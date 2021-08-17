U.S. markets open in 24 minutes

Elevate launches Think 2030, a national initiative to advance critical issues of equality, sustainability & well-being in Canada

·2 min read

Think 2030 will address the role Canadian innovators have in solving society's greatest challenges

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Elevate, Canada's premiere innovation and sustainability hub, is launching a new social impact programming stream. Think 2030: Conversations for our Future will convene industry leaders, policymakers and startup disruptors to address the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) and explore how design, innovation and technology can solve society's greatest challenges.

Think 2030 will explore explore how design, innovation and technology can solve society&#x002019;s greatest challenges. This year&#39;s event will take place Oct 12-14 with digital and limited in-person tickets available. (CNW Group/Elevate)
Think 2030 will explore explore how design, innovation and technology can solve society’s greatest challenges. This year's event will take place Oct 12-14 with digital and limited in-person tickets available. (CNW Group/Elevate)

Powered by Elevate, Think 2030 will encompass three pillars: Equality, Sustainability and Well-Being.

Powered by Elevate, Think 2030 will encompass three pillars: Equality, Sustainability and Well-Being. This year's event features best-in-class thought leaders in each of these three areas. The first in our list of speakers include:

  • #1 New York Times Bestselling Author and the Host & Producer of Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man, Emmanuel Acho, is the featured fireside chat for Think Equality on Tuesday, October 12.

  • United Nations Messenger of Peace, ethologist and environmentalist Dr. Jane Goodall is speaking as part of Think Sustainability on Wednesday, October 13.

  • Jameela Jamil, an outspoken feminist and champion of body positivity will speak on Thursday, October 14 as part of Think Well-Being

Think 2030 will kick off a year of action through industry working groups where policymakers, industry leaders, startups and not-for-profits will undertake specific commitments that put digital and technology solutions at the service of humanity.

When world leaders signed on to the UN Sustainable Development Goals in 2015, the year 2030 seemed a long way away," commented Lisa Zarzeczny, General Manager of Elevate. "But as we approach 2022, we can no longer say that time is on our side. We need a "whole of society" approach that includes the private sector and government at all levels to put Canada on track to meet the targets of the 2030 agenda."

Think 2030 is an initiative in collaboration with Interac Corp., the Province of Ontario, Moneris and Beanfield Metroconnect.

This year's hybrid event will take place in person at The Design Exchange (Elevate Exchange) in Toronto and online. Tickets are available at elevate.ca/think-2030.

About Elevate:
Elevate is a purpose-driven not-for-profit committed to uniting Canada's innovators to solve society's greatest challenges. In partnership with the United Nations, Elevate offers year-round tech, innovation and sustainability programs via the Elevate Exchange. Elevate has hosted global icons such as Michelle Obama; Martha Stewart; Eric Schmidt and Al Gore on the Elevate Main Stage, each of whom has inspired millions of people. Learn more at www.Elevate.ca.

Elevate Logo (CNW Group/Elevate)
Elevate Logo (CNW Group/Elevate)

SOURCE Elevate

http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/17/c3496.html

