Elevating Australia's Scientific Acumen: Large Molecule Facility Doubles Size of Australia's Top Bioanalytical Laboratory

Agilex Biolabs
·4 min read

THEBARTON, Australia, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agilex Biolabs Pty Ltd has unveiled its new building with a ribbon cutting ceremony by The Honourable Stephen Patterson MP Minister for Trade and Investment at 12:30pm on Thursday 17 February 2022 at 31 Dalgleish street Thebarton South Australia 5031.

Agilex Biolabs launched its new laboratory for the analysis of large molecule therapeutics, more than doubling the geographic area of its Adelaide campus. The addition of this 2,520 m2 facility expands the service capabilities of Australia's most technologically advanced bioanalytical partner and brings a new point of pride to South Australia.

State-of-the-art instrument platforms and increased capacity empower drug sponsors from all over the world to succeed as they expand into the novel, promising world of large molecule therapeutics. Areas of medicine such as oncology are seeing new ways of approaching treatment due to innovative modalities like antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and allogeneic cell therapies. Gene therapies and vaccines created using genetic platforms such as RNA, miRNA, and siRNA need specialised tools and technology to measure critical safety and efficacy endpoints in human clinical trials. The new Agilex large molecule facility features cutting-edge bioanalytical techniques and equipment specifically designed for these fast-growing therapeutic areas, such as digital droplet quantitative RT-PCR analysis and an EliSPOT/FluoroSPOT multi-spot reader for high-sensitivity molecule detection.

Before the new Agilex large molecule facility was built, many drug sponsors conducting clinical trials in Australia would have to ship their clinical samples to labs in other countries to get important patient safety data. The expansion into this kind of support represents South Australia's ability and willingness to accommodate the huge influx of biopharmaceutical companies from all over the world bringing their toxicology studies and clinical programs to Australia.

Adelaide's scientific community can blossom as Agilex Biolab continues to grow. Already staffed with over 150 scientists and support personnel, the comprehensive bioanalytical service headquarters will soon reach 200 welcoming experts from all over the world to its ranks.

"The world's most talented, driven scientists are drawn to research facilities that foster scientific advancement and cutting-edge technology—many of those people will now be coming to Adelaide," said Agilex Biolabs CEO, Jason Valentine. "Committed investment and our local community's support for this new center of scientific excellence will elevate South Australia's reputation for spurring innovation and harboring success."

The community offered their enthusiastic applause at the new facility's official opening on Thursday afternoon. The ribbon cutting ceremony was conducted by the Minister for Trade and Investment, The Honourable Stephen Patterson MP.

Minister for Trade and Investment Stephen Patterson said the State Government had an ambitious plan to grow SA's Health and Medical Industries sector's contribution to the state's economy.

"As a government, we're working collaboratively with industry to more than double the HMI economic contribution to SA from $2.3 billion to $5 billion by 2030.

"South Australia is open for business and at the forefront of world-leading capabilities, bio-tech precincts and an academic research ecosystem that makes it the ideal place to invest and do business."

The traditional 'welcome to country' and cleansing ceremony was led by local indigenous leader Jack Buckskin.

About Agilex Biolabs

Agilex Biolabs is Australia's leading provider of bioanalytical services and toxicology studies supporting preclinical and clinical drug development. With over 25 years of specialized experience and a rapidly growing suite of full-service offerings, Agilex equips biopharma companies from United States, Asia-Pacific, and European regions with reliable, defendable data as they advance novel therapeutics through the development pipeline. By combining specialized expertise, technological innovation, and a 25-year track record, the Agilex team has successfully supported hundreds of preclinical and clinical trials from around the world. Agilex Biolabs is headquartered in Adelaide, South Australia, with additional laboratory sites in Queensland. For more information, visit https://www.agilexbiolabs.com/

Social Links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AgilexBiolabs

LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/agilex-biolabs

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCK8yK3JxXni6QhiorMUIyLA

Media Contact

Brand: Agilex Biolabs

Contact: Janki Patel, Marketing Associate

E-Mail: janki.patel@agilexbiolabs.com

Website: https://www.agilexbiolabs.com/

SOURCE: Agilex Biolabs


