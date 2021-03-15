U.S. markets open in 39 minutes

ElevateBio raises $525M to advance its cell and gene therapy technologies

Darrell Etherington
·2 min read

ElevateBio, one of the leading biotech companies focused on gene-based therapies has raised a massive $525 million Series C round of financing, more than doubling the company's $193 million Series B funding which closed last year. This new funding comes from existing investor Matrix Capital Management, and also adds new investors SoftBank and Fidelity Management & Research Company, and will be used to help the company expand its R&D and manufacturing capabilities, as well as continue to spin out new companies and partnerships based on its research.

Cambridge, Mass-based ElevateBio was founded to bridge the world of academic research and development of cell and gene therapies with that of commercialization and production-scale manufacturing. The startup identified a need for more efficient means of brining to market the ample, promising science that was being done in developing therapeutics that leverage cellular and genetic editing, particularly in treatment of severe and chronic illness. Its business model focuses on both developing and commercializing its own therapies, and also working through long-term partnerships with academic research institutions and other therapeutics biotech companies to bring their own technologies to market.

To this end, ElevateBio is in the business of frequent spin-out company creation, with the new entities each focused on a specific therapeutic. The company has announced three such companies to date, including AlloVir (in partnership with Baylor College of Medicine), HighPassBio (a venture with gene-editing company Fred Hutchinson) and Life Edit Therapeutics (in partnership with AgBiome). There are additional spin-outs in the works, too, according to ElevateBio, but they are not being disclosed publicly yet.

Cell and gene therapy startup ElevateBio raises $170M

As you might expect, ElevateBio seems to have benefited from the increased appetite for biotech investment stemming from the global pandemic and its impacts. ElevateBio's AlloVir spin-out is actually working on a T cell therapy candidate for addressing COVID-19, which is potentially effective in eliminating cells infected with SARS-CoV-2 in a patient to slow the spread of the disease and reduce its severity.

Early Stage is the premier ‘how-to’ event for startup entrepreneurs and investors. You’ll hear first-hand how some of the most successful founders and VCs build their businesses, raise money and manage their portfolios. We’ll cover every aspect of company-building: Fundraising, recruiting, sales, product market fit, PR, marketing and brand building. Each session also has audience participation built-in – there’s ample time included for audience questions and discussion. Use code “TCARTICLE at checkout to get 20 percent off tickets right here.

  • Americans Are Flying Again. Here’s Who Benefits.

    AstraZeneca’s problems mount over reports of blood clots, what investors should know about the IPO boom, Biden still undecided on wealth tax, and other news to start your day.

  • If Clean Energy Is the Future, Why Are Renewable Energy Stocks Selling Off Right Now?

    The recipe for renewable energy's 2020 breakout was so perfect it deserves a Michelin star. Technological improvements had been simmering for years and paired perfectly with short-term seasonings like low interest rates. The result was a 234% surge in the Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEMKT: TAN), a 59% increase in the First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEMKT: FAN), and tons of excitement surrounding electric vehicle (EV) and hydrogen fuel cell companies.

  • The King of Nickel Is Betting Big on a Green Future in Batteries

    (Bloomberg) -- Tsingshan Holding Group Co. made numerous bold moves on its path to becoming the world’s largest nickel producer, but its new plan to supply carmakers with cheap, clean metal could be its biggest breakthrough yet.The Chinese company shocked the nickel market twice this month by targeting two significant challenges for makers of electric vehicles and their batteries: first, getting enough nickel, and second, ensuring it’s delivered in a climate-friendly way.Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk has said nickel is the metal that concerns him most as he looks to scale up battery-cell production, and last year he promised a “giant contract” for miners to encourage production. Without new sources of supply, the robust EV industry could face a critical shortage within a few years.“You have, essentially, a market that will grow exponentially in size, but you don’t want to inhibit growth by running short of feed,” said Michael Widmer, head of metals research at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. “What we’re seeing in nickel is Tsingshan trying to resolve those issues.”Teaming up with Tsingshan would appear to be an obvious choice for Tesla and rivals, but they aren’t just looking for cheap, abundant nickel -- they want it to be green, too. Nickel is a dirty industry, and Tsingshan’s rise was driven largely by its development of a low-cost production process that’s also extremely carbon-intensive.Its vow to be greener dramatically demonstrates how the fight against climate change is forcing producers with poor environmental records to find new solutions for more discerning customers. Tsingshan’s financial might and history of innovation suggest that, within a few years, it may emerge as a top supplier of green nickel.“Tsingshan vigorously upholds and promotes energy conservation, emission reduction, and a low-carbon-footprint environment,” the company said in a statement. “Clean energy produced will be used mainly to power the production of raw materials required for the batteries used in electric vehicles.”Tsingshan also benefits from solid government support in Indonesia after helping transform the archipelago into a heartland of nickel and stainless-steel production. Now, officials there are courting investments from Tesla and other key players in the battery industry to make sure it plays a similarly critical role in the EV revolution.The question is whether Tsingshan’s pivot will be sufficiently green to both unlock the investment and solve Tesla’s looming supply shortage. Tesla didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Tsingshan’s announcements this month lengthen a list of commercial and technological breakthroughs that upended metals markets. The closely held company is owned by a husband-and-wife team, Xiang Guangda and He Xiuqin, and got its big break in the late 1980s with a business making frames for car doors and windows in China’s eastern city of Wenzhou.Tsingshan is credited with pioneering the large-scale use of nickel pig iron, a semi-refined product and low-cost alternative to the pure metal, to make stainless steel.Its also benefited from a decision to invest in Indonesia during the 2000s. At the time, the nation’s nickel reserves were unproven, making it a risky move. Now, Indonesia is the largest producer, and Tsingshan runs nickel pig-iron plants and a stainless-steel complex in Sulawesi.In recent years, it’s been building plants that use acid to make nickel chemicals for batteries, but progress on that path has been slower than planned.Tsingshan jolted the market earlier this month by saying it planned to make the battery-grade metal using an alternative process, refining it up from materials previously reserved only for stainless steel. Prices subsequently suffered their biggest two-day slump in a decade as investors factored in the additional supply, but there also were immediate concerns about the environmental impact of the process, which relies on vast amounts of coal-fired power.“There are really big questions about how this process fits into global battery supply chains,” Oliver Nugent, an analyst at Citigroup Inc., said by phone from London. “Will ex-China automakers be willing to purchase this type of material?”Tsingshan answered those concerns by vowing to operate its plants with solar, wind and hydropower.To be sure, it’s likely to take a few years to build the solar and wind farms, and Tsingshan hasn’t said when the hydropower plant will come online. So, for now, its method remains a quick-but-dirty solution that buyers like Musk might balk at, and Tsingshan plans to sell the product in China, home to hundreds of EV makers.Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., China’s top battery maker, declined to comment.On their own, the solar and wind projects would be “far from enough to cover for emissions created by production, though a step in the right direction,” said Sasja Beslik, the head of sustainable business development at Bank J. Safra Sarasin in Zurich. The hydropower project will be “both more expensive, and environmentally and socially more challenging.”Weaning itself off coal and switching to more technically complex production also may raise overheads for Tsingshan, hurting its competitive edge. In addition, there are upfront costs to consider.The average costs for new renewable-energy capacity in Indonesia suggest that the price tag for of building the wind and solar plant alone could be $2.9 billion, assuming an even split in capacity, according to BloombergNEF.“This is not an extremely low-cost source of new supply, which is where you would fear a flood of the market,” Daniel Hynes, senior commodity strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group, said by phone. “It might now be available to meet the demand, but at what cost?”Xiang is notorious for battering down costs, though. Nickel pig iron offered a radically cheaper option for making stainless steel, albeit with an immense carbon output.Producing 1 ton of nickel in nickel pig iron would create about 45 tons of carbon-dioxide emissions, according to an analysis by Citigroup. By comparison, steel requires an average of about 2 tons of carbon dioxide per ton of metal, while aluminum requires about 20 tons when coal is used.Investing in a 2 gigawatt solar-and-wind farm and a 5 gigawatt hydropower plant could help Tsingshan significantly dent its carbon footprint. Together, they’d likely meet most of the power needs for the industrial complex underway in the Morowali region, said Colin Hamilton, managing director for commodities research at BMO Capital Markets.Those efforts could prove critical for the EV supply chain. The energy transition comes amid a raft of zero-emissions pledges by nations and carbon-neutral commitments by automakers such as Volkswagen AG and BMW AG. Sales of passenger EVs surged 43% last year, and BNEF forecasts a record 4.4 million units being sold this year.Fresh supplies of battery-grade nickel have ground to a halt in recent years as miners face a litany of commercial and technical setbacks. The only place where supply is growing meaningfully is Indonesia.Figures from International Nickel Study Group put last year’s production at about 2.4 million tons. During the next decade, miners need to boost annual production by 1 million tons to meet demand from battery-makers, said Jim Lennon, a senior commodities consultant at Macquarie Securities in London.“I can’t find 100,000 tons worth of projects that are seriously going to get off the ground outside of Indonesia,” he said. “So if it’s not Indonesia, it’s nowhere.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • WeWork unbundles its products in an attempt to make itself over, but will the strategy work?

    For years, there was a debate as to whether WeWork was a tech company or more of a real estate play. At first, most people viewed WeWork as a real estate startup disguised as a tech startup. Then we all watched as the company’s valuation plummeted and its IPO plans went up in smoke.

  • 2 Big Takeaways From GE's Investor Day

    The headline-grabbing news items weren't the most important pieces of information shared at the industrial conglomerate's recent investor meeting.

  • US Box Office Sales On Pace To Rebound... To 1982 Levels

    Movie theaters in the U.S. are on pace to hit as high as $6 billion in sales this year, but that still would only be the same level as in 1982, adjusted for inflation, Bloomberg reported. Slow Rebound: Gathering data from Boxoffice Pro, Bloomberg said U.S. box office sales will still be below 2019's $11.3 billion, estimating that sales are on track to hit $4.5 billion to $6 billion. Last year, sales fell to just $2.3 billion. But the pace could quicken. Adam Aron, chief executive of the world's largest theater chain, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), said earlier this week that the chain is no longer in survival mode as cities such as New York and Los Angeles begin reopening theaters. AMC shares, which have been on a wild ride for a number of reasons, ended the week up 30.99% at $11.16. Walt Disney Co's (NYSE: DIS) "Raya and the Last Dragon" and Warner Bros. "Tom & Jerry" are expected to do well this weekend. Warner Bros. falls under the ownership of AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) through its WarnerMedia holding. So far this year, the No. 1 selling movie is Universal Pictures' "The Croods: A New Age," which has brought in almost $21.5 million, according to Boxoffice Pro. Universal is owned by Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) via NBCUniversal. Streaming Impact: But there's still the open question of whether movie theaters will ever be the same as they were before the COVID-19 pandemic. Consumers have gotten even more accustomed to using streaming services from the likes of Disney, Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), Paramount+ from ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ: VIAC), and WarnerMedia's HBO, among others. WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar told Bloomberg he expects his studio will continue releasing films both in cinemas and online, following a widely-expected trend in the movie industry. Earlier in the week, Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter said AMC is "dramatically overvalued." Photo courtesy Pexels. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaEther Could Be Headed Higher After Update Coming This Summer© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Jake Muzzin compares 'similar feelings' between Leafs, Cup-winning 2014 Kings

    It's too early to look this far into the distance for the Maple Leafs, but if they keep this up, the NHL's longest Stanley Cup drought could come to an end this summer.

  • The Roblox final fantasy

    If you're inundated with NFT talk just take one quick look at this story I wrote this week about the $69 million sale of Beeple's photo collage. The gaming industry has seen plenty of Goliath's in its day, but for every major MMO to strike it rich, it's still just another winner in a field of disparate hits with no connective tissue.

  • Week Ahead In Biotech (March 14-20): Update On Fibrogen-AstraZeneca's Anemia Drug, Earnings and Presentations

    Biotech stocks snapped back from their weekly losses and ended higher for the week ended March 12, with the broader market recovery partly aiding the reversal. Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) was the biggest gainer of the week after it disclosed Phase 2 biomarker data that showed positive efficacy for EB613, its investigational drug being evaluated in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. The week also witnessed a slew of updates from companies developing COVID-19 treatments and vaccines. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO) received the regulatory nod for its new drug application for Tivozanib, for difficult-to-treat kidney cancer that has spread from where it was originally formed. This culminates an eight-year-long wait from the initial filing date. IPO news flow returned, with Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: RXDX), a biopharma focusing on therapies for inflammatory bowel disease, and Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: LBPH), a neurological diseases company, debuting on Wall Street. The two companies together raised a combined $270 million in gross proceeds from the initial public offerings. Here are the key catalysts for the unfolding week: Conferences The 15th International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases and Related Neurological Disorders: March 9-14 33rd Annual Virtual ROTH Conference: March 15-17 Muscular Dystrophy Association, or MDS, Virtual Clinical & Scientific Conference: March 15-18 Morgan Stanley Virtual Innovation in Pharma Week: March 15-19 Morgan Stanley Healthcare Corporate Access Days: March 16 Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference (Virtual): March 16-18 The Society of Gynecologic Oncology, or SGO, 2021 Annual Meeting: March 19-25 The Endocrine Society's ENDO 2021: March 20-23 PDUFA Dates FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ: FGEN) and AstraZeneca plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) roxadustat PDUFA date of March 20 (Saturday) is likely to be extended, as the FDA has decided to hold an advisory committee meeting before deciding on the new drug application. FibroGen, the sponsor of the application, is seeking approval for the drug to treat anemia in chronic kidney disease patients. Clinical Trial Readouts/Presentations MDA Conference Presentations Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT): Phase 1 data for SRP-9001 in Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and new long-term functional data from a Phase 1/2 study of gene therapy candidate SRP-9003 that is being developed for limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2E Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB): one-year efficacy and safety data from a Phase 1/2 ascending dose study of single intravenous infusion of SGT-001 microdystrophin gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Thursday, 4 p.m.) SGO Meeting Presentations Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAV): updated data from the Phase 1b trial evaluating AVB-500 in platinum resistant ovarian cancer (Friday, 3:35 p.m.); additionally, new information is to be presented on the Phase 1/2 investigator-sponsored trial of AVB-500 in combination with durvalumab in patients with platinum resistant, recurrent epithelial ovarian cancer Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX): Additional data from the Phase 2 study of DKN-01 and Paclitaxel chemotherapy medication in endometrial cancer ENDO Meeting Presentations BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO): Early results from a Phase 2b study of encaleret on mineral physiology in autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1, a rare form of hypoparathyroidism Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM): data from the Phase 2 study of setmelanotide in obesity patients and Phase 3 study data for the same investigational therapy in treating obesity due to Bardet-Biedl syndrome or Alstrom syndrome Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRB): data from the Phase 1 and 2 program of tildacerfont for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia Strongbridge Biopharma plc. (NASDAQ: SBBP): Interim safety and efficacy results, including new data analyses, from the Phase 3 LOGICS study that is evaluating COR-003 in endogenous Cushing's syndrome View more earnings on IBB Related Link: Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For March PDUFA Dates Standalone Releases Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) will present an update on the TRAILBLAZER clinical trial program as well as an update on the Phase 2 TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 2 trial at a webcast on Monday at 10:30 a.m. The Phase 2 trial is evaluating Lilly's investigational drug donanemab for Alzheimer's disease. Secondary analyses of data from the Phase 2 study presented over the weekend at the 15th Conference on Alzheimer's & Parkinson Diseases showed donanemab consistently slowed cognitive and functional decline. Prespecified exploratory analyses showed donanemab slowed the accumulation of tau across key brain regions in patients affected by Alzheimer's disease. In Alzheimer's patients, tau protein molecules found in neurons of the brain bind with each other to form tangles inside the neurons, disrupting synaptic communication between neurons. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) is scheduled to issue a pre-market press release and conduct a webcast on Monday to discuss the initial clinical data findings from the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of RTX-240 in patients with advanced solid tumors. Earnings Monday Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) (before the market open) Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) (before the market open) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) (before the market open) AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) (after the close) Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPH) (after the close) Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) (after the close) Tuesday Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) (after the close) Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) (after the close) Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) (after the close) Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN) (after the close) Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ: XGN) (after the close) OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) (after the close) Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETON) (after the close) Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) (after the close) Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) (after the close) Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) (after the close) Wednesday ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) (after the close) Thursday Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (before the market open) PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) (before the market open) Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR) (before the market open) Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) (before the market open) UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) (before the market open) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) (before the market open) Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIB) (after the close) Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN) (after the close) Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) (after the close) Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) (after the close) IPOs Bethesda, Maryland-based Gain Therapeutics, Inc. is proposing to offer 3.64 million shares of its common stock in an initial public offering, with the issue expected to be priced between $10 and $12. The clinical-stage biopharma that is focused on developing therapeutics for lysosomal storage disorders has applied for listing its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "GANX." IPO Quiet Period Expiry Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) Related Link: Why 2 Acadia Pharma Analysts Are Bracing For FDA Rejection Of Nuplazid In Dementia Photo by freestocks.org from Pexels. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Daily Biotech Pulse: Novavax Vaccine Data, ContraFect Secures BARDA Funding, 2 IPOsThe Daily Biotech Pulse: Contrasting COVID-19 Treatment Readouts From Roche, Vir, Delay In Kadmon's FDA Review, Alzheimer's Data From Prothena© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Battered China Traders Sell Engagement Ring, Grandpa’s Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s slew of retail investors that piled into mutual funds in the past year are now offloading prized heirlooms as they cope with losses they have suffered under the country’s $1 trillion stock market rout.More than 200,000 users have flocked to Chinese online resale platform Xianyu in the past week, seeking to offset losses from their mutual fund investments by putting precious possessions for sale, according to a statement posted Friday on the marketplace affiliated with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.“A diamond engagement ring” and “a watch passed down by the great grandfather” were among the possessions for sale, the statement posted on Xianyu’s official WeChat account said. The company was referring to items that were being advertised with the phrase “mutual fund losses.” It was unclear how many sellers who used the keyword had actually suffered losses.The message from Xianyu comes as Chinese investors pile into professionally managed funds to chase market-trouncing returns, shifting away from a once more popular do-it-yourself style of trading stocks. However, with money managers having thrown cash at a handful of market darlings like Kweichow Moutai Co. -- pushing the liquor-maker’s valuations to near records -- the correction in stocks has also accelerated mutual fund losses on the way down.“It may be convenient to dispose of idle goods when you need money following investment losses, but be wary that the price is separating from valuable memories,” Xianyu said in the statement.China’s stock market has wiped out $1 trillion in value in the past three weeks. The CSI 300 Index fell 2.2% at the close on Monday, as persistent liquidity concerns overshadowed data showing the strength of the nation’s economic recovery.Funds fronted by star managers were also battered. Zhang Kun’s popular E Fund Blue Chip Selected Mixed Fund had nearly erased this year’s gains by Friday, according to data from financial website East Money’s fund tracker.Still, some market watchers downplayed the significance of the Xianyu statement, arguing that mutual fund investors should accept losses in volatile markets in anticipation of long-term profits. And some investors that put up possessions for sale didn’t seem to be motivated by making up for losses.“I am putting this piece of mineral up for sale to double down on mutual funds once the market rebounds,” one user on Xianyu said, offering a blue-colored stone for sale for 35 yuan ($5.40).(Updates with stock market close in the sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gilead, Merck collaborate to develop long-acting HIV treatment

    Gilead will combine its experimental drug lenacapavir, and Merck's islatravir into a two-drug regimen that would allow for less frequent, oral or injectable dosing for HIV patients. Gilead and Merck will share global development and commercialization costs 60% and 40%, respectively. The companies will have an equal share in sales of the therapy until the revenue crosses certain milestones.

  • Stripe’s valuation soars to $95 billion after $600 million funding round

    Digital-payments company Stripe said Sunday it had closed a $600 million funding round that values the company at $95 billion -- more than double its valuation a year ago.

  • The Crypto Awakening: Get in Position Now for This Next Great Shift

    Not too long ago, news in the cryptocurrency world was filled with mostly unfamiliar names. Source: Shutterstock But that’s now changing … and fast The headlines are quickly filling up with household names, which is a huge sign that cryptocurrencies are heading into the mainstream.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Not a day goes by where there is not a news item or announcement about a company or heavy hitter investing in bitcoin or offering bitcoin services. And one of the latest just happens to come from one of the largest companies in the world … In early February, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) bought $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin to “further diversify and maximize returns on our cash.” That $1.5 billion purchase accounted for nearly 8% of the $19 billion in cash and cash equivalents it had on hand at the end of 2020. Clearly it was a good investment. One month later, that position is now worth $2.5 billion. And that wasn’t all. Tesla plans to begin accepting bitcoin as payment for its products and services, making it the first big automakers to take that step. So far, Tesla is the only company among the 10 largest market caps that has shifted some of its corporate treasury away from cash and into bitcoin. But just imagine if — or more likely when — the likes of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) jump on board. That amount of money involved is staggering, and it would have a huge impact not only on bitcoin but the smaller, lesser-known altcoins with even greater long-term potential. Companies are finding themselves at a crossroads. Cash earns little to no interest right now, and with the possibility of higher inflation, that cash could even decrease in value. That has made cryptocurrencies increasingly sought-after alternatives. They offer a potentially more secure and better way to lessen the risk of holding cash. Square (NYSE:SQ) and MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) kicked off the corporate crypto movement last year when they purchased bitcoins to diversify their treasuries away from cash. And just this week, we saw a few more international companies join the movement. Meitu, which is listed in Hong Kong and makes image and video processing software, said it purchased $17.9 million of bitcoin and $22 million in Ethereum. This marked the first time a company disclosed a major purchase of Ethereum for its treasury. And Norwegian holding company Aker ASA introduced a new business entity named Seetee, which will focus on investing in bitcoin-related projects and hold all liquid assets in bitcoin. Both examples demonstrate clearly that businesses are not just making investment decisions for corporate treasuries … but they’re increasingly recognizing the value of cryptocurrencies and the blockchains they run on as investments. At the end of last year, U.S. corporations held a record $2.5 trillion in cash. That’s a huge amount of untapped potential. And I expect that more and more companies will add bitcoin and other top tier cryptocurrencies as alternatives to cash and strong investments in themselves. People are waking up to the fact that cryptocurrencies are one of the most valuable, most revolutionary technologies ever created. Cryptos and the blockchain technology they are built on are going to change everything. The way you buy everyday goods and services … purchase a home … pay your taxes … even how you order a pizza. This transformation is already underway, but the truly seismic shift — when the massive profits are made — is coming as businesses, consumers, and those big-money investors realize what’s going on. Tesla’s $1.5 billion bitcoin purchase tells us this is starting to happen. We’re also seeing more money managers, hedge funds, large institutions, and other publicly traded companies turn to cryptocurrencies and the blockchain. As this continues, there will be an enormous rush into this asset class. The big money is realizing that if they don’t adopt a plan today, they will be left behind. The same is true for smart investors. Not investing in cryptocurrencies and the blockchain today would be similar to not investing in the advent of the internet. We want to be at the forefront of this great crypto awakening. The next big technology revolution moving into the mainstream in the Roaring 2020s is still in its early stages … which means there’s still time to get in for the big money. But you have to act soon. On the date of publication, Matthew McCall did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Matthew McCall left Wall Street to actually help investors — by getting them into the world’s biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else. Click here to see what Matt has up his sleeve now. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG America’s #1 Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Revolutionary Tech Behind 5G Rollout Is Being Pioneered By This 1 Company Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post The Crypto Awakening: Get in Position Now for This Next Great Shift appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • These 3 Dividend Stocks Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Dividend stocks tend to produce steady growth with relatively low volatility. Three dividend stocks that currently stand out to our contributors as incredible bargains are water utility American Water Works (NYSE: AWK) and master limited partnerships (MLPs) Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • Warren Buffett's Panic Sale Of Two Stocks Cost $713 Million

    Famed investor Warren Buffett is known for holding S&P 500 stocks forever. But two stocks he sold showed 2020's losers are among 2021's winners.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks For 2021

    In this article we will take at 10 best dividend stocks for 2021. You can skip our detailed discussion on the merits of dividend investing and go to 5 Best Dividend Stocks for 2021. Dividend investing remains one of the best ways to make money off the stock markets, especially during times of trouble. Dividends […]

  • India to propose cryptocurrency ban, penalising miners, traders -source

    India will propose a law banning cryptocurrencies, fining anyone trading in the country or even holding such digital assets, a senior government official told Reuters in a potential blow to millions of investors piling into the red-hot asset class. The bill, one of the world's strictest policies against cryptocurrencies, would criminalise possession, issuance, mining, trading and transferring crypto-assets, said the official, who has direct knowledge of the plan. The measure is in line with a January government agenda that called for banning private virtual currencies such as bitcoin while building a framework for an official digital currency.

  • Stimulus checks sent to wrong bank accounts for some Americans checking IRS ‘Get My Payment’ tool

    Some taxpayers say the IRS "Get My Payment" tool indicated that their third stimulus check was deposited into a bank account that isn't theirs.

  • I gave my ex-husband half of the first two stimulus payments for our child. He calls me a ‘monster.’ What do I do with the third?

    ‘I am bugged by him paying nothing while also going on trips and buying vehicles when he gets extra money, instead of paying anything to me for our child. Maybe I am being petty.’

  • Biden Eyes First Major Tax Hike Since 1993 in Next Economic Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is planning the first major federal tax hike since 1993 to help pay for the long-term economic program designed as a follow-up to his pandemic-relief bill, according to people familiar with the matter.Unlike the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 stimulus act, the next initiative, which is expected to be even bigger, won’t rely just on government debt as a funding source. While it’s been increasingly clear that tax hikes will be a component -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said at least part of the next bill will have to be paid for, and pointed to higher rates -- key advisers are now making preparations for a package of measures that could include an increase in both the corporate tax rate and the individual rate for high earners.With each tax break and credit having its own lobbying constituency to back it, tinkering with rates is fraught with political risk. That helps explain why the tax hikes in Bill Clinton’s signature 1993 overhaul stand out from the modest modifications done since.For the Biden administration, the planned changes are an opportunity not just to fund key initiatives like infrastructure, climate and expanded help for poorer Americans, but also to address what Democrats argue are inequities in the tax system itself. The plan will test both Biden’s capacity to woo Republicans and Democrats’ ability to remain unified.“His whole outlook has always been that Americans believe tax policy needs to be fair, and he has viewed all of his policy options through that lens,” said Sarah Bianchi, head of U.S. public policy at Evercore ISI and a former economic aide to Biden. “That is why the focus is on addressing the unequal treatment between work and wealth.”While the White House has rejected an outright wealth tax, as proposed by progressive Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, the administration’s current thinking does target the wealthy.The White House is expected to propose a suite of tax increases, mostly mirroring Biden’s 2020 campaign proposals, according to four people familiar with the discussions.The tax hikes included in any broader infrastructure and jobs package are likely to include repealing portions of President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax law that benefit corporations and wealthy individuals, as well as making other changes to make the tax code more progressive, said the people familiar with the plan.The following are among proposals currently planned or under consideration, according to the people, who asked not to be named as the discussions are private:Raising the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21%Paring back tax preferences for so-called pass-through businesses, such as limited-liability companies or partnershipsRaising the income tax rate on individuals earning more than $400,000Expanding the estate tax’s reachA higher capital-gains tax rate for individuals earning at least $1 million annually. (Biden on the campaign trail proposed applying income-tax rates, which would be higher)An independent analysis of the Biden campaign tax plan done by the Tax Policy Center estimated it would raise $2.1 trillion over a decade, though the administration’s plan is likely to be smaller. Bianchi earlier this month wrote that congressional Democrats might agree to $500 billion.The overall program has yet to be unveiled, with analysts penciling in $2 trillion to $4 trillion. No date has yet been set for an announcement, though the White House said the plan would follow the signing of the Covid-19 relief bill.An outstanding question for Democrats is which parts of the package need to be funded, amid debate over whether infrastructure ultimately pays for itself -- especially given current borrowing costs, which remain historically low. Efforts to make the expanded child tax credit in the pandemic-aid bill permanent -- something with a price tag estimated at more than $1 trillion over a decade -- could be harder to sell if pitched as entirely debt-financed.What Bloomberg’s Economists Say...“The next major legislative initiative, infrastructure investment, could provide the sort of durable economic gains that not only support higher pay, but promote diffusion of those gains across demographic lines and political persuasions.”--Andrew Husby and Eliza Winger, U.S. economistsFor the full report, click hereDemocrats would need at least 10 Republicans to back the bill to move it under regular Senate rules. But GOP members are signaling they are prepared to fight.“We’ll have a big robust discussion about the appropriateness of a big tax increase,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said last month, predicting Democrats would pursue a reconciliation bill that forgoes the GOP and would aim for a corporate tax even higher than 28%.Kevin Brady, the top Republican on the House Ways & Means Committee, said, “There seems to a be a real drive to tax investment of capital gains at marginal income rates,” and called that a “terrible economic mistake.”While about 18% of the George W. Bush administration’s tax cuts were allowed to expire in a 2013 deal, and other legislation has seen some increases in levies, 1993 marks the last comprehensive set of increases, experts say. That bill passed on a two-vote margin in the House and required the vice president to break a tie in the Senate.“I don’t think it is an understatement to say the current partisan environment is more severe than 1993” said Ken Kies, managing director of the Federal Policy Group, a former chief of staff of the congressional Joint Committee on Taxation. “So you can draw your own conclusions” about prospects for a deal this year, he said.Still, there could be some tax initiatives Republicans could get behind. One is a shift from a gasoline tax to a vehicle-miles-traveled fee to help fund highway projects.Read More: By-the-Mile Vehicle Tax to Help Fund Infrastructure Gains SteamAnother is more money for Internal Revenue Service enforcement -- a way to boost revenue without raising rates. Estimates have found that for every additional $1 spent on IRS audits, the agency brings in an additional $3 to $5.Democrats are also looking to revise tax laws that they say don’t do enough to stop U.S. companies from shifting jobs and profits offshore as another way to raise revenue, one aide said. Republicans could potentially support incentives, though it’s unclear whether they’d back penalties.White House officials including deputy director of the National Economic Council, David Kamin -- who wrote a 2019 paper on “Taxing the Rich” -- are in the process of fleshing out the Biden tax plans.As for timing, if passed, tax measures would likely take effect in 2022 -- though some lawmakers and Biden supporters outside the administration have argued for holding off while unemployment remains high due to the pandemic.Lawmakers have their own ideas for tax reforms. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden wants to consolidate energy tax breaks and require investors to pay taxes regularly on their investments including stocks and bonds that have unrealized gains.“A nurse pays taxes with every single paycheck. A billionaire in an affluent suburb on the other hand can defer paying taxes month after month to the point where their paying taxes is pretty much optional,” Wyden told Bloomberg in an interview. “I don’t think that’s right.”Warren has pitched a wealth tax, while House Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters has said she would like to consider a financial-transaction tax.Democratic strategists see the next package as effectively the last chance to reshape the U.S. economy on a grand scale before lawmakers turn to the 2022 mid-term campaign.“Normally, the party in power gets one or two shots to do major legislative packages,” said Chuck Marr, senior director of Federal Tax Policy at the left-leaning Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. “This is the next shot.”(Updates with details of tax increases under consideration in 2nd paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.