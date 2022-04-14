U.S. markets close in 4 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,430.71
    -15.88 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,703.87
    +139.28 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,489.81
    -153.78 (-1.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,017.68
    -7.43 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.10
    -1.15 (-1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,974.40
    -10.30 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    25.68
    -0.35 (-1.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0805
    -0.0091 (-0.83%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7760
    +0.0890 (+3.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3064
    -0.0053 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.8480
    +0.1600 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,503.29
    -316.82 (-0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    948.54
    -20.89 (-2.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,610.06
    +29.26 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     
JOBS:

New jobless claims held near multi-decade lows

Another 185,000 Americans filed new claims last week

Elevate Media Group takes LGBTQ2+ marketing in Canada to new heights

·2 min read

TORONTO, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Elevate Media Group is helping brands and the communities they serve through authentic marketing grounded in purpose, with a focus on the LGBTQ2+ community.

Elevate Media Group Logo (CNW Group/Elevate Media Group)
Elevate Media Group Logo (CNW Group/Elevate Media Group)

The rebranded agency has a new name, brand identity and website reflecting its position as an industry leader in marketing to diverse audiences.

With nearly two decades of global experience working in and with communities to provide unparalleled expertise and marketing campaigns for clients like Nike and TD in Canada, the U.S. and beyond, Elevate Media Group is Canada's leading full-service LGBTQ2+ marketing agency.

Elevate Media Group also publishes IN Magazine, Canada's leading LGBTQ2+ digital publication, website and community platform, covering beauty and grooming, health and wellness, pop culture, politics, travel and more. The magazine has a reach of over 1.5 million.

Bilal Baig, the first South Asian, queer Muslim actor to star in a Canadian primetime TV series (Sort Of), has been featured on the cover, as has author and Canadian LGBTQ2+ icon Vivek Shraya and Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski.

Elevate Media Group is not your typical marketing agency. The company's ethos is rooted in the philosophy that authentic and effective marketing can and should go hand in hand. The agency prides itself on creating local and national campaigns that connect with and support diverse communities like the LGBTQ2+ community in a meaningful way.

"We envision more than just a marketing company, but a movement that we co-create in partnership with brands and the communities they serve," says Patricia Salib, president of Elevate Media Group and publisher of IN Magazine. "We're out to cause a ripple effect where marketing campaigns use their power for good."

The Elevate Media Group collective is a small, but mighty team of innovators, changemakers, creators, seekers, storytellers, travellers and lovers of great food who continuously challenge themselves, and their clients, to redefine what's possible and elevate everything they do.

The menu of marketing services provided is as multi-faceted as the team. Services include media planning, influencer relations, Pride planning, brand sponsorships and event marketing.

About Elevate Media Group

Elevate Media Group is a full-service creative agency that helps brands and the communities they serve through authentic marketing grounded in purpose, with a focus on the LGBTQ2+ community.

SOURCE Elevate Media Group

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/14/c2484.html

Recommended Stories

  • Judge upholds Tesla ruling, Amazon adds surcharge for sellers, Apple Macbook shipments delayed

    Notable business heading include a judge upholding a ruling in a racial discrimination lawsuit against Tesla, cutting the awarded payout to $15 million, Amazon adding a 5% fuel and inflation surcharge for third-party sellers, and Apple shipments of its MacBook being delayed amid China lockdowns.

  • EU Warns Putin’s Rubles-for-Gas Demand Would Break Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union has warned member states that President Vladimir Putin’s demand that “unfriendly countries” effectively pay for Russian gas in rubles would violate sanctions imposed on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Aud

  • Putin tells Europe: You cannot ditch Russian gas but we’re turning east

    Russia, which accounts for around 10% of global oil production, has been forging closer ties with Asia and China, the world's top energy consumer, trying to diversify away deliveries from its traditional supply markets in Europe. Western sanctions over Moscow's military operation in Ukraine have hit Russian energy exports by complicating financing of the deals and logistics. "What's astonishing is that the so-called partners from unfriendly countries concede themselves that they won't be able to make do without Russian energy resources, including without natural gas, for example," Putin told a televised government meeting.

  • Ripple Lawsuit Victory Looms After Big Win Versus SEC

    A judge ruling in the Ripple vs SEC lawsuit could reveal improper conduct by SEC officials, who may now settle.

  • Synopsys Probed on Allegations It Gave Tech to Huawei, SMIC

    (Bloomberg) -- Synopsys Inc., the biggest supplier of software used to design semiconductors, is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Commerce for possibly passing key technology to banned Chinese companies, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask t

  • Intel debuts employee recruitment program as it looks to hire thousands

    Intel Corp. added thousands of workers at its Hillsboro campus last year. It expects the hiring spree to continue as it fires up the $3 billion expansion of its D1X manufacturing facility later this quarter. Intel cut the ribbon Monday on the expansion, called Mod3, which added 220,000 square feet of clean room space at the newly renamed Gordon Moore Park at Ronler Acres.

  • Sherwin-Williams gets a big boost from its packaging coatings division

    Sherwin-Williams got into the packaging coatings business in 2017 by acquiring Valspar Corp. in Minneapolis for $11.3 billion.

  • In Kentucky, Ford is looking for partnerships

    As it gets set to build its massive electric vehicle battery plant in Hardin County, Ford Motor Co. says it's looking to connect with business.

  • Indian Backdoor for Russian Oil Weakens Calls for European Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Growing calls for the European Union to ban Russian oil imports may be overlooking a crucial flaw in its strategy to punish Moscow: India.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarThe South

  • Facebook parent Meta set to take nearly 50% cut from virtual sales — and Apple is calling it out

    Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc.'s intent to take a nearly 50% cut of digital asset sales within its emerging metaverse is drawing widespread criticism from developers and longtime nemesis Apple Inc.

  • Analysis-Russian workers face new reality as Ukraine war sanctions sap job prospects

    The phone call telling Oleksandr Kyryliuk he was losing his job came just hours after Russian troops stormed into Ukraine. "On Feb. 24, we all woke up to a new reality," said 33-year-old Kyryliuk, who had worked for the British company since 2018, growing sales of its bottled beers across Russia, Ukraine and neighbouring countries. Ironically, Kyryliuk is Ukrainian, one of millions of people from across the ex-Soviet Union who moved to Moscow to seek work but are now caught up in the aftermath of the Vladimir Putin's invasion.

  • Walmart Makes a Big Move to Take on Amazon, Digital Rivals

    The fight for talent between tech giants has always been intense, but new forays into places like the metaverse, artificial intelligence and digital advertising have made the tug-of-war even more competitive. From big names like Google and Facebook , known now as Meta Platforms, trading talent, to lesser known tech players but major retailers like Walmart and Amazon , having tech skills makes a person hugely valuable. The talent wars have become so pitched that the longstanding practice of forcing departing employees to sign non-compete agreements has come under fire from courts and state regulatory authorities, who say it smothers free market competition.

  • Big electric trucks and SUVs are the new gas guzzlers

    New EV models like Tesla’s Cybertruck, Ford’s F-150 Lightning, Rivian’s R1T pickup truck, and GM’s Hummer EV can produce carbon emissions comparable to some gas-powered cars and hybrids.

  • Alleghany shareholder sues to block $11.6 billion Berkshire buyout over lack of disclosures

    Alleghany Corp, which agreed last month to be acquired by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, was sued on Wednesday by a shareholder who accused the insurance company of making inadequate and misleading disclosures about the $11.6 billion takeover. In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, the plaintiff Shiva Stein said Alleghany failed in a proxy statement to adequately explain the financial basis for the "fairness opinion" issued by its bankers at Goldman Sachs, which assessed whether the deal was fair to shareholders. Absent additional disclosures, "plaintiff will be unable to make a fully-informed decision regarding whether to vote in favor of the proposed transaction, and she is thus threatened with irreparable harm," the complaint said.

  • Twitter shareholder sues Tesla CEO Elon Musk over delayed filing

    Block & Leviton LLP Partner Jacob Walker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why a Twitter shareholder is suing Elon Musk over an alleged delay in the disclosure of his stake.&nbsp;

  • 4 Key Steps to Take to Retirement More Comfortably

    Retirement is a goal for most working Americans. But how can you make your llife easier once your get there? SmartAsset has these ideas.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for April 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for April 2022.

  • How Amazon Is Dominating Yet Another Industry

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is best known to consumers for its world-leading e-commerce business, but to investors, it garners equal attention for its cloud computing platform, Amazon Web Services. In fact, its stake in EV manufacturer Rivian Automotive carried Amazon's profitability in the fourth quarter of 2021. Digital advertising is in hot demand among businesses because the consumers they want to reach are spending more time than ever online.

  • Putin Admits Western Sanctions Have Disrupted Russian Oil Industry

    The Russian president acknowledged that Western sanctions have stymied his country’s energy industry and it will need to reorient oil and gas sales away from markets in Europe to Asia.

  • China’s Exports to Russia Slump After Ukraine Invasion

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s exports to Russia slumped in March after the invasion of Ukraine even as shipments to other nations grew quickly, indicating Chinese companies are likely being cautious about trading with Russia. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsJoke No More: S