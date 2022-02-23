Elevate Holistics Cracks the Code on Expedited Application for Medical Marijuana in the Show-Me State

The platform enables eligible individuals to apply for their medical marijuana card in a fraction of the time and request a double allotment with one click

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Holistics, a multistate solution provider in the medical marijuana industry, is expediting the process for eligible individuals to apply for a medical marijuana card - and receive a double allotment of 8 ounces when deemed medically appropriate.

"The process of applying for a medical marijuana card in Missouri has for too long been unnecessarily lengthy and difficult," said Stephen Stearman, CEO of Elevate Holistics. "We set out to simplify and shorten the process so all those who are need of medical marijauna can have access to this valuable treatment option sooner."

Missouri law currently caps medical marijuana allotment at 4 ounces for every 30 days. It is possible to request a double allotment, but in order to process that request, patients must attend two separate doctor's appointments and receive two separate recommendations. In addition, the recommendations must both be for treatment of the same condition for the state to accept it, which can pose a challenge for patients with severe, chronic conditions trying to manage their pain.

"We recognized the struggle patients were having in securing a double allotment and knew there had to be a better way to both conform to the law and give patients what they need," added Stearman. "For those looking to receive a double allotment each month, we offer the option to select a specific 8-ounce appointment type that automatically sets up two appointments, two days apart, in order to receive the recommendations they need."

For more information about Elevate Holistics, to partner with the company, or to request a medical marijuana card, visit https://elevate-holistics.com/

About Elevate Holistics

Elevate Holistics, a Craft Health company, is a telehealth platform focusing on getting people their medical marijuana cards and physician's medical cannabis certifications/recommendations as simply and easily as possible. The vision is two-fold: increase accessibility to those in need and provide an easy-to-use platform for people who want the privacy of their own home. Today, Elevate Holistics operates in multiple states, has served thousands of HAPPY PATIENTS, and is innovating to provide doctors & patients a better medical marijuana evaluation experience. For more information, visit https://elevate-holistics.com/

