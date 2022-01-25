U.S. markets close in 5 hours 13 minutes

Elevate Holistics Donates $70k to Treat Veterans and Medicare Members

·2 min read

The medical marijuana platform has offered free appointments for service members and Medicare enrollees since its inception

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Holistics, a multistate solution provider in the medical marijuana industry, donated $70,000 in services to Veterans and Medicare members throughout 2021.

"Medical marijuana is utilized as an effective treatment for many conditions, including chronic pain, insomnia, depression, and PTSD, but the barriers to access have kept millions of Americans from getting the help they need," said Stephen Stearman, CEO of Elevate Holistics. "We were honored to provide our services to our nation's heroes and older generations at no cost, and we will continue to do so going forward to increase equity of access in the cannabis industry."

Free services are currently available to Veterans and Medicare members in all participating states, including Arkansas, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

Elevate Holistics is a multi-state operator (MOS) serving patients and medical professionals with alternative advanced healthcare options, encrypted SSL safe-site security, turn-key business solutions for clinics, online cannabis healthcare clinics, and compassionate follow-up care. Encrypted online telehealth options, including medical cannabis evaluations, renewals, and online "Ask Me Anything" videos, help patients navigate state laws with confidence.

For more information about Elevate Holistics, to partner with the company, or to request a medical marijuana card, visit https://elevate-holistics.com/

About Elevate Holistics

Elevate Holistics, a Craft Health company, is a telehealth platform focusing on getting people their medical marijuana cards and physician's medical cannabis certifications/recommendations as simply and easily as possible. The vision was two-fold: increase accessibility to those in need and provide an easy to use platform for people who want the privacy of their own home. Today, Elevate Holistics operates in multiple states, has served thousands of HAPPY PATIENTS, and is innovating to provide doctors & patients a better medical marijuana evaluation experience. For more information, visit https://elevate-holistics.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elevate-holistics-donates-70k-to-treat-veterans-and-medicare-members-301467763.html

SOURCE Elevate Holistics

