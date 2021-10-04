U.S. markets close in 6 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,347.01
    -10.03 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,364.52
    +38.06 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,435.36
    -131.34 (-0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.63
    +37.26 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.02
    +1.14 (+1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.40
    -7.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    22.44
    -0.10 (-0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1636
    +0.0040 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4910
    +0.0260 (+1.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3612
    +0.0059 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1200
    +0.1120 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,879.20
    -125.78 (-0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,194.50
    +951.82 (+392.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,045.83
    +18.76 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.89
    -326.18 (-1.13%)
     

Elevate Launches with $15M Funding to Modernize Consumer Directed Benefits Delivery

·4 min read

- Next generation consumer directed benefits administrator emerges from a year in stealth with intuitive, tech forward platform

- Acclaimed exec team unites former Wageworks COO Scott Rose (COO), former BenefitExpress CGO Melanie Hallenbeck (CGO), former ConnectYourCare founder Brian Strom (co-founder, CTO) and former Businessolver exec Brian Cosgray (co-founder, CEO)

- With more high-profile execs and sales leaders joining in 2021, Elevate marries deep experience with a maniacal focus on technology and user experience to challenge bloated, archaic incumbents

DENVER, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate, a next generation consumer directed benefits platform, today announced that it has raised $12 million in Series A funding, co-led by Greycroft and Norwest Venture Partners, with participation from existing investor Bowery Capital. The fresh round of capital coincides with Elevate's formal public launch after a year in stealth mode, as it looks to reimagine how employers and employees access, manage and experience consumer directed benefits. The round brings Elevate's total raise to $15 million.

Elevate logo
Elevate logo

Elevate is co-founded by former ConnectYourCare founder Brian Strom and former Businessolver executive Brian Cosgray. At launch, former Wageworks COO Scott Rose has joined Elevate as Chief Operating Officer and former BenefitExpress CGO Melanie Hallenbeck has joined Elevate as Chief Growth Officer.

Offered by 95% of American companies and used by 95 million American employees, consumer directed benefits are pre-tax benefit plans designed to give American workers more control over their earned income and save money on everyday out-of-pocket expenses. Made available in addition to standard benefit plans like medical and dental, popular consumer directed benefits include flexible spending accounts (FSA), health savings accounts (HSA), health reimbursement arrangements (HRA), commuter benefits, tuition reimbursement and fertility benefits. With half of Americans enrolled in high-deductible healthcare plans and 21% of working-age Americans underinsured, consumer directed benefits programs also help offset rising healthcare costs shouldered by employers and employees.

Unfortunately, most consumer directed benefit user experiences and platforms are trapped in antiquity. Shareholder pressure has produced a decade of industry acquisitions and roll-ups. As a byproduct, legacy providers are saddled with runaway headcount, disjointed platforms and tech debt, while user experience has taken a back seat. Employees are often:

  • required to print, mail or fax forms to access savings or benefit reimbursements

  • unable to access accurate savings or spending account balances

  • forced to manage multiple physical cards to access multiple benefit plans

  • under financial pressure due to slow reimbursement timelines

"Brian and the team at Elevate are among the first to bring forward a modernized replacement for the old benefit tech stack," said Ellie Wheeler, Partner, Greycroft. "Modern, API driven providers whose solutions can communicate with each other to deliver an easy to use experience for the employer and employee will become the default in benefits this decade. We're thrilled to back a team of Elevate's caliber and look forward to helping scale adoption."

"As an early Wageworks employee, I saw how version 1.0 consumer directed benefit platforms were really just online versions of the same paper-based process that existed pre-internet, which was always a frustrating experience for employees." said Sean Jacobsohn, Partner, Norwest Venture Partners. "Since becoming a venture capitalist, I had been looking for a team who could modernize the experience. When I met Brian and Brian, and heard their vision combined with their experience and team, I knew the opportunity for Elevate to reshape the industry was enormous."

With Elevate, employees can easily view, plan and manage their pre-tax benefits from a single intuitive dashboard, whether on the web or mobile. All benefits can be accessed and delivered through one contactless card. Claims are processed instantly and reimbursement takes place within minutes.

For employers, Elevate offers a fully customizable plan builder, based on configurable attributes, a standard template for common plans like HSA, FSA, PSA, HRA, and commuter, and configurability at the sub-plan level for companies with multiple divisions and plans. Elevate is available today as a fully branded offering for large employers, and a white-labled platform for third-party administrators (TPAs), professional employment organizations (PEOs) and other tech forward partners selling into small and medium-sized businesses.

"If one third of American employees use one or more employer-sponsored consumer directed benefits, imagine what utilization would look like if we modernized the experience for both employees and employers," said Brian Cosgray, co-founder and CEO, Elevate. "We've spent the last year building to this vision of modernization, and we look forward to empowering employers and employees with the consumer directed benefits experience they deserve."

About Elevate
Elevate makes life easier for employers and employees by bringing innovation, simplicity and security to consumer directed benefits. With Elevate, employees can easily view, plan and manage their pre-tax benefits from a single intuitive dashboard, whether on the web or mobile. All benefits can be accessed and delivered through one contactless card. Claims are processed instantly and reimbursement takes place within minutes. For more information, visit www.elevate.inc.

Media Contact:
Nate Hermes | 646-828-9172
Mariah Borthwick | 347-764-7819
elevate@hermesprgroup.com

Elevate is modernizing delivery of tax-advantaged benefits for American workers and employers.
Elevate is modernizing delivery of tax-advantaged benefits for American workers and employers.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elevate-launches-with-15m-funding-to-modernize-consumer-directed-benefits-delivery-301391823.html

SOURCE Elevate

Recommended Stories

  • Kiyosaki: 'Biggest crash in world history’ hits in October — 3 ways to protect yourself

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' has a warning. It's time to listen.

  • Here's Some Good News for AMC Shareholders

    AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) has some pretty optimistic shareholders. AMC stock is up over 1,800% this year. On Sept. 30, AMC announced a repurchase of $35 million of its debt bearing a minimum 15% interest rate.

  • Hedge Funds Are Dumping Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (SRNE)

    Hedge Funds and other institutional investors have just completed filing their 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing their equity portfolios as of the end of June. At Insider Monkey, we follow nearly 900 active hedge funds and notable investors and by analyzing their 13F filings, we can determine the stocks that they are […]

  • It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) For Its Next Dividend

    It looks like AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business...

  • Buy the dip has failed. Here’s what investors need to do next, says Morgan Stanley.

    NEED TO KNOW A risk-off Monday is brewing to start the week, with stock futures lower and the 10-year yield edging back toward 1.5%. There’s a lot for investors to think about, such as the start of earnings season that’s just about a week away, as some analysts look under the hood of the third quarter and don’t like what they see.

  • Tesla Sets Delivery Records, but This Nasdaq Stock Was the Big Premarket Winner Monday

    The stock market mounted a nice recovery to end last week, but Wall Street seemed to have a real case of the Monday blues. Futures contracts on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were down 72 points to 14,689 as of 8:15 a.m. EDT, pointing to a lower start for the index. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) announced its third-quarter production and delivery figures, and they were good enough to send the stock higher in pre-market trading on Monday.

  • Why Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Screaming Higher Today

    Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XENE), a clinical-stage biotech, is having a superb showing in pre-market trading Monday morning. The biotech's shares, in fact, jumped by as much as 98%, on extremely heavy volume, before 8 a.m. today. Ahead of the opening bell, Xenon announced positive mid-stage trial results for XEN1101 as a potential treatment for adult patients with focal epilepsy.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double From Current Levels; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    We all want to know where the markets are going. They’re off their record peaks, hit in earlier September, and the main indexes have recently been alternating up and down sessions. It’s a confusing situation, and investors can be forgiven for uncertainty. Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, believes the S&P "becomes increasingly attractive toward 4,230 (July low)." Looking ahead, Wald boosts his Q1’22 projection for the benchmark index to 4,800 from 4,400. Noting that the index-

  • Anil Ambani might not be penniless, the Pandora Papers show

    The former tycoon, who pled poverty in court, allegedly has links with offshore firms that have borrowed or invested around $1.3 billion.

  • Should I do that Roth IRA conversion before Congress bans them?

    A reader has just written in urging me to take another look at Roth IRAs. This follows my previous column, in which I said I was wary of them, partly because I figured I’ll be paying a lower tax rate in retirement than I am while I’m working. “The tax rate is not the issue; it’s the amount of tax you will be paying,” he reminds me.

  • 2 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    In my view, it's a lot easier to be patient with your stocks when they're strong performers right out of the gate as a result of an effective business model and firm fundamentals. Instead, check the business model and fundamentals, if those are solid, your underperforming new stock could be worth the wait with time. The two healthcare companies I'll be discussing today will probably continue to grow steadily over the next decade, just as they have in recent times.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About ASML Stock?

    The global chip shortage, which started in late 2019 and worsened throughout the pandemic, turned ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) into one of the world's most-talked-about semiconductor equipment makers. It's also the only manufacturer of EUV (extreme ultraviolet) lithography systems, which are required to create the smallest technology chips. ASML only ships a few dozen EUV systems a year, which cost over 120 million euros ($139 million) each.

  • Companies Like Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

    Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the...

  • Food stamps just got boosted by a record 30% — here's what it means for families

    A huge change has come to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

    October is sometimes a scary month for investors. But you don't have anything to be afraid about buying these stocks.

  • Here's Why the Chip Shortage May Hurt Chipmakers Like NXP and TSMC in 2023

    The industry may be overreacting to the current semiconductor undersupply, setting up a swing to the other extreme in two years.

  • Investing in Pharma Stocks? Watch for These 2 Red Flags

    Building an intuitive understanding of these warning signs is critical for success with pharma stocks.

  • Evergrande Shares Halted Amid Report of Unit Stake Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group and its property-services arm were halted in Hong Kong stock trading amid a report that the developer agreed to sell a controlling stake in the unit to raise much-needed cash. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Cost

  • China Steps Up Efforts to Ring-Fence Evergrande, Not Save It

    (Bloomberg) -- As China Evergrande Group edges closer to a massive restructuring, Beijing has stepped up efforts to limit the fallout, signaling it’s willing to prop up healthy developers, homeowners and the real estate market at the expense of global bondholders. In the last week alone, Chinese authorities have dispatched top financial regulators to nudge the country’s massive banks to ease credit for homebuyers and support the property sector. They also bought out part of Evergrande’s stake in

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks mostly lower ahead of data-heavy week, Nasdaq falls as Treasury yields rise

    Stock futures pointed to a lower open on Monday, giving back some of Friday's gains as traders awaited new economic and earnings data this week to confirm or assuage concerns over supply chain challenges, inflation and the pace of the labor market's recovery.