Elevator Constructors Union Ratifies New Collective Bargaining Agreement

International Union of Elevator Constructors General President Frank Christensen touts new contract provisions, including increased wages, robust healthcare and retirement benefits, and establishment of first-ever labor-management safety committee

WASHINGTON, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of delegates representing the more than 31,000 members of the International Union of Elevator Constructors (IUEC) recently convened in the nation's capital to vote on a new collective bargaining agreement. Reflecting on the ratification of said agreement, General President Frank Christensen today issued the following statement:

"Delegates from coast to coast came together and got the job done. With increased wages and a strong benefits package, the new contract is a victory for our union, our members, and our members' families – supporting it was a no-brainer. What's more, the contract increases funding to advance industry safety initiatives, as well as grow market share.

"Two things matter most to me – ensuring my brothers and sisters are taken care of from a pay and benefits standpoint and keeping them safe on the job. While lucrative and fulfilling, a career in the elevator trade is an innately dangerous job. From falls to electrical hazards, so much can, and unfortunately does, sometimes go wrong. That's why, as part of the new agreement, there was a renewed commitment to continuing education and safety, including the formation of a first-ever labor-management safety committee.

"The organized elevator industry recognizes the importance of collaborating with contractor partners to effectively identify and address both general construction and industry-specific safety issues. The reality is this: For the elevator industry to be a safer one, a strong partnership must exist between labor and management. Together, we can and will do everything in our power to see that, at the end of the day, all workers go home safely."

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL UNION OF ELEVATOR CONSTRUCTORS

The International Union of Elevator Constructors represents more than 31,000 of the most qualified and trained elevator constructors in the world. Members construct elevators, escalators, dumbwaiters, moving walkways, and similar equipment in new and old buildings alike. Elevator constructors also maintain and repair this equipment and modernize older equipment.

