Elevator Control Market will Grow by USD 7.33 Bn|Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The elevator control market size is expected to grow by USD 7.33 bn from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.44% during the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Elevator Control Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Latest market research report titled Elevator Control Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Read our Free Sample Report for additional highlights related to the elevator control market

The elevator control market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Elevator Control Market 2022-2026: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Elevator Control Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

By application, the elevator control market has been segmented into commercial and residential segments. The commercial segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. A considerable number of commercial buildings, including offices, hospitals, and others, utilize elevators due to the large footfall and to offer convenience to their consumers.

By geography, the elevator control market has been segmented into APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. APAC will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download a Free Sample

Elevator Control Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the elevator control market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., Schindler Holding Ltd., SICK AG, Thames Valley Controls Ltd., TK Elevator GmbH, and Toshiba Corp. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

  • Hitachi Ltd. - The company develops a control algorithm to reduce the waiting time for elevators by people.

  • Honeywell International Inc. - The company offers PRO4200 professional series that can be managed through WIN-PAK integrated security suite for more advanced features such as elevator control.

  • Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd. - The company offers an elevator that provides inspection and maintenance service on a regular basis to ensure optimum operation of elevators at all times.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Elevator Control Market 2022-2026: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio has categorized the elevator control market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. This report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the elevator control market during the forecast period.

Elevator Control Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist elevator control market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the elevator control market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the elevator control market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of elevator control market vendors

Related Reports:

Escalator Market by Offering and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Smart Elevator Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Elevator Control Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.44%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 7.33 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.83

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 80%

Key consumer countries

China, India, Germany, Japan, and US

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., Schindler Holding Ltd., SICK AG, Thames Valley Controls Ltd., TK Elevator GmbH, and Toshiba Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

For more valuable insights, Download Latest Free Sample Report

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd.

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

  • Nidec Corp.

  • Schindler Holding Ltd.

  • SICK AG

  • Thames Valley Controls Ltd.

  • TK Elevator GmbH

  • Toshiba Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elevator-control-market-will-grow-by-usd-7-33-bntechnavio-301482964.html

SOURCE Technavio

