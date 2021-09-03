Elevating Stress Levels among Millennials Spiked Sales of Neck and Shoulder Massagers in 2020: PMR

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global sales of neck and shoulder massagers were US$ 3.1 Bn in 2020, and are set to increase at a CAGR of 8.5% through 2031, mostly driven by growing popularity of shiatsu massagers.

Persistence_Market_Research_Logo

4D massage technology adopted by several massager manufacturers has revolutionized the industry. 4D massage chairs are not really all that different from 3D massage chairs, except the user has a lot more control over the depth and rhythm of the massage. 4D massage technology allows the roller heads to massage deeper into the muscles.

Increasing number of shopping malls, supermarkets, and hypermarkets in developing countries such as China and India has paved the way for commercial massage chairs, in turn, expanding buyer reach in the market.

New products with improved capabilities have been introduced by major players in the market. They have also taken necessary steps to improve the accuracy and overall functionality of these devices.

For instance, in May 2021, Therabody launched a new massage roller - Wave Duo. This device is a wireless vibrating roller that helps reduce neck and lower back pain.

In May 2021, Arogya Health Care launched an automated luxury massage chair in India. This massage chair offers many advanced features such as infrared heating, 3D massage, Bluetooth function, and a built-in control panel. It helps stimulate blood circulation in the neck, shoulders, waist, and back areas.

Request for sample PDF of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/13888

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Demand for shiatsu massagers is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 12.7%.

Older people are expected to account for a noteworthy revenue share of 56.3% as the number of aging individuals suffering from blood pressure, body pain, stiffness, and osteoarthritis increases.

North America leads market revenue share at 26.1%.

In terms of application, proliferation of massage parlors and

centers that sell massage equipment is contributing to the growth of the spa and massage parlor segment.

Story continues

"The urban middle-class is quickly progressing and consumers are increasingly opting for expert massage devices. This is leading to growing popularity of massage parlors and physiotherapy clinics, thereby driving market growth," says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

Know the methodology of report by asking an expert: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/ask-an-expert/13888

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected sales of neck and shoulder massagers during the first quarter of 2020. Companies such as JSB Health & Fitness Pvt. Ltd, Nekteck, and OSIM International suspended their production in several countries to comply with government regulations and prevent the spread of the virus.

However, the industry gained momentum in the first quarter of 2021. To overcome various challenges, sellers started free shipping and delivery to offline stores in countries with low COVID-19 cases. This strategy helped vendors clear huge massage equipment stock from their warehouses.

Other factors contributing to the expansion of the industry during COVID-19 were work from home policies and the rising trend of online buying.

Key Market Players

The report underlines ground-breaking insights into the competitive scenario of the neck and shoulder massager market, along with the highlights of differential strategies used by manufacturers.

Some of the key players identified across the value chain include JSB Health & Fitness Pvt. Ltd, Nekteck, OSIM International, HoMedics, Family Inada Co., Ltd., FUJIIRYOKI, Human Touch, SKG, Panasonic Corp, Beurer GmbH, Wenzhou Huifan Technology Co., Ltd., and Prospera Corp.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/13888

Know More about Report Inclusions

Persistence Market Research published a new market report on the neck and shoulder massager market, covering global industry analysis of 2016-2020 and forecasts for 2021 to 2031. This research report provides compelling insights on the basis of product, power, price range, patient, end user, and sales channel, across all major regions of the world.

The report also includes forecast factors and vital macroeconomic factors that are anticipated to boost the growth of the global market. It also addresses the restraints that are projected to hinder market growth, along with the latest trends and potential opportunities in the market.

Related Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Overview:

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies'/clients' shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elevating-stress-levels-among-millennials-spiked-sales-of-neck-and-shoulder-massagers-in-2020-pmr-301369004.html

SOURCE Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.