolidating multiple smaller third-party merchants that sell their goods via Amazon's marketplace -- continues to be a strong e-commerce trend, and in the latest development, one of the hopefuls in this space is announcing a major injection of capital to fuel its own place in the field.

Elevate Brands, a New York- and Austin-based startup that acquires and runs third-party Amazon merchants, has picked up $250 million in funding, money that it will be using both to continue investing in its technology, as well as to buy up more small businesses.

Elevate is already profitable, with 25 brands currently in its stable, many of which also have come to Elevate with patents for their products, CEO and founder Ryan Gnesin told TechCrunch. The plan will be to continue to enhance the systems it has in place for evaluating potential M&A and analyzing the landscape overall -- today its algorithms use some 100 million data points, it says, to find suitable acquisition targets -- and to continue building out other organizational efficiencies.

Elevate's funding is coming as a mix of debt and equity -- quite standard for these e-commerce businesses that are raising huge rounds to go after the roll-up opportunity -- with backers including a number of individuals and investors with track records in fintech and e-commerce. They include FJ Labs, Novel TMT, Adam Jacobs (who had founded The Iconic in Australia), the founders of buy now, pay later business QuadPay, Intermix (acquired by Gap) founder Khajak Keledjian, Ron Suber (of YieldStreet and MoneyLion), and more. No valuation is being disclosed.

It's estimated that there are some 5 million third-party sellers on Amazon today, with some 1 million sellers joining the platform in 2020 alone. Thrasio -- one of Elevated's larger consolidator-competitors -- believes that there around 50,000 of them are making $1 million or more annually in sales. Elevate estimates that the Amazon marketplace, currently valued at $300 billion, will double in the next five years.

Unsurprisingly, all that has led to a number of companies like Elevated racking up hundreds of millions of dollars in debt and equity to consolidate the most promising of these businesses. Their rationale: the founders and management of these third-party sellers may lack the appetite to stay with their businesses for the longer-term, or they may lack the capital to scale to the next level; so consolidating these businesses to leverage investments in technology for better market analytics, marketing, manufacturing and supply chains is the logical solution.

Given the size of the market opportunity, that's led to a lot of investment. Thrasio has raised nearly $2 billion -- in both debt and equity -- for its efforts; Heyday recently raised $70 million from General Catalyst; The Razor Group in Berlin raised $400 million. Others with huge war chests include Branded; Heroes; SellerX; Perch; Berlin Brands Group (X2); Benitago; Latin America’s Valoreo and emerging groups out of Asia including Rainforest and Una Brands.

Elevate's pitch to the market is that it's a little different from the rest of the roll-up pack, in that started out as one of the millions of third-party sellers itself.

"We started selling at the end of 2016, testing the waters by selling a few private label products," Ryan Gnesin, the CEO and founder of Elevated, told TechCrunch in an interview. That gave the company an early look at how to handle supply chains in manufacturing, and to think about how to differentiate its products from similar ones that are sold alongside them on Amazon. By 2017, Elevate was managing some 8,000 SKUs under that model.

That shifted in 2018 to a wholesale model, he said, reselling established brands on Amazon. It ran into trouble multiple times in that period, with Amazon shutting it down three times under suspicion of running counterfeit activities.

"We got caught up in an algorithm because we were scaling so quickly," he said. "They assumed we were doing something wrong." All of that helped Elevate learn how to navigate the waters more adeptly, with the first shut down taking three months to fix, but the second only one month, and the third a mere 24 hours. Eventually, in 2019, the company decided to take what it had learned and apply it to a wider range of brands, which it would pick up by way of acquisition.

"We began as third-party merchants and so we truly relate to them," he said. "We didn’t just wake up and start buying Amazon businesses. This is what we are in our core, operators first. Anyone can buy a business, but the ones who can grow them are the most successful. That is our long-term view."

Companies that become the target of roll-up acquirers are an interesting lot. As Gnesin describes it, in many cases the businesses Elevate talks to were built as side-hustles, and so when they take off, the founders are just as happy to pass them on to someone else for a decent exit than they are to stay the course. This is one reason why some of the acquisitions end up staying confidential, he said. Another is that the sellers are simply getting on, looking to retire, and don't have anyone to pass the business on to. Other times, this is just how entrepreneurs work. "If they make $5 million in a sale to Elevate, they will keep back $4 million for themselves, and use $1 million to start their next business," he said.

As for target companies, Elevate right now doesn't focus on any specific product categories as other roll-up players might, although that may change in the future as the company gets more focused. What is a priority, however, is intellectual property -- which to me is notable, given what sometimes feels like a genuine lack of differentiation when you look for products on Amazon.

"We have preferences for businesses with patents, since those tend to be more differentiated," he said. From there, it goes to those that have strong traction and brand pull. "When a product is doing well on Amazon, there is an enormous amount of data there, and so you tend to have copycats. We look for business that can maintain a competitive position, adding new variations and taking that to other marketplaces. And all of that important in the building of communities. If you can build it that gives you an additional competitive advantage."

Acquisition valuations vary, he added, but on average are around 4 times a company's Ebitda, but might go as high as 5 times or as low as 2.5x, depending on how competitive bidding is. Elevated's acquisitions typically are already making between $2 million and $3 million in sellers' discretionary earnings, he added.

Recommended Stories

  • This is the $60 bed pillow Consumer Reports rates as No. 1 — and it comes with a 100-night free trial

    The other day, I decided it might be time to upgrade my years-old, now sort-of lumpy bed pillows. Thanks to my job as commerce editor for MarketWatch, I read product reviews all the time, so I dove right into researching bed pillows.

  • Man charged for allegedly selling insider trading tips on the dark web

    Apostolos Trovias faces up to 45 years in prison if convicted of money laundering and securities fraud.

  • 15 Most Valuable Weed Companies in the World

    In this article we will take a look at the 15 most valuable weed companies in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of the weed industry, and go directly to the 5 Most Valuable Weed Companies in the World. Weed is a psychoactive drug developed from the Cannabis plant. Majorly, there are two […]

  • Just 3 Stocks Power 75% Of Warren Buffett's Profit

    Warren Buffett stocks are famous for tight focus. And this year, the famed investor's concentrated play on top S&P 500 stocks is paying off.

  • 10 Stocks Warren Buffett is Selling

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Warren Buffett is selling. You can skip our detailed discussion on Buffett’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and read the 5 Stocks Warren Buffett is Selling. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, recently penned a letter to shareholders at his company and announced […]

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    In last week's article on three stocks to avoid, I predicted that DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH), and Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) would have a rough few days. DiDi Global had a rough week. Finally, Carnival plunged 7%, doubling down on the cruise industry last week as stocks to avoid paid off.

  • 8 Lies That Have Fueled the AMC Entertainment Pump-and-Dump Scheme

    There's arguably been no hotter stock on the planet in 2021 than movie theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC). At the heart of this rally are AMC's passionate army of retail investors, collectively known as "apes" -- an homage to Rise of the Planet of the Apes, where leader Caesar infers that apes are stronger together. This might sound like a feel-good story whereby retail is finally exacting its revenge on Wall Street, but the reality is that AMC has become a battleground pump-and-dump scheme driven higher almost entirely by the misinformation and lies spread by its retail investors.

  • Virgin Galactic shares fall to earth day after Branson soars into space

    Shares in the company did a U-turn, declining 12% after gaining over 20% in pre-market trade, after revealing plans to sell up to $500m in stocks.

  • Why Wait for a Crash to Buy? These 3 Top Stocks Are Already Down More Than 25%

    Three that are still down by at least 25% are Medallia (NYSE: MDLA), Spotify (NYSE: SPOT), and Alteryx (NYSE: AYX). Nicholas Rossolillo (Medallia): In a new digital era, it's a challenge for businesses to collect feedback from customers and employees without direct observation and communication. Enter Medallia, a leader in the digital experience software market.

  • 15 Best Energy Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be looking at the 15 best energy stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the energy industry, go directly to the 5 Best Energy Stocks to Buy Now. In light of a recent falling out between OPEC nations and their allies this year, oil […]

  • Is It Too Late to Buy AMD Stock?

    AMD's (NASDAQ: AMD) stock has soared roughly 2,670% under Lisa Su, who succeeded Rory Read as the chipmaker's CEO in Oct. 2014. When Su took the helm, AMD was still struggling to keep pace with Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) in x86 CPUs and NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) in GPUs.

  • Virgin Galactic files for $500 million stock sale, shares tumble

    Shares in Virgin Galactic reversed premarket gains of 8% to trade down nearly 12%, wiping off more than $1 billion from the company's market capitalization following the share sale announcement. The sale would account for up to 4% of Virgin Galactic's total outstanding shares as of their last close, according to a Reuters calculation. Branson's trip upstaged rival astro-tourism venture Blue Origin founded by Jeff Bezos, the former chief executive officer of Amazon.com Inc, who is slated to fly to space on July 20 along with his brother, Mark.

  • 4 Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by 2030

    These game-changing stocks have the potential to turn a large sum of cash into a life-changing amount of money.

  • Investors should expect bank earnings to increase by 'over 100%': Analyst

    RBC Capital Markets Analyst Gerard Cassidy joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what to expect from bank earnings this week.

  • What Do AMMO’s Newly Added Risk Factors Mean for Investors

    Scottsdale, Arizona-based AMMO, Inc. (POWW) produces and sells ammunition products. It serves military, law enforcement, sport shooting, and self-defense markets. AMMO recently acquired GunBroker, a leading online marketplace for firearms. Fiscal 2021 First-Quarter Outlook On July 8, AMMO announced an update to its Fiscal 2022 first-quarter earnings guidance. It said it now expects to report revenue of $44 million for the quarter ended June 30, which would represent a 354% year-over-year growth.

  • Will Salesforce Be Worth More Than Microsoft by 2030?

    When Satya Nadella became Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) third CEO seven years ago, the tech giant was worth $300 billion. Microsoft will likely keep growing over the next decade, but it could struggle to repeat its near-sevenfold growth since 2014. Let's examine Salesforce's growth rates and see if it could join the trillion-dollar club and either match or even surpass Microsoft by 2030.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Hit New Highs

    The buzz lately has been all about growth. Stocks are high, and going higher. The gains we’re seeing now are the current extension of a long-term trend – markets have been rising for several years, and their derailment during last year’s corona crisis appears, in hindsight, to have been a blip more than anything else. As President Kennedy said long ago, a rising tide lifts all boats – and right now, a savvy investor can find plenty of boats to jump on. So let’s go find some of those rising boats

  • 3 Dividend Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    Here are three dividend stocks I'd buy right now without any hesitation. Brookfield Renewable has delivered an annualized total return of close to 18% over the last two decades. Part of the appeal of Brookfield Renewables is its strong dividend.

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy in July

    According to tech researcher Gartner, global spending on cloud computing should grow about 23% this year and exceed $330 billion. Three top stocks for the cloud revolution this month are Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN), and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM).

  • Anil Ambani’s rising star on the stock market is a “feel good” trend that won’t last

    Over the last year India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, has made headlines for some stellar business moves. Now, his younger brother Anil Ambani is also in the limelight—but for completely different reasons.