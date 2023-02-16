U.S. markets close in 1 hour 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,131.52
    -16.08 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,994.04
    -134.01 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,021.63
    -48.96 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,958.69
    -2.28 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.35
    -0.24 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.80
    +7.50 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    21.70
    +0.13 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0696
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8320
    +0.0230 (+0.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2026
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7870
    -0.1730 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,957.59
    +2,000.26 (+8.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    565.08
    +6.69 (+1.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,012.53
    +14.70 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.44
    +194.58 (+0.71%)
     

Elevate Your Project Management with APITable Cloud

·2 min read

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A revolutionary new data management tool, APITable, officially launched its Cloud edition at apitable.com on February 9, 2023, offering businesses advanced no-code database capabilities to help improve efficiency and create new opportunities.

APITable's user interface
APITable's user interface

Companies can self-host the open-source version of APITable to meet their data security and customization needs.

APITable stands out from other no-code database products by offering distinct advantages in data connectivity, user interface, API, permissions, real-time collaboration, and performance. Moreover, APITable offers a more budget-friendly solution, making it an ideal choice for businesses looking for a powerful and flexible no-code database.

APITable provides a variety of built-in templates, including project management, CRM, content marketing, HR, IT, and many other enterprise management tools.

After extensive customer testing, its unique unlimited cross-table links, user-friendly interface, visual UI design, rich features, and open-source accessibility achieved positive feedback. Businesses can create any automation workflow through APITable and embed it into every system, app, and website.

APITable CEO and founder Kelly said, "We are excited to bring APITable to the market, a new open-source, revolutionary product that makes efficiency accessible for all users. We believe that APITable will help businesses save time and money, increase productivity, and constantly improve to meet user needs."

The mission of APITable is dedicated to empowering a billion+ people with the technological capabilities to access and manipulate databases and data in ways never before possible, ultimately saving countless hours every day.

APITable Ltd. is a software company incorporated in Canada with headquarters in Hong Kong, provides consulting services and can be reached at support@apitable.com.

In today's fast-paced business world, companies need to manage their data quickly and efficiently and enhance collaboration across time zones and hybrid remote offices. With APITable, businesses have access to a powerful and flexible tool that can improve efficiency and create new opportunities easily.

Whether you are looking for a project management solution, a CRM tool, or a marketing platform, APITable has you covered. With its no-code database capabilities, businesses can save time, reduce costs, and improve productivity, making it the ideal choice for businesses of all sizes.

For more information, visit apitable.com and sign up for a free trial, and you can get their consultancy services via support@apitable.com. Don't miss out on their early bird prices, available until March 7, 2023.

CONTACT: mkt@apitable.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elevate-your-project-management-with-apitable-cloud-301748982.html

SOURCE APITable Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft defends Bing's AI mistakes as it faces 'our share of challenges'

    Microsoft is defending its Bing chat bot, saying that it's learning from users' experiences.

  • Tesla Recalls Cars Over Full Self-Driving Flaw

    Tesla is recalling cars equipped with its highest level self-driving software, another software-based recall that will continue the debate about how the EV maker launches its driver assistance products. Tesla is recalling 362,758 cars, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, over its Full Self-Driving Beta, which may have trouble navigating intersections.

  • Google is mismanaged and has ‘delusions of exceptionalism,’ entrepreneur who sold his startup to the search giant says

    After selling his company, the startup founder worked as a software engineer at Google for three years.

  • EQT sees potential for shale industry cuts in natural gas production

    Executives from the nation's largest natural gas producer said that the sharp drop in commodity prices late last year and into this year could lead to the industry's cutting back in drilling. Natural gas prices are expected to be about $3.40 per million BTU throughout 2023, down about 50% from a year ago. Both EQT CEO Toby Z. Rice and CFO David Khani told analysts in the company's fourth-quarter/full year conference call Thursday that there were signals that the domestic natural gas industry is showing signs of slowdown.

  • Walmart, Kroger, Amazon and Grocery Stores Have a Problem Bigger Than Inflation

    Higher prices are an issue, but they're not the biggest problem facing America's largest supermarkets.

  • Ford stops building F-150 Lightning as engineers struggle with battery issues; no restart date

    Ford stopped production of the electric F-150 Lightning and is not sending new vehicles to dealers as the carmaker wrestles with a battery issue.

  • Seeking AI Exposure? 3 Stocks to Consider

    Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been Wall Street's new shiny toy in 2023, with investors clamoring to find exposure to the technology. After all, it's easy to understand why following ChatGPT's explosion in popularity.

  • Founder of WallStreetBets, Which Ignited Meme Stock Frenzy, Is Suing Reddit

    The lawsuit accuses Reddit of breaching contract by removing Jaime Rogozinski as a WallStreetBets moderator in 2020 and infringing on his right to trademark the brand, among other complaints.

  • GE HealthCare Makes Push Into Artificial Intelligence

    GE HealthCare Technologies is making a big bet on an important challenge in healthcare: collecting the disparate data on patients generated by machines and medical records and making it useful to hospitals. In pursuing a software platform that can help hospitals do things like find open beds and identify patients at risk for sepsis, GE HealthCare is taking on tech powerhouses such as Alphabet Google, Amazon.com and Microsoft , which are already selling such services and bring the big-data and artificial-intelligence expertise the technology requires. GE HealthCare hired a former Amazon machine-learning official to help pull off the initiative.

  • Salesforce Lays Out Harsher Policies Succumbing To Activist Pressure

    Salesforce, Inc (NYSE: CRM) weighed new ways to cut costs as activist investors pressured the company. Salesforce implemented much stricter performance measurements for engineering. It pressurized salespeople to quit or succumb to the harsh performance policies, TechCrunch reports. Salesforce's policies could include performance reviews based on the quantity of code produced for engineers, a flawed way to measure engineering productivity, which encourages quantity over quality. Salesforce asked

  • Electricity bills are surging, is it still cheaper to charge an EV than get gas? It depends.

    The cost of charging an EV is almost always less than filling a car's gas tank but it can depend on gas prices and electricity rates where you live.

  • Texas Instruments plans to build its newest wafer fab facility in Utah

    The new fab will be located next to Dallas-based Texas Instruments' existing wafer fab in Lehi, Utah. When completed, the two factories will operate as a single fab.

  • Should You Stop Believing in a ‘Safe' Withdrawal Rate for Retirement? Even the 4% Rule Presents Risk

    Is the idea of the "safe" withdrawal rate nothing more than the Tooth Fairy of the retirement planning industry – mere fiction? Some financial experts are calling the methods used to calculate safe withdrawal rates, including Monte Carlo analysis, into … Continue reading → The post Should You Stop Believing in a ‘Safe' Withdrawal Rate for Retirement? Even the 4% Rule Presents Risk appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Apple’s latest patent sparks speculation a foldable iPhone may be in the works

    In a bid to recover lost ground, CEO Tim Cook may be planning to launch a competitor to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4.

  • Tesla beats BMW as top luxury brand in U.S. for first time

    It’s now official… sort of. Tesla has now passed BMW as the top luxury brand in the U.S., according to new car registration data compiled by Experian in partnership with Automotive News.

  • Twilio Soars By Most in Nearly Three Years on Profit Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Twilio Inc. jumped by the most in almost three years after projecting a profit this quarter and setting the stage for $1 billion worth of stock buybacks.Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaASML Stolen Data Came From Technical Repository for Chip MachinesUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkStocks Pare Losses as Data Presents Mixed Picture: Markets WrapEarning

  • Snapchat Is Adding More Users, Topping 750 Million a Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Snapchat’s social-media app is adding users at a faster clip, reaching more than 750 million per month, Snap Inc. Chief Executive Officer Evan Spiegel said.Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaASML Stolen Data Came From Technical Repository for Chip MachinesUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkStocks Pare Losses as Data Presents Mixed Picture: Markets WrapThat

  • Paramount Posts Big Earnings Miss, CEO Says Price Increases Are Coming

    The entertainment company reported earnings per share of 8 cents, analysts were expecting 24 cents. The company said falling advertising revenue was partly to blame.

  • African online retailer Jumia's Q4 losses narrow on cost savings

    JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -African e-commerce firm Jumia Technologies said on Thursday that cost savings had helped it reduce fourth quarter losses by 30% from a year earlier, with a further sharp drop expected this year. Jumia is on an aggressive cost cutting journey that involves head count reductions, scaling back offerings such as groceries and reducing delivery services not related to its e-commerce business in order to turn profitable. The company, the first Africa-focused tech start-up to list on the New York Stock Exchange, reported an adjusted loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of $49.2 million in the three months ended Dec.31 from $70 million in the same period of 2021.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Infineon Technologies, GlobalFoundries and ASE Technology

    Infineon Technologies, GlobalFoundries and ASE Technology Zacks Industry Outlook article.