Elevating Large Volume Cryptocurrency Services with VirgoCX Wealth

·3 min read
VirgoCX is rebranding its OTC trading desk to VirgoCX Wealth

Toronto, ON, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirgoCX, Canada’s top regulated cryptocurrency trading platform, has announced that it is rebranding its full-service over-the-counter (OTC) trading desk to VirgoCX Wealth. The company believes that the creation of the Wealth brand for the OTC platform will better showcase the ideals and goals that the brand will be known for, an elite premium service.

VirgoCX Wealth allows high-net-worth and institutional investors to efficiently complete large cryptocurrency transactions while saving on fees. The company has been notable in its developments for the over-the-counter trading platform; clientele can utilize traditional broker-based services in which they can enjoy a personalized Wealth Account Manager or transact anywhere at any time using their revolutionary OTC Direct trading platform. While functioning very similarly to a traditional trading platform, OTC Direct also gives clients flexibility and accessibility, allowing a seamless transition from retail trading to over-the-counter trading.

Unlike other over-the-counter platforms, VirgoCX Wealth aims to combine the ease of traditional financial services with the cryptocurrency market to give access to a deep pool of liquidity that can fill any large order at the best possible market price. Investors avoid price slippage and are given peace of mind knowing that the price they see is the price they get. For investors who are constantly on the go, VirgoCX Wealth offers a wide range of global fiat currencies from USD to EUR to allow maximum flexibility. Along with having round-the-clock support, OTC clients can also take advantage of rapid settlement, with funds being accessible the same day in most cases. With their wide selection of over 40+ cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies, VirgoCX Wealth appeals to even the savviest of investors allowing them to exchange even difficult to access tokens such as USDT.

“We are excited to unveil our newest Brand VirgoCX Wealth,” said Managing Director Jonathan Han “We feel that the rebranding from OTC more closely aligns with our vision of where Over-The-Counter trading desks in Canada will move and like our counterparts in traditional markets, we aim to cater to more advanced traders while providing best in class service.”

In order to better align their services with the goals of the company, the rebranding of their over-the-counter division is just one of many progressive steps that VirgoCX has taken over the last year to continually push towards an efficient, trustworthy client experience. VirgoCX has been at the forefront of compliance and regulation, and the company looks forward to being a vanguard in the adoption of cryptocurrency in the country.

About VirgoCX

Founded in 2018, VirgoCX is committed to making crypto trading safe, easy, and affordable for Canadians. It is Canada's top regulated cryptocurrency trading platform and is dedicated to streamlining the trading experience and empowering clients with advanced technology, superior liquidity, and best-in- class security.

Media Inquiries:
Robert Jackson – Product Marketing Manager Robert.Jackson@wealth.virgocx.ca
Tel: 416-554-7296

KISS PR Media Contact KISS PR az@kisspr.com


